

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FBI Milwaukee has announced the results of 'Operation Chalkline,' a long-term multi-year criminal enterprise investigation that targeted a violent street gang operating in Milwaukee and Racine with direct connections to a major international cartel.



FBI Milwaukee special agents and task force officers arrested 22 subjects on federal charges and executed 24 federal search warrants alongside local, state, and federal partners, FBI said in a press release. The investigation resulted in the seizure of more than four kilograms of cocaine, 260 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamines, six pounds of marijuana, 23 firearms, and three vehicles.



The investigation was led by a Mount Pleasant Police Department TFO as part of the FBI Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force, which included TFOs from the Caledonia Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff's Office, and Racine Police Department.



Additional local, state, and federal law enforcement partners assisted in the operation, which included the utilization of 14 SWAT teams. These partners included the Cudahy Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee Police Department, Oak Creek Police Department, West Allis Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, ATF, DEA, FBI, HSI, and the U.S. Marshals Service.



FBI said its Milwaukee division continues to prioritize crushing violent crime together with its law enforcement partners to ensure public safety and security in Milwaukee, Racine, and throughout the state of Wisconsin.



