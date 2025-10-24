ITAB Shop Concept AB: ITAB delivers self-checkout units to leading grocery chain in Europe for a total value of up to 27 MEUR

ITAB Group ("ITAB") has reached an agreement with a leading European grocery chain for the delivery of self-checkout units in their stores in 19 countries. The checkouts will Incorporate ITAB's own technology platform, OnRed, to support component monitoring and communication. The program, with deliveries and installations of the self-checkouts, will begin in December 2025 and is estimated to be completed at the end of 2027. Although there are no minimum commitments, the total value of the undertaking is estimated at up to MEUR 27 for 2026 and 2027.

Together with the customer, a leading European grocery chain, ITAB has developed a customised solution for self-checkouts in the chain's stores. The checkouts will run on ITAB's own technology platform OnRed, which will allow the customer to connect additional in-store technology solutions into the same Application Programming Interface (API). The program, with deliveries and installations of the self-checkouts, encompasses stores in 19 countries in Europe. The customised solution developed by ITAB is easy to install and maintain, embedding the customer's hardware in a functional self-checkout solution - designed to offer consumers a seamless checkout experience.

"The efficient and competitive solutions ITAB has developed for retailers continue to be recognized by our customers and we are very pleased that our successful co-operation with this customer over many years is now further developed and strengthened. We will continue to jointly explore further innovative improvements for store efficiency and consumer experience", says Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO of ITAB Group.

The roll out will begin in December 2025. Although there are no minimum commitments, the total value of the products and other services is estimated at up to MEUR 27 for 2026 and 2027.

Jönköping, 24 October 2025

ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ)

This information was submitted for publication at 10:30 a.m. CEST on 24 October 2025.

