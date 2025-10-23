Live Wildly Foundation: Live Wildly Teams Up With Discovery Channel's Misty Wells to Explore the Sights, Sounds and Unique Species of the Florida Keys

Watch the Discovery Channel's "Let's Take It Outside" program this Sunday, Oct. 26, and discover what makes Florida wild

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Live Wildly - the Florida non-profit working to help people fall in love with nature - will be featured in the upcoming episode of the Discovery Channel's "Let's Take It Outside" program, starring angler and outdoor enthusiast Misty Wells.

The episode will air at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, on the Discovery Channel, and viewers will get the chance to meet two of Live Wildly's dedicated team members - Senior Director of Conservation Dr. Thomas Eason and Events Producer Michelle Yepez - as they boat across the Florida Keys, catch lobster and discuss what makes Florida's lands and waters so special. It is also available to watch on demand starting Oct. 26 on Discovery GO and shortly thereafter on Discovery Plus.

"What a blast to explore Florida's natural areas with Misty Wells," said Eason. "We not only got the chance to see the amazing and diverse species that call Florida home, but we experienced firsthand why Florida is known as one of the greatest outdoor recreational spots in the world."

Live Wildly is the official sponsor of the sixth season of "Let's Take It Outside." Live Wildly's work to protect Florida's lands and waters will be highlighted throughout the season, and viewers will be invited to " Join the Movement " to explore, connect with and protect wild Florida.

"Partnering with the Live Wildly Foundation and its mission is the perfect partnership as we share the same goal to keep Florida wild," said Wells. "Given the growth and development pressures in Florida, every acre saved for Florida's future is a win. I am proud to be part of the Live Wildly team and future."

Along with hosting "Let's Take It Outside," Wells also is a Live Wildly Outdoor Adventurist and will be working with Live Wildly to encourage people to get outside and connect with nature.

"Misty's passion for Florida's lands and waters makes her the ideal ambassador for this movement to protect nature, bringing new audiences into the fold and inspiring them to care about conservation," said Live Wildly's CEO Lisa Shipley. "People protect what they love, and working together, we are helping people fall in love with nature."

Live Wildly's mission is the long-term protection of Florida's lands and waters, starting with a permanently conserved Florida Wildlife Corridor. The Corridor, established in 2021, is an 18-million-acre network of lands and waters stretching from the Everglades to the Panhandle. It not only provides habitat for almost 2,000 different species - including the iconic Florida panther, manatees, and the Gopher tortoise - but also supports more than 100,000 jobs and generates $30 billion in annual revenue through recreation, tourism, agriculture and other industries.

