Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results of $0.68 per Common Share, up 28% from $0.53 per Common Share from Third-Quarter 2024

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $12.8 million, or $0.68 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
- Completed an underwritten public offering of common stock, including an overallotment option. The offering totaled 3,788,238 shares at a price of $21.25 per share, raising approximately $80,500,058.
- Net income of $12.8 million, a $4.4 million or 53% increase compared to $8.4 million for the third quarter 2024, and an increase of $1.8 million or 16% compared to $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.
- Diluted earnings per common share of $0.68, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $0.71 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.
- Efficiency ratio of 61.4%, compared to 70.5% for the third quarter of 2024 and 64.5% in the second quarter of 2025, decreasing for the 5th consecutive quarter.
- 227 basis points cost of funds for the third quarter of 2025, 34 basis points lower than the 261 basis points cost of funds for the third quarter of 2024.
- The third-quarter of 2025 included non-recurring items which negatively impacted net income by approximately $0.7 million on a pre-tax basis, $0.6 million on an after-tax basis, and $0.03 per common share.
CEO Commentary:
"Our third-quarter results demonstrate strong momentum, with net income rising 53% to $12.8 million from $8.4 million a year ago, and earnings per share increasing 28% to $0.68 from $0.53," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista. "These gains reflect the effectiveness of our disciplined growth strategy and the strength of our customer relationships."
"We've received regulatory approval for our partnership with The Farmers Savings Bank, which is expected to close in November. This milestone-combined with our recent $80.5 million capital raise-will significantly expand our presence in Northeast Ohio, enhance liquidity, and serve as a strong foundation for accelerated growth," Shaffer added.
"Our credit quality remains strong and stable, reflecting the rigor of our underwriting and the enduring strength of our customer relationships," Shaffer said. "Despite ongoing economic pressures, our disciplined approach continues to serve us well, positioning Civista to navigate challenges and grow organically with confidence. We remain committed to delivering tailored financial solutions that support the evolving needs of the communities we serve."
Results of Operations:
For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 and the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024.
Third-Quarter 2025 Highlights
Assets
Total assets at September 30, 2025, were $4.1 billion, a decrease of $72.5 million, or 1.7% from June 30, 2025, but up $14.9 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2024.
- Loan and lease balances decreased $55.1 million, or 1.8% since June 30, 2025, but up $14.8 million, or 0.5% since December 31, 2024.
- Commercial Real Estate decreased mainly in the non-owner occupied category.
- Residential Real Estate has continued to grow primarily due to more home loans as we meet the demand for housing by our customers and communities.
Deposits & Borrowings
Total deposits at September 30, 2025, were $3.2 billion, an increase of $34.3 million, or 1.1% from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $18.6 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2024.
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $43.2 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $45.3 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts related to commercial business deposits, partially offset by a $5.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing public funds.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $4.0 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in interest-bearing public funds, offset by a $16.7 million decrease in interest-bearing and Jumbo now deposits.
- Savings and money markets increased $3.0 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase of $52.0 million in business money market deposits, offset by a $49.8 million decrease in retail and ICS money market, public funds, and corporate savings.
- Time deposits increased $131.8 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $137.7 million increase in Jumbo and retail certificates of deposit.
- Brokered deposits totaled $431.2 million at September 30, 2025, which included brokered certificate of deposits of $425.0 million and brokered money markets of $6.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $23 million from June 30, 2025 and $69.1 million from December 31, 2024, strategically reducing the balances of brokered deposits.
- FHLB short-term advances totaled $232.0 million on September 30, 2025, down $201.5 million from June 30, 2025, and down $107.0 million from December 31, 2024.
- FHLB long-term advances totaled $1.0 million on September 30, 2025, down from $1.1 million June 30, 2025, and down from $1.5 million on December 31, 2024.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $5.3 million, or 18.2%, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year.
- Interest income increased $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $123.6 million coupled with a 5-basis point increase in asset yield.
- Interest expense decreased $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 101-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 136-basis point reduction in time deposits mostly offset by $168.9 million average balance growth in total interest-bearing deposits when comparing the third quarter of 2025 to the same period last year.
- Net interest margin increased 42-basis points to 3.58% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.16% for the same period last year.
Net interest income increased $16.8 million, or 19.7%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income was increased in Q2 2025 by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.
- Interest income increased $11.8 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $197.9 million coupled with a 14-basis point increase in asset yield.
- Interest expense decreased $5.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 104-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 128-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $230.4 million average balance growth in interest-bearing deposits, when comparing the nine-months ended September 30, 2025, to the same period last year.
- Net interest margin increased 42-basis points to 3.58% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.16% for the same period last year.
Credit
Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) decreased $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 to $0.2 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year, and decreased $0.8 million compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.
- Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of basically zero for the same period of 2024, and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.
- The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.30% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2025, and 1.29% at December 31, 2024.
- Non-performing assets at September 30, 2025, were $22.8 million, a decrease of $0.4 million or 1.6%, from June 30, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was flat at 0.55% at both September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025.
- The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 176.5% at September 30, 2025, from 120.8% at December 31, 2024.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for Q3 2025 totaled $9.6 million, a decrease of $0.5 million or 4.6%, when compared to the same period last year.
- Lease revenue and residual income decreased $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to lease originations being curtailed in 2025 resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance core system conversion.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Noninterest income totaled $24.1 million, a decrease of $4.7 million or 16.2%, when compared to the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income was reduced in the second quarter 2025 by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.
- Lease revenue and residual income decreased $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to stronger lease originations in 2024 coupled with a one-time non-recurring adjustment aforementioned above.
- Net gain on sale of loans decreased $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, resulting from timing of selling loans.
- Other income decreased $1.3 million for the nine month ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily related to lower fee revenue from the leasing division.
- Service charges increased $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily from an increase in retail overdraft fees year-over-year.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for Q3 2025 totaled $28.3 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 0.2%, when compared to the same period last year. In the third quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was increased by $0.7 million from acquisition expenses related to the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses.
- Compensation expense decreased $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in the third quarter of 2025 partially offset by an increase in medical expenses.
- The quarter-to-date average number of full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees was 524 at September 30, 2025, compared with an average number of 526 for the same period in 2024.
- Marketing expenses decreased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to a shift to digital marketing and lower promotional expenses related to advertising and product marketing.
- Equipment expense decreased $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to lower expense on operating lease contracts mostly offset by $0.7 million in depreciation expense on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.
- Other expenses increased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.
- The efficiency ratio was 61.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 70.5% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 0.2% decrease in noninterest expenses, a 18.2% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 4.6% decrease in noninterest income.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Noninterest expense totaled $82.9 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.5%, when compared to the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest expense was increased in the second quarter of 2025 by $0.4 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion as well as the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.
- Compensation expense decreased $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in the first nine months of 2025.
- The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 523 at September 30, 2025, compared with an average number of 531 for the same period in 2024.
- Professional fees increased $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.
- Equipment expense decreased $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to normal equipment depreciation as well as decreases in equipment expense related to operating lease contracts, partially offset by $0.7 million in depreciation expense on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.
- The efficiency ratio was 63.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 71.7% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 1.5% decrease in noninterest expenses, a 19.7% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 16.2% decrease in noninterest income.
Taxes
Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 18.5% compared to 15.6% for the same period last year, and 14.6% for the second quarter of 2025.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 16.2% compared to 13.5% in the same period last year.
Capital
Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2025, totaled $499.0 million, an increase of $94.9 million from June 30, 2025, and $110.5 million from December 31, 2024. This resulted from a capital raise management performed during the third quarter. See Recent Developments below for the impact to capital from the public offering of its common stock.
Civista did not repurchase any shares in the third quarter of 2025 as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Civista liquidated 8,716 shares held by employees, at an average price of $20.36 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Recent Developments
July 10, 2025, Civista Bancshares, Inc. announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire The Farmers Savings Bank.
July 10, 2025, Civista Bancshares, Inc. announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock, including an overallotment option. The offering totaled 3,788,238 shares at a price of $21.25 per share, raising approximately $80,500,058.
October 2025, Civista Bancshares, Inc. received all required regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with The Farmers Savings Bank; transaction expected to close in November 2025, pending shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
|
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Assets:
|
balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
rate *
|
|
|
balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
rate *
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans **
|
$
|
3,128,033
|
|
$
|
48,717
|
|
|
6.18
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,031,884
|
|
$
|
46,898
|
|
|
6.15
|
%
|
Taxable securities ***
|
|
402,216
|
|
|
3,922
|
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
|
|
363,584
|
|
|
3,258
|
|
|
3.24
|
%
|
Non-taxable securities ***
|
|
274,722
|
|
|
2,325
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
|
291,254
|
|
|
2,369
|
|
|
3.83
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other
|
|
24,513
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
4.47
|
%
|
|
|
19,144
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
4.47
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets ***
|
$
|
3,829,484
|
|
$
|
55,240
|
|
|
5.69
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,705,866
|
|
$
|
52,741
|
|
|
5.64
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from financial
|
|
34,261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
42,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
14,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
132,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
63,289
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
59,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
|
(40,380)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(40,068)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
4,135,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,022,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand and savings
|
$
|
1,536,897
|
|
$
|
5,856
|
|
|
1.51
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,452,850
|
|
$
|
4,074
|
|
|
1.12
|
%
|
Time
|
|
1,037,256
|
|
|
10,491
|
|
|
4.01
|
%
|
|
|
952,369
|
|
|
12,852
|
|
|
5.37
|
%
|
Short-term FHLB borrowings
|
|
272,985
|
|
|
3,063
|
|
|
4.45
|
%
|
|
|
388,022
|
|
|
5,328
|
|
|
5.46
|
%
|
Long-term FHLB borrowings
|
|
1,011
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
2.59
|
%
|
|
|
1,697
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
2.34
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
5,123
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
8.39
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
104,186
|
|
|
1,170
|
|
|
4.46
|
%
|
|
|
104,040
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
|
4.75
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
2,957,458
|
|
$
|
20,695
|
|
|
2.78
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,898,978
|
|
$
|
23,508
|
|
|
3.23
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
662,872
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
687,364
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
42,369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
472,993
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
381,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
|
$
|
4,135,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,022,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and interest rate
|
|
|
$
|
34,545
|
|
|
2.91
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,233
|
|
|
2.41
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin ***
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
|
|
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
|
|
*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities
|
|
|
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
|
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Assets:
|
balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
rate *
|
|
|
balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
rate *
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans **
|
$
|
3,121,292
|
|
$
|
146,336
|
|
|
6.27
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,959,031
|
|
$
|
136,328
|
|
|
6.15
|
%
|
Taxable securities ***
|
|
401,091
|
|
|
11,228
|
|
|
3.43
|
%
|
|
|
355,329
|
|
|
9,262
|
|
|
3.12
|
%
|
Non-taxable securities ***
|
|
279,668
|
|
|
7,002
|
|
|
3.88
|
%
|
|
|
291,589
|
|
|
7,116
|
|
|
3.85
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other
|
|
22,238
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
4.07
|
%
|
|
|
20,419
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
4.93
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets ***
|
$
|
3,824,289
|
|
$
|
165,244
|
|
|
5.75
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,626,368
|
|
$
|
153,462
|
|
|
5.61
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from financial
|
|
39,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
44,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
13,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
132,883
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
63,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
59,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
|
(40,295)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(38,876)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
4,137,161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,946,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand and savings
|
$
|
1,554,969
|
|
$
|
17,216
|
|
|
1.48
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,392,082
|
|
$
|
11,113
|
|
|
1.07
|
%
|
Time
|
|
994,788
|
|
|
30,405
|
|
|
4.09
|
%
|
|
|
927,306
|
|
|
37,305
|
|
|
5.37
|
%
|
Short-term FHLB borrowings
|
|
346,737
|
|
|
11,595
|
|
|
4.47
|
%
|
|
|
385,801
|
|
|
15,921
|
|
|
5.51
|
%
|
Long-term FHLB borrowings
|
|
1,225
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
2.57
|
%
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
2.34
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
5,804
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
8.67
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
104,145
|
|
|
3,496
|
|
|
4.49
|
%
|
|
|
103,999
|
|
|
3,732
|
|
|
4.79
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
3,007,668
|
|
$
|
63,112
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,811,188
|
|
$
|
68,106
|
|
|
3.24
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
662,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
702,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
42,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
423,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
372,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
|
$
|
4,137,161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,946,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and interest rate
|
|
|
$
|
102,132
|
|
|
2.94
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
85,356
|
|
|
2.37
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin ***
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
|
|
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
|
|
*** - 2025 and 2024 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Three months ended Septembere 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Service charges
|
$
|
1,667
|
|
|
$
|
1,595
|
|
|
$
|
72
|
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Net gain on sale of loans and leases
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
|
1,427
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
ATM/Interchange fees
|
|
1,435
|
|
|
|
1,402
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
Wealth management fees
|
|
1,402
|
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
|
(41)
|
|
|
|
-2.8
|
%
|
Lease revenue and residual income
|
|
1,934
|
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
|
|
(494)
|
|
|
|
-20.3
|
%
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
666
|
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
|
(51)
|
|
|
|
-7.1
|
%
|
Swap fees
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|
Other
|
|
824
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
9,633
|
|
|
$
|
10,099
|
|
|
$
|
(466)
|
|
|
|
-4.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Service charges
|
$
|
4,756
|
|
|
$
|
4,523
|
|
|
$
|
233
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
-2.6
|
%
|
Net gain on sale of loans and leases
|
|
2,895
|
|
|
|
3,179
|
|
|
|
(284)
|
|
|
|
-8.9
|
%
|
ATM/Interchange fees
|
|
4,179
|
|
|
|
4,201
|
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
|
-0.5
|
%
|
Wealth management fees
|
|
4,067
|
|
|
|
4,055
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
Lease revenue and residual income
|
|
4,356
|
|
|
|
7,630
|
|
|
|
(3,274)
|
|
|
|
-42.9
|
%
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
1,438
|
|
|
|
1,434
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
Swap fees
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
(40)
|
|
|
|
-24.2
|
%
|
Other
|
|
2,114
|
|
|
|
3,390
|
|
|
|
(1,276)
|
|
|
|
-37.6
|
%
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
24,082
|
|
|
$
|
28,733
|
|
|
$
|
(4,651)
|
|
|
|
-16.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Compensation expense
|
$
|
15,161
|
|
|
$
|
15,726
|
|
|
$
|
(565)
|
|
|
|
-3.6
|
%
|
Net occupancy Expense
|
|
1,466
|
|
|
|
1,293
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
Contracted data processing
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
|
(77)
|
|
|
|
-12.1
|
%
|
FDIC Assessment
|
|
627
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
State franchise tax
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
Professional services
|
|
1,225
|
|
|
|
1,134
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
Equipment expense
|
|
2,205
|
|
|
|
2,345
|
|
|
|
(140)
|
|
|
|
-6.0
|
%
|
ATM/Interchange expense
|
|
755
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
Marketing
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
|
(325)
|
|
|
|
-45.4
|
%
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
(45)
|
|
|
|
-12.4
|
%
|
Software maintenance expense
|
|
1,480
|
|
|
|
1,203
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
Other
|
|
3,604
|
|
|
|
3,322
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
28,327
|
|
|
$
|
28,394
|
|
|
$
|
(67)
|
|
|
|
-0.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Compensation expense
|
$
|
44,216
|
|
|
$
|
46,922
|
|
|
$
|
(2,706)
|
|
|
|
-5.8
|
%
|
Net occupancy expense
|
|
4,519
|
|
|
|
3,959
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
Contracted data processing
|
|
1,662
|
|
|
|
1,740
|
|
|
|
(78)
|
|
|
|
-4.5
|
%
|
FDIC Assessment
|
|
2,189
|
|
|
|
1,592
|
|
|
|
597
|
|
|
|
37.5
|
%
|
State franchise tax
|
|
1,696
|
|
|
|
1,444
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
Professional services
|
|
5,113
|
|
|
|
3,532
|
|
|
|
1,581
|
|
|
|
44.8
|
%
|
Equipment expense
|
|
6,072
|
|
|
|
7,313
|
|
|
|
(1,241)
|
|
|
|
-17.0
|
%
|
ATM/Interchange expense
|
|
2,018
|
|
|
|
1,873
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
Marketing
|
|
976
|
|
|
|
1,640
|
|
|
|
(664)
|
|
|
|
-40.5
|
%
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible
|
|
988
|
|
|
|
1,121
|
|
|
|
(133)
|
|
|
|
-11.9
|
%
|
Software maintenance expense
|
|
4,051
|
|
|
|
3,568
|
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
Other
|
|
9,435
|
|
|
|
9,521
|
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
|
|
-0.9
|
%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
82,935
|
|
|
$
|
84,225
|
|
|
$
|
(1,290)
|
|
|
|
-1.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of period loan and lease balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Commercial and Agriculture
|
$
|
302,407
|
|
|
$
|
328,488
|
|
|
$
|
(26,081)
|
|
|
|
-7.9
|
%
|
Commercial Real Estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owner Occupied
|
|
384,176
|
|
|
|
374,367
|
|
|
|
9,809
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
Non-owner Occupied
|
|
1,216,031
|
|
|
|
1,225,991
|
|
|
|
(9,960)
|
|
|
|
-0.8
|
%
|
Residential Real Estate
|
|
842,362
|
|
|
|
763,869
|
|
|
|
78,493
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
Real Estate Construction
|
|
278,163
|
|
|
|
305,992
|
|
|
|
(27,829)
|
|
|
|
-9.1
|
%
|
Farm Real Estate
|
|
23,713
|
|
|
|
23,035
|
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
Lease financing receivable
|
|
38,960
|
|
|
|
46,900
|
|
|
|
(7,940)
|
|
|
|
-16.9
|
%
|
Consumer and Other
|
|
10,182
|
|
|
|
12,588
|
|
|
|
(2,406)
|
|
|
|
-19.1
|
%
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
3,095,994
|
|
|
$
|
3,081,230
|
|
|
$
|
14,764
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of period deposit balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
651,934
|
|
|
$
|
695,094
|
|
|
$
|
(43,160)
|
|
|
|
-6.2
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
415,620
|
|
|
|
419,583
|
|
|
|
(3,963)
|
|
|
|
-0.9
|
%
|
Savings and money market
|
|
1,129,985
|
|
|
|
1,126,974
|
|
|
|
3,011
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
601,757
|
|
|
|
469,954
|
|
|
|
131,803
|
|
|
|
28.0
|
%
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
431,167
|
|
|
|
500,265
|
|
|
|
(69,098)
|
|
|
|
-13.8
|
%
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
3,230,463
|
|
|
$
|
3,211,870
|
|
|
$
|
18,593
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Beginning of period
|
$
|
39,669
|
|
|
$
|
37,160
|
|
Charge-offs
|
|
(2,730)
|
|
|
|
(1,580)
|
|
Recoveries
|
|
518
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
Provision
|
|
2,797
|
|
|
|
5,188
|
|
End of period
|
$
|
40,254
|
|
|
$
|
41,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Unfunded
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Beginning of period
|
$
|
3,553
|
|
|
$
|
3,706
|
|
Provision
|
|
(178)
|
|
|
|
(325)
|
|
End of period
|
$
|
3,375
|
|
|
$
|
3,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Beginning of period
|
$
|
3,380
|
|
|
$
|
3,901
|
|
Provision
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
(520)
|
|
End of period
|
$
|
3,375
|
|
|
$
|
3,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$
|
22,615
|
|
|
$
|
30,950
|
|
Restructured loans, accruing
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
22,804
|
|
|
|
32,852
|
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
22,804
|
|
|
$
|
32,852
|
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
55,240
|
|
|
$
|
52,741
|
|
|
$
|
165,244
|
|
|
$
|
153,462
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
20,695
|
|
|
|
23,508
|
|
|
|
63,112
|
|
|
|
68,106
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
34,545
|
|
|
|
29,233
|
|
|
|
102,132
|
|
|
|
85,356
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
1,346
|
|
|
|
2,797
|
|
|
|
5,188
|
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
|
(178)
|
|
|
|
(325)
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
(520)
|
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
34,345
|
|
|
|
28,212
|
|
|
|
99,340
|
|
|
|
80,688
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
9,633
|
|
|
|
10,099
|
|
|
|
24,082
|
|
|
|
28,733
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
28,327
|
|
|
|
28,394
|
|
|
|
82,935
|
|
|
|
84,225
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
15,651
|
|
|
|
9,917
|
|
|
|
40,487
|
|
|
|
25,196
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
2,891
|
|
|
|
1,551
|
|
|
|
6,544
|
|
|
|
3,406
|
|
Net income
|
|
12,760
|
|
|
|
8,366
|
|
|
|
33,943
|
|
|
|
21,790
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net income available
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to common shareholders
|
$
|
12,760
|
|
|
$
|
8,366
|
|
|
$
|
33,943
|
|
|
$
|
21,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
12,760
|
|
|
$
|
8,366
|
|
|
$
|
33,943
|
|
|
$
|
21,790
|
|
Less allocation of earnings and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividends to participating securities
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
455
|
|
Net income available to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders - basic
|
$
|
12,699
|
|
|
$
|
8,189
|
|
|
$
|
33,770
|
|
|
$
|
21,335
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
18,767,307
|
|
|
|
15,736,966
|
|
|
|
16,605,546
|
|
|
|
15,720,714
|
|
Less average participating securities
|
|
91,743
|
|
|
|
332,531
|
|
|
|
85,141
|
|
|
|
328,447
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
used to calculate basic earnings per share
|
|
18,675,564
|
|
|
|
15,404,435
|
|
|
|
16,520,405
|
|
|
|
15,392,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
|
$
|
1.39
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
|
$
|
1.39
|
|
Selected financial ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
|
|
0.74
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
10.70
|
%
|
|
|
8.73
|
%
|
|
|
10.71
|
%
|
|
|
7.81
|
%
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
|
25.00
|
%
|
|
|
30.10
|
%
|
|
|
24.95
|
%
|
|
|
34.63
|
%
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
18.47
|
%
|
|
|
15.64
|
%
|
|
|
16.16
|
%
|
|
|
13.52
|
%
|
Selected Balance Sheet Items
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
$
|
62,766
|
|
|
$
|
63,155
|
|
Investment in time deposits
|
|
735
|
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
657,189
|
|
|
|
650,488
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
8,012
|
|
|
|
665
|
|
Loans
|
|
3,095,994
|
|
|
|
3,081,230
|
|
Less: allowance for credit losses
|
|
(40,254)
|
|
|
|
(39,669)
|
|
Net loans
|
|
3,055,740
|
|
|
|
3,041,561
|
|
Other securities
|
|
27,901
|
|
|
|
30,352
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
40,910
|
|
|
|
47,166
|
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
132,276
|
|
|
|
133,403
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
62,756
|
|
|
|
62,783
|
|
Other assets
|
|
65,049
|
|
|
|
67,446
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,113,334
|
|
|
$
|
4,098,469
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
3,230,463
|
|
|
$
|
3,211,870
|
|
Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
232,000
|
|
|
|
339,000
|
|
Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
970
|
|
|
|
1,501
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
104,213
|
|
|
|
104,089
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
4,699
|
|
|
|
6,293
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
41,961
|
|
|
|
47,214
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,614,306
|
|
|
|
3,709,967
|
|
Common shares
|
|
388,458
|
|
|
|
312,037
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
230,798
|
|
|
|
205,408
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(75,760)
|
|
|
|
(75,586)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(44,468)
|
|
|
|
(53,357)
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
499,028
|
|
|
|
388,502
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
4,113,334
|
|
|
$
|
4,098,469
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
|
19,312,726
|
|
|
|
15,487,667
|
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
25.84
|
|
|
$
|
25.08
|
|
Equity to asset ratio
|
|
12.13
|
%
|
|
|
9.48
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected asset quality ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|
|
176.52
|
%
|
|
|
120.75
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing asset analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
22,615
|
|
|
$
|
30,950
|
|
Restructured loans
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
Total
|
$
|
22,804
|
|
|
$
|
32,852
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
End of Period Balances
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
62,766
|
|
|
$
|
73,858
|
|
|
$
|
90,456
|
|
|
$
|
63,155
|
|
|
$
|
74,662
|
|
|
Investment in time deposits
|
|
735
|
|
|
|
715
|
|
|
|
960
|
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
657,189
|
|
|
|
645,228
|
|
|
|
648,537
|
|
|
|
650,488
|
|
|
|
629,113
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
8,012
|
|
|
|
10,733
|
|
|
|
4,324
|
|
|
|
665
|
|
|
|
8,299
|
|
|
Loans and leases
|
|
3,095,994
|
|
|
|
3,151,124
|
|
|
|
3,104,036
|
|
|
|
3,081,230
|
|
|
|
3,043,946
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(40,254)
|
|
|
|
(40,455)
|
|
|
|
(40,284)
|
|
|
|
(39,669)
|
|
|
|
(41,268)
|
|
|
Net Loans
|
|
3,055,740
|
|
|
|
3,110,669
|
|
|
|
3,063,752
|
|
|
|
3,041,561
|
|
|
|
3,002,678
|
|
|
Other securities
|
|
27,901
|
|
|
|
36,195
|
|
|
|
32,592
|
|
|
|
30,352
|
|
|
|
32,633
|
|
|
Premises and equipment,
|
|
40,910
|
|
|
|
42,922
|
|
|
|
45,107
|
|
|
|
47,166
|
|
|
|
49,967
|
|
|
Goodwill and other
|
|
132,276
|
|
|
|
132,631
|
|
|
|
133,026
|
|
|
|
133,403
|
|
|
|
133,829
|
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
62,756
|
|
|
|
63,555
|
|
|
|
63,170
|
|
|
|
62,783
|
|
|
|
62,912
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
65,049
|
|
|
|
69,363
|
|
|
|
64,793
|
|
|
|
67,446
|
|
|
|
65,880
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
4,113,334
|
|
|
$
|
4,185,869
|
|
|
$
|
4,146,717
|
|
|
$
|
4,098,469
|
|
|
$
|
4,061,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
3,230,463
|
|
|
$
|
3,196,207
|
|
|
$
|
3,238,888
|
|
|
$
|
3,211,870
|
|
|
$
|
3,223,732
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank
|
|
232,000
|
|
|
|
433,500
|
|
|
|
360,000
|
|
|
|
339,000
|
|
|
|
287,047
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank
|
|
970
|
|
|
|
1,103
|
|
|
|
1,355
|
|
|
|
1,501
|
|
|
|
1,598
|
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
104,213
|
|
|
|
104,172
|
|
|
|
104,130
|
|
|
|
104,089
|
|
|
|
104,067
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
4,699
|
|
|
|
5,379
|
|
|
|
6,140
|
|
|
|
6,293
|
|
|
|
6,319
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and
|
|
41,961
|
|
|
|
41,371
|
|
|
|
38,770
|
|
|
|
47,214
|
|
|
|
44,222
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,614,306
|
|
|
|
3,781,732
|
|
|
|
3,749,283
|
|
|
|
3,709,967
|
|
|
|
3,666,985
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
|
388,458
|
|
|
|
312,589
|
|
|
|
312,192
|
|
|
|
312,037
|
|
|
|
311,901
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
230,798
|
|
|
|
221,321
|
|
|
|
212,944
|
|
|
|
205,408
|
|
|
|
198,034
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(75,760)
|
|
|
|
(75,753)
|
|
|
|
(75,753)
|
|
|
|
(75,586)
|
|
|
|
(75,586)
|
|
|
Accumulated other
|
|
(44,468)
|
|
|
|
(54,020)
|
|
|
|
(51,949)
|
|
|
|
(53,357)
|
|
|
|
(39,911)
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
499,028
|
|
|
|
404,137
|
|
|
|
397,434
|
|
|
|
388,502
|
|
|
|
394,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and
|
$
|
4,113,334
|
|
|
$
|
4,185,869
|
|
|
$
|
4,146,717
|
|
|
$
|
4,098,469
|
|
|
$
|
4,061,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding at
|
|
19,312,726
|
|
|
|
15,529,342
|
|
|
|
15,519,072
|
|
|
|
15,487,667
|
|
|
|
15,736,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
25.84
|
|
|
$
|
26.02
|
|
|
$
|
25.61
|
|
|
$
|
25.08
|
|
|
$
|
25.07
|
|
|
Equity to asset ratio
|
|
12.13
|
%
|
|
|
9.65
|
%
|
|
|
9.58
|
%
|
|
|
9.48
|
%
|
|
|
9.71
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Selected asset quality ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
|
1.36
|
%
|
|
Non-performing assets to total
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
0.75
|
%
|
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to
|
|
176.52
|
%
|
|
|
176.11
|
%
|
|
|
129.99
|
%
|
|
|
120.75
|
%
|
|
|
227.36
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing asset analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
22,615
|
|
|
$
|
22,742
|
|
|
$
|
30,989
|
|
|
$
|
30,950
|
|
|
$
|
16,488
|
|
|
Restructured loans
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
1,663
|
|
|
90+ Days Past Due, Still
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
22,804
|
|
|
$
|
23,181
|
|
|
$
|
31,344
|
|
|
$
|
32,852
|
|
|
$
|
18,212
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
Quarterly Average Balances
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earning assets
|
$
|
3,829,484
|
|
|
$
|
3,841,369
|
|
|
$
|
3,801,709
|
|
|
$
|
3,738,607
|
|
|
$
|
3,705,866
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
676,938
|
|
|
|
682,035
|
|
|
|
683,374
|
|
|
|
655,556
|
|
|
|
654,838
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
3,128,033
|
|
|
|
3,136,091
|
|
|
|
3,099,440
|
|
|
|
3,061,991
|
|
|
|
3,031,884
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
3,237,025
|
|
|
$
|
3,190,592
|
|
|
$
|
3,209,277
|
|
|
$
|
3,285,485
|
|
|
$
|
3,092,583
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
2,574,153
|
|
|
|
2,538,500
|
|
|
|
2,538,561
|
|
|
|
2,582,652
|
|
|
|
2,405,219
|
|
|
Other interest-bearing
|
|
383,305
|
|
|
|
523,824
|
|
|
|
461,100
|
|
|
|
320,225
|
|
|
|
493,759
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
472,993
|
|
|
|
400,915
|
|
|
|
397,021
|
|
|
|
391,591
|
|
|
|
381,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
End of period loan and
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Commercial and
|
$
|
302,407
|
|
|
$
|
338,598
|
|
|
$
|
330,627
|
|
|
$
|
328,488
|
|
|
$
|
304,639
|
|
|
Commercial Real Estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owner Occupied
|
|
384,176
|
|
|
|
378,248
|
|
|
|
378,095
|
|
|
|
374,367
|
|
|
|
375,751
|
|
|
Non-owner Occupied
|
|
1,216,031
|
|
|
|
1,263,612
|
|
|
|
1,246,025
|
|
|
|
1,225,991
|
|
|
|
1,205,453
|
|
|
Residential Real Estate
|
|
842,362
|
|
|
|
815,408
|
|
|
|
773,349
|
|
|
|
763,869
|
|
|
|
751,825
|
|
|
Real Estate Construction
|
|
278,163
|
|
|
|
277,643
|
|
|
|
297,589
|
|
|
|
305,992
|
|
|
|
318,063
|
|
|
Farm Real Estate
|
|
23,713
|
|
|
|
23,866
|
|
|
|
22,399
|
|
|
|
23,035
|
|
|
|
24,122
|
|
|
Lease financing
|
|
38,960
|
|
|
|
42,758
|
|
|
|
44,570
|
|
|
|
46,900
|
|
|
|
49,453
|
|
|
Consumer and Other
|
|
10,182
|
|
|
|
10,991
|
|
|
|
11,382
|
|
|
|
12,588
|
|
|
|
14,640
|
|
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
3,095,994
|
|
|
$
|
3,151,124
|
|
|
$
|
3,104,036
|
|
|
$
|
3,081,230
|
|
|
$
|
3,043,946
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
End of period deposit
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
651,127
|
|
|
$
|
647,609
|
|
|
$
|
648,683
|
|
|
$
|
695,094
|
|
|
$
|
686,316
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
415,620
|
|
|
|
433,089
|
|
|
|
467,601
|
|
|
|
419,583
|
|
|
|
420,333
|
|
|
Savings and money
|
|
1,129,985
|
|
|
|
1,100,660
|
|
|
|
1,146,480
|
|
|
|
1,126,974
|
|
|
|
1,111,771
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
601,757
|
|
|
|
560,702
|
|
|
|
515,910
|
|
|
|
469,954
|
|
|
|
456,973
|
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
431,167
|
|
|
|
454,147
|
|
|
|
460,214
|
|
|
|
500,265
|
|
|
|
548,339
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
3,229,656
|
|
|
$
|
3,196,207
|
|
|
$
|
3,238,888
|
|
|
$
|
3,211,870
|
|
|
$
|
3,223,732
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
Income statement
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest and dividend
|
$
|
55,240
|
|
|
$
|
56,271
|
|
|
$
|
53,733
|
|
|
$
|
53,233
|
|
|
$
|
52,741
|
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
20,695
|
|
|
|
21,457
|
|
|
|
20,960
|
|
|
|
21,878
|
|
|
|
23,508
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
34,545
|
|
|
|
34,814
|
|
|
|
32,773
|
|
|
|
31,355
|
|
|
|
29,233
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
|
|
697
|
|
|
|
1,346
|
|
|
Provision for unfunded
|
|
(178)
|
|
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(325)
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
9,633
|
|
|
|
6,589
|
|
|
|
7,860
|
|
|
|
9,015
|
|
|
|
10,099
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
28,327
|
|
|
|
27,482
|
|
|
|
27,126
|
|
|
|
28,296
|
|
|
|
28,394
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
15,651
|
|
|
|
12,896
|
|
|
|
11,940
|
|
|
|
11,378
|
|
|
|
9,917
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
2,891
|
|
|
|
1,881
|
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
|
1,485
|
|
|
|
1,551
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
12,760
|
|
|
$
|
11,015
|
|
|
$
|
10,168
|
|
|
$
|
9,893
|
|
|
$
|
8,366
|
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net income available to
|
$
|
12,760
|
|
|
$
|
11,015
|
|
|
$
|
10,168
|
|
|
$
|
9,893
|
|
|
$
|
8,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
12,760
|
|
|
$
|
11,015
|
|
|
$
|
10,168
|
|
|
$
|
9,893
|
|
|
$
|
8,366
|
|
|
Less allocation of earnings and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividends to participating
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
Net income available to
|
$
|
12,699
|
|
|
$
|
10,970
|
|
|
$
|
10,124
|
|
|
$
|
9,680
|
|
|
$
|
8,189
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common
|
|
18,767,307
|
|
|
|
15,524,490
|
|
|
|
15,488,813
|
|
|
|
15,734,243
|
|
|
|
15,736,966
|
|
|
Less average participating
|
|
91,743
|
|
|
|
96,692
|
|
|
|
66,711
|
|
|
|
339,626
|
|
|
|
332,531
|
|
|
Weighted average number of
|
|
18,675,564
|
|
|
|
15,427,798
|
|
|
|
15,422,102
|
|
|
|
15,394,617
|
|
|
|
15,404,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares dividend paid
|
$
|
3,283
|
|
|
$
|
2,638
|
|
|
$
|
2,636
|
|
|
$
|
2,518
|
|
|
$
|
2,518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
Selected financial ratios
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
10.70
|
%
|
|
|
11.02
|
%
|
|
|
10.39
|
%
|
|
|
10.43
|
%
|
|
|
8.73
|
%
|
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
|
25.00
|
%
|
|
|
23.96
|
%
|
|
|
25.90
|
%
|
|
|
25.45
|
%
|
|
|
30.10
|
%
|
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
|
|
3.51
|
%
|
|
|
3.36
|
%
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
18.47
|
%
|
|
|
14.59
|
%
|
|
|
14.84
|
%
|
|
|
13.05
|
%
|
|
|
15.63
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Service charges
|
$
|
1,667
|
|
|
$
|
1,564
|
|
|
$
|
1,524
|
|
|
$
|
1,591
|
|
|
$
|
1,595
|
|
|
Net gain (loss) on equity
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
(74)
|
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
Net gain on sale of loans and
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
|
841
|
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
|
1,259
|
|
|
|
1,427
|
|
|
ATM/Interchange fees
|
|
1,435
|
|
|
|
1,418
|
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
|
|
1,640
|
|
|
|
1,402
|
|
|
Wealth management fees
|
|
1,402
|
|
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
|
1,340
|
|
|
|
1,464
|
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
Lease revenue and residual
|
|
1,934
|
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
1,896
|
|
|
|
1,280
|
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
666
|
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
|
771
|
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
Swap fees
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
Other
|
|
824
|
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
|
848
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
9,633
|
|
|
$
|
6,589
|
|
|
$
|
7,860
|
|
|
$
|
9,015
|
|
|
$
|
10,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Compensation expense
|
$
|
15,161
|
|
|
$
|
15,011
|
|
|
$
|
14,043
|
|
|
$
|
14,899
|
|
|
$
|
15,726
|
|
|
Net occupancy Expense
|
|
1,466
|
|
|
|
1,419
|
|
|
|
1,634
|
|
|
|
1,138
|
|
|
|
1,293
|
|
|
Contracted data processing
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
567
|
|
|
|
508
|
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
FDIC Assessment
|
|
627
|
|
|
|
689
|
|
|
|
873
|
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
State franchise tax
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
634
|
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
Professional services
|
|
1,225
|
|
|
|
1,798
|
|
|
|
2,090
|
|
|
|
2,247
|
|
|
|
1,134
|
|
|
Equipment expense
|
|
2,205
|
|
|
|
1,764
|
|
|
|
2,103
|
|
|
|
2,240
|
|
|
|
2,345
|
|
|
ATM/Interchange expense
|
|
755
|
|
|
|
683
|
|
|
|
580
|
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
Marketing
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
Amortization of core deposit
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
Software maintenance expense
|
|
1,480
|
|
|
|
1,294
|
|
|
|
1,277
|
|
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
|
1,203
|
|
|
Other
|
|
3,604
|
|
|
|
3,027
|
|
|
|
2,805
|
|
|
|
2,759
|
|
|
|
3,322
|
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
28,327
|
|
|
$
|
27,482
|
|
|
$
|
27,126
|
|
|
$
|
28,296
|
|
|
$
|
28,394
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September
|
|
Asset quality
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of
|
$
|
40,455
|
|
|
$
|
40,284
|
|
|
$
|
39,669
|
|
|
$
|
41,268
|
|
|
$
|
39,919
|
|
Charge-offs
|
|
(662)
|
|
|
|
(1,092)
|
|
|
|
(976)
|
|
|
|
(2,335)
|
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
Recoveries
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Provision
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
|
|
697
|
|
|
|
1,346
|
|
End of period
|
$
|
40,254
|
|
|
$
|
40,455
|
|
|
$
|
40,284
|
|
|
$
|
39,669
|
|
|
$
|
41,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of
|
$
|
3,553
|
|
|
$
|
3,699
|
|
|
$
|
3,380
|
|
|
$
|
3,381
|
|
|
$
|
3,706
|
|
Charge-offs
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Recoveries
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Provision
|
|
(178)
|
|
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(325)
|
|
End of period
|
$
|
3,375
|
|
|
$
|
3,553
|
|
|
$
|
3,699
|
|
|
$
|
3,380
|
|
|
$
|
3,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance to total
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
|
1.36
|
%
|
Allowance to
|
|
176.52
|
%
|
|
|
174.52
|
%
|
|
|
129.12
|
%
|
|
|
121.58
|
%
|
|
|
226.60
|
%
|
Allowance to
|
|
176.52
|
%
|
|
|
176.11
|
%
|
|
|
129.99
|
%
|
|
|
120.75
|
%
|
|
|
227.74
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$
|
22,615
|
|
|
$
|
22,742
|
|
|
$
|
30,989
|
|
|
$
|
30,950
|
|
|
$
|
16,488
|
|
Restructured loans
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
1,633
|
|
90+ Days Past Due,
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total non-
|
|
22,804
|
|
|
|
22,972
|
|
|
|
30,989
|
|
|
|
32,852
|
|
|
|
18,121
|
|
Other Real Estate
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Total non-
|
$
|
22,804
|
|
|
$
|
23,181
|
|
|
$
|
31,198
|
|
|
$
|
32,852
|
|
|
$
|
18,182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
September
|
|
Capital and liquidity
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
10.96
|
%
|
|
|
8.80
|
%
|
|
|
8.66
|
%
|
|
|
8.60
|
%
|
|
|
8.45
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
14.19
|
%
|
|
|
11.18
|
%
|
|
|
10.97
|
%
|
|
|
10.47
|
%
|
|
|
10.29
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
17.80
|
%
|
|
|
14.73
|
%
|
|
|
14.53
|
%
|
|
|
13.98
|
%
|
|
|
13.81
|
%
|
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
|
|
9.21
|
%
|
|
|
6.70
|
%
|
|
|
6.59
|
%
|
|
|
6.43
|
%
|
|
|
6.64
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholder's
|
$
|
499,028
|
|
|
$
|
404,137
|
|
|
$
|
397,434
|
|
|
$
|
388,502
|
|
|
$
|
394,438
|
|
Less: Preferred Equity
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Less: Goodwill and
|
|
132,276
|
|
|
|
132,631
|
|
|
|
133,026
|
|
|
|
133,403
|
|
|
|
133,829
|
|
Tangible common equity
|
$
|
366,752
|
|
|
$
|
271,506
|
|
|
$
|
264,408
|
|
|
$
|
255,099
|
|
|
$
|
260,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shares
|
|
19,312,726
|
|
|
|
15,529,342
|
|
|
|
15,519,072
|
|
|
|
15,487,667
|
|
|
|
15,736,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per
|
$
|
18.99
|
|
|
$
|
17.48
|
|
|
$
|
17.04
|
|
|
$
|
16.47
|
|
|
$
|
16.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets - GAAP
|
$
|
4,113,334
|
|
|
$
|
4,185,869
|
|
|
$
|
4,146,717
|
|
|
$
|
4,098,469
|
|
|
$
|
4,061,423
|
|
Less: Goodwill and
|
|
132,276
|
|
|
|
132,631
|
|
|
|
133,026
|
|
|
|
133,403
|
|
|
|
133,829
|
|
Tangible assets (Non-
|
$
|
3,981,058
|
|
|
$
|
4,053,238
|
|
|
$
|
4,013,691
|
|
|
$
|
3,965,066
|
|
|
$
|
3,927,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity
|
|
9.21
|
%
|
|
|
6.70
|
%
|
|
|
6.59
|
%
|
|
|
6.43
|
%
|
|
|
6.64
|
%
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
|
28,327
|
|
|
|
28,394
|
|
|
|
82,935
|
|
|
|
84,225
|
|
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
988
|
|
|
|
1,121
|
|
Less: Acquisition related expenses
|
|
664
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
669
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
|
27,345
|
|
|
|
28,031
|
|
|
|
81,278
|
|
|
|
83,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
|
34,545
|
|
|
|
29,233
|
|
|
|
102,132
|
|
|
|
85,356
|
|
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
|
|
618
|
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
|
1,861
|
|
|
|
1,892
|
|
Noninterest income (GAAP)
|
|
9,633
|
|
|
|
10,099
|
|
|
|
24,082
|
|
|
|
28,733
|
|
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest
|
|
44,541
|
|
|
|
39,739
|
|
|
|
127,923
|
|
|
|
115,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
|
61.4
|
%
|
|
|
70.5
|
%
|
|
|
63.5
|
%
|
|
|
71.7
|
%
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest
|
$
|
28,327
|
|
|
$
|
27,482
|
|
|
$
|
27,126
|
|
|
$
|
28,296
|
|
|
$
|
28,394
|
|
Less:
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
Less:
|
|
664
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Noninterest
|
$
|
27,345
|
|
|
$
|
27,138
|
|
|
$
|
26,794
|
|
|
$
|
27,933
|
|
|
$
|
28,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
34,545
|
|
|
$
|
34,814
|
|
|
$
|
32,773
|
|
|
$
|
31,355
|
|
|
$
|
29,233
|
|
Plus: Taxable
|
|
618
|
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
|
622
|
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
|
630
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
9,633
|
|
|
|
6,589
|
|
|
|
7,860
|
|
|
|
9,015
|
|
|
|
10,099
|
|
Less: Net gains
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
(74)
|
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
44,541
|
|
|
$
|
42,098
|
|
|
$
|
41,284
|
|
|
$
|
40,901
|
|
|
$
|
39,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
61.4
|
%
|
|
|
64.5
|
%
|
|
|
64.9
|
%
|
|
|
68.3
|
%
|
|
|
70.5
|
%
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
55,240
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
55,240
|
|
|
|
$
|
165,244
|
|
|
$
|
1,621
|
|
|
$
|
163,623
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
20,695
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
20,695
|
|
|
|
|
63,112
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
63,112
|
|
|
Net interest
|
|
34,545
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
34,545
|
|
|
|
|
102,132
|
|
|
|
1,621
|
|
|
|
100,511
|
|
|
Provision for
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
|
2,797
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,797
|
|
|
Provision for
|
|
(178)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(178)
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
Net interest
|
|
34,345
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
34,345
|
|
|
|
|
99,340
|
|
|
|
1,621
|
|
|
|
97,719
|
|
|
Noninterest
|
|
9,633
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
9,633
|
|
|
|
|
24,082
|
|
|
|
(1,044)
|
|
|
|
25,126
|
|
|
Noninterest
|
|
28,327
|
|
|
|
664
|
|
|
|
27,663
|
|
|
|
|
82,935
|
|
|
|
358
|
|
|
|
82,577
|
|
|
Income before
|
|
15,651
|
|
|
|
(664)
|
|
|
|
16,315
|
|
|
|
|
40,487
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
40,268
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
2,891
|
|
|
|
(110)
|
|
|
|
3,001
|
|
|
|
|
6,544
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
6,524
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
12,760
|
|
|
$
|
(554)
|
|
|
$
|
13,314
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,943
|
|
|
$
|
199
|
|
|
$
|
33,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
2.03
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
2.03
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
As Reported
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
55,240
|
|
$
|
56,271
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
20,695
|
|
|
21,457
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
34,545
|
|
|
34,814
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
378
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
|
(178)
|
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
34,345
|
|
|
33,789
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
9,633
|
|
|
6,589
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
28,327
|
|
|
27,482
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
15,651
|
|
|
12,896
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
2,891
|
|
|
1,881
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
12,760
|
|
$
|
11,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
55,240
|
|
$
|
54,650
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
20,695
|
|
|
21,457
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
34,545
|
|
|
33,193
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
378
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
|
(178)
|
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
34,345
|
|
|
32,168
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
9,633
|
|
|
7,633
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
27,663
|
|
|
27,793
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
16,315
|
|
|
12,008
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
3,001
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
13,314
|
|
$
|
10,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
3.47
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Non-Recurring Adjustments
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,621
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,621
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,621
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,044)
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
664
|
|
|
(311)
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
(664)
|
|
|
888
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(110)
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
(554)
|
|
$
|
757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
Non-recurring adjustments summary:
Third-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended September 30, 2025 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 by approximately $0.7 million on a pre-tax basis.
Second-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended June 30, 2025 was positively impacted by non-recurring adjustments to our loan valuation resulting from a core system conversion during the second quarter of 2025, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.6 million on a pre-tax basis, and the release of a reserve established in the third-quarter of 2024 for a reconciling item associated with a system conversion, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.3 million on a pre-tax basis.
SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.