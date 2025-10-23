Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results of $0.68 per Common Share, up 28% from $0.53 per Common Share from Third-Quarter 2024

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $12.8 million, or $0.68 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Completed an underwritten public offering of common stock, including an overallotment option. The offering totaled 3,788,238 shares at a price of $21.25 per share, raising approximately $80,500,058.

Net income of $12.8 million, a $4.4 million or 53% increase compared to $8.4 million for the third quarter 2024, and an increase of $1.8 million or 16% compared to $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.68, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $0.71 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.

Efficiency ratio of 61.4%, compared to 70.5% for the third quarter of 2024 and 64.5% in the second quarter of 2025, decreasing for the 5th consecutive quarter.

227 basis points cost of funds for the third quarter of 2025, 34 basis points lower than the 261 basis points cost of funds for the third quarter of 2024.

The third-quarter of 2025 included non-recurring items which negatively impacted net income by approximately $0.7 million on a pre-tax basis, $0.6 million on an after-tax basis, and $0.03 per common share.

CEO Commentary:

"Our third-quarter results demonstrate strong momentum, with net income rising 53% to $12.8 million from $8.4 million a year ago, and earnings per share increasing 28% to $0.68 from $0.53," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista. "These gains reflect the effectiveness of our disciplined growth strategy and the strength of our customer relationships."

"We've received regulatory approval for our partnership with The Farmers Savings Bank, which is expected to close in November. This milestone-combined with our recent $80.5 million capital raise-will significantly expand our presence in Northeast Ohio, enhance liquidity, and serve as a strong foundation for accelerated growth," Shaffer added.

"Our credit quality remains strong and stable, reflecting the rigor of our underwriting and the enduring strength of our customer relationships," Shaffer said. "Despite ongoing economic pressures, our disciplined approach continues to serve us well, positioning Civista to navigate challenges and grow organically with confidence. We remain committed to delivering tailored financial solutions that support the evolving needs of the communities we serve."

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 and the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024.

Third-Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) of 3.58%for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.16% for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income of $34.5 million, up $5.3 million or 18.2% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

200 basis points cost of deposits for the third-quarter of 2025, up 4 basis points compared to the second-quarter of 2025, but 18 basis points lower than the 218 basis points in the third-quarter of 2024.

227 basis points cost of funds for the third-quarter of 2025, down 5 basis points from the 232 basis points in the second-quarter of 2025, and 34 basis points lower than the 261 basis points cost of funds in the third-quarter of 2024.

Return on Assets of 1.22%, compared to 0.83% for the third quarter of 2024.

Return on Equity of 10.70%, compared to 8.73% for the third quarter of 2024.

Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.30%.

Based on the September 30, 2025, market close share price of $20.31, the $0.17 third quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.3% and a dividend payout ratio of 25.0%.

Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to acquire The Farmers Savings Bank.

Received all required regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with The Farmers Savings Bank; transaction expected to close in November 2025, pending shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

Assets

Total assets at September 30, 2025, were $4.1 billion, a decrease of $72.5 million, or 1.7% from June 30, 2025, but up $14.9 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2024.

Loan and lease balances decreased $55.1 million, or 1.8% since June 30, 2025, but up $14.8 million, or 0.5% since December 31, 2024.

Commercial Real Estate decreased mainly in the non-owner occupied category.

Residential Real Estate has continued to grow primarily due to more home loans as we meet the demand for housing by our customers and communities.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits at September 30, 2025, were $3.2 billion, an increase of $34.3 million, or 1.1% from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $18.6 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2024.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $43.2 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $45.3 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts related to commercial business deposits, partially offset by a $5.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing public funds.

Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $4.0 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in interest-bearing public funds, offset by a $16.7 million decrease in interest-bearing and Jumbo now deposits.

Savings and money markets increased $3.0 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase of $52.0 million in business money market deposits, offset by a $49.8 million decrease in retail and ICS money market, public funds, and corporate savings.

Time deposits increased $131.8 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $137.7 million increase in Jumbo and retail certificates of deposit.

Brokered deposits totaled $431.2 million at September 30, 2025, which included brokered certificate of deposits of $425.0 million and brokered money markets of $6.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $23 million from June 30, 2025 and $69.1 million from December 31, 2024, strategically reducing the balances of brokered deposits.

FHLB short-term advances totaled $232.0 million on September 30, 2025, down $201.5 million from June 30, 2025, and down $107.0 million from December 31, 2024.

FHLB long-term advances totaled $1.0 million on September 30, 2025, down from $1.1 million June 30, 2025, and down from $1.5 million on December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $5.3 million, or 18.2%, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

Interest income increased $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $123.6 million coupled with a 5-basis point increase in asset yield.

Interest expense decreased $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 101-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 136-basis point reduction in time deposits mostly offset by $168.9 million average balance growth in total interest-bearing deposits when comparing the third quarter of 2025 to the same period last year.

Net interest margin increased 42-basis points to 3.58% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.16% for the same period last year.

Net interest income increased $16.8 million, or 19.7%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income was increased in Q2 2025 by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

Interest income increased $11.8 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $197.9 million coupled with a 14-basis point increase in asset yield.

Interest expense decreased $5.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 104-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 128-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $230.4 million average balance growth in interest-bearing deposits, when comparing the nine-months ended September 30, 2025, to the same period last year.

Net interest margin increased 42-basis points to 3.58% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.16% for the same period last year.

Credit

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) decreased $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 to $0.2 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year, and decreased $0.8 million compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of basically zero for the same period of 2024, and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.30% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2025, and 1.29% at December 31, 2024.

Non-performing assets at September 30, 2025, were $22.8 million, a decrease of $0.4 million or 1.6%, from June 30, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was flat at 0.55% at both September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 176.5% at September 30, 2025, from 120.8% at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for Q3 2025 totaled $9.6 million, a decrease of $0.5 million or 4.6%, when compared to the same period last year.

Lease revenue and residual income decreased $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to lease originations being curtailed in 2025 resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance core system conversion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Noninterest income totaled $24.1 million, a decrease of $4.7 million or 16.2%, when compared to the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income was reduced in the second quarter 2025 by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

Lease revenue and residual income decreased $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to stronger lease originations in 2024 coupled with a one-time non-recurring adjustment aforementioned above.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, resulting from timing of selling loans.

Other income decreased $1.3 million for the nine month ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily related to lower fee revenue from the leasing division.

Service charges increased $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily from an increase in retail overdraft fees year-over-year.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for Q3 2025 totaled $28.3 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 0.2%, when compared to the same period last year. In the third quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was increased by $0.7 million from acquisition expenses related to the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses.

Compensation expense decreased $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in the third quarter of 2025 partially offset by an increase in medical expenses.

The quarter-to-date average number of full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees was 524 at September 30, 2025, compared with an average number of 526 for the same period in 2024.

Marketing expenses decreased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to a shift to digital marketing and lower promotional expenses related to advertising and product marketing.

Equipment expense decreased $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to lower expense on operating lease contracts mostly offset by $0.7 million in depreciation expense on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.

Other expenses increased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.

The efficiency ratio was 61.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 70.5% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 0.2% decrease in noninterest expenses, a 18.2% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 4.6% decrease in noninterest income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Noninterest expense totaled $82.9 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.5%, when compared to the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest expense was increased in the second quarter of 2025 by $0.4 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion as well as the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.

Compensation expense decreased $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in the first nine months of 2025.

The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 523 at September 30, 2025, compared with an average number of 531 for the same period in 2024.

Professional fees increased $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.

Equipment expense decreased $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to normal equipment depreciation as well as decreases in equipment expense related to operating lease contracts, partially offset by $0.7 million in depreciation expense on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.

The efficiency ratio was 63.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 71.7% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 1.5% decrease in noninterest expenses, a 19.7% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 16.2% decrease in noninterest income.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 18.5% compared to 15.6% for the same period last year, and 14.6% for the second quarter of 2025.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 16.2% compared to 13.5% in the same period last year.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2025, totaled $499.0 million, an increase of $94.9 million from June 30, 2025, and $110.5 million from December 31, 2024. This resulted from a capital raise management performed during the third quarter. See Recent Developments below for the impact to capital from the public offering of its common stock.

Civista did not repurchase any shares in the third quarter of 2025 as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Civista liquidated 8,716 shares held by employees, at an average price of $20.36 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Recent Developments

July 10, 2025, Civista Bancshares, Inc. announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire The Farmers Savings Bank.

July 10, 2025, Civista Bancshares, Inc. announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock, including an overallotment option. The offering totaled 3,788,238 shares at a price of $21.25 per share, raising approximately $80,500,058.

October 2025, Civista Bancshares, Inc. received all required regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with The Farmers Savings Bank; transaction expected to close in November 2025, pending shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 42 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Three Months Ended September 30,



2025



2024



Average





Yield/



Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans ** $ 3,128,033

$ 48,717



6.18 %

$ 3,031,884

$ 46,898



6.15 % Taxable securities ***

402,216



3,922



3.57 %



363,584



3,258



3.24 % Non-taxable securities ***

274,722



2,325



3.84 %



291,254



2,369



3.83 % Interest-bearing deposits in other

banks

24,513



276



4.47 %



19,144



216



4.47 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,829,484

$ 55,240



5.69 %

$ 3,705,866

$ 52,741



5.64 % Noninterest-earning assets:

























Cash and due from financial

institutions

34,261













36,868









Premises and equipment, net

42,638













51,342









Accrued interest receivable

14,230













13,802









Intangible assets

132,503













134,083









Bank owned life insurance

63,289













63,190









Other assets

59,667













57,856









Less allowance for loan losses

(40,380)













(40,068)









Total Assets $ 4,135,692











$ 4,022,939





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand and savings $ 1,536,897

$ 5,856



1.51 %

$ 1,452,850

$ 4,074



1.12 % Time

1,037,256



10,491



4.01 %



952,369



12,852



5.37 % Short-term FHLB borrowings

272,985



3,063



4.45 %



388,022



5,328



5.46 % Long-term FHLB borrowings

1,011



7



2.59 %



1,697



10



2.34 % Other borrowings

5,123



108



8.39 %



-



-



0.00 % Subordinated debentures

104,186



1,170



4.46 %



104,040



1,244



4.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,957,458

$ 20,695



2.78 %

$ 2,898,978

$ 23,508



3.23 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

662,872













687,364









Other liabilities

42,369













55,205









Shareholders' equity

472,993













381,392









Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity $ 4,135,692











$ 4,022,939





































Net interest income and interest rate

spread



$ 34,545



2.91 %





$ 29,233



2.41 %



























Net interest margin ***









3.58 %











3.16 %



























* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and

investments, included in the yields above, was $618 thousand and $630 thousand for the periods ended September 30,

2025 and 2024, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities

by unrealized losses of $62.9 million and $57.2 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating

the yield on earning assets and the margin.





Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025



2024



Average





Yield/



Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans ** $ 3,121,292

$ 146,336



6.27 %

$ 2,959,031

$ 136,328



6.15 % Taxable securities ***

401,091



11,228



3.43 %



355,329



9,262



3.12 % Non-taxable securities ***

279,668



7,002



3.88 %



291,589



7,116



3.85 % Interest-bearing deposits in other

banks

22,238



678



4.07 %



20,419



756



4.93 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,824,289

$ 165,244



5.75 %

$ 3,626,368

$ 153,462



5.61 % Noninterest-earning assets:

























Cash and due from financial

institutions

39,232













34,807









Premises and equipment, net

44,563













53,318









Accrued interest receivable

13,908













13,254









Intangible assets

132,883













134,474









Bank owned life insurance

63,171













62,176









Other assets

59,410













61,225









Less allowance for loan losses

(40,295)













(38,876)









Total Assets $ 4,137,161











$ 3,946,746





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand and savings $ 1,554,969

$ 17,216



1.48 %

$ 1,392,082

$ 11,113



1.07 % Time

994,788



30,405



4.09 %



927,306



37,305



5.37 % Short-term FHLB borrowings

346,737



11,595



4.47 %



385,801



15,921



5.51 % Long-term FHLB borrowings

1,225



24



2.57 %



2,000



35



2.34 % Other borrowings

5,804



376



8.67 %



-



-



0.00 % Subordinated debentures

104,145



3,496



4.49 %



103,999



3,732



4.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,007,668

$ 63,112



2.81 %

$ 2,811,188

$ 68,106



3.24 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

662,662













702,696









Other liabilities

42,910













60,282









Shareholders' equity

423,921













372,580









Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity $ 4,137,161











$ 3,946,746





































Net interest income and interest rate

spread



$ 102,132



2.94 %





$ 85,356



2.37 %



























Net interest margin ***









3.58 %











3.16 %



























* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and

investments, included in the yields above, was $1.9 million and $1.9 million for the periods ended September 30, 2025 and

2024, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - 2025 and 2024 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and

nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $62.1 million and $61.9 million, respectively. These adjustments were also

made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.



Noninterest income





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended Septembere 30,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Service charges $ 1,667



$ 1,595



$ 72





4.5 % Net gain (loss) on equity securities

255





223





32





14.3 % Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,450





1,427





23





1.6 % ATM/Interchange fees

1,435





1,402





33





2.4 % Wealth management fees

1,402





1,443





(41)





-2.8 % Lease revenue and residual income

1,934





2,428





(494)





-20.3 % Bank owned life insurance

666





717





(51)





-7.1 % Swap fees

-





43





(43)





-100.0 % Other

824





821





3





0.4 % Total noninterest income $ 9,633



$ 10,099



$ (466)





-4.6 %























Noninterest income





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Service charges $ 4,756



$ 4,523



$ 233





5.2 % Net gain (loss) on equity securities

152





156





(4)





-2.6 % Net gain on sale of loans and leases

2,895





3,179





(284)





-8.9 % ATM/Interchange fees

4,179





4,201





(22)





-0.5 % Wealth management fees

4,067





4,055





12





0.3 % Lease revenue and residual income

4,356





7,630





(3,274)





-42.9 % Bank owned life insurance

1,438





1,434





4





0.3 % Swap fees

125





165





(40)





-24.2 % Other

2,114





3,390





(1,276)





-37.6 % Total noninterest income $ 24,082



$ 28,733



$ (4,651)





-16.2 %























Noninterest expense





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Compensation expense $ 15,161



$ 15,726



$ (565)





-3.6 % Net occupancy Expense

1,466





1,293





173





13.4 % Contracted data processing

559





636





(77)





-12.1 % FDIC Assessment

627





560





67





12.0 % State franchise tax

536





480





56





11.7 % Professional services

1,225





1,134





91





8.0 % Equipment expense

2,205





2,345





(140)





-6.0 % ATM/Interchange expense

755





616





139





22.6 % Marketing

391





716





(325)





-45.4 % Amortization of core deposit intangible

318





363





(45)





-12.4 % Software maintenance expense

1,480





1,203





277





23.0 % Other

3,604





3,322





282





8.5 % Total noninterest expense $ 28,327



$ 28,394



$ (67)





-0.2 %























Noninterest expense





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Compensation expense $ 44,216



$ 46,922



$ (2,706)





-5.8 % Net occupancy expense

4,519





3,959





560





14.1 % Contracted data processing

1,662





1,740





(78)





-4.5 % FDIC Assessment

2,189





1,592





597





37.5 % State franchise tax

1,696





1,444





252





17.5 % Professional services

5,113





3,532





1,581





44.8 % Equipment expense

6,072





7,313





(1,241)





-17.0 % ATM/Interchange expense

2,018





1,873





145





7.7 % Marketing

976





1,640





(664)





-40.5 % Amortization of core deposit intangible

988





1,121





(133)





-11.9 % Software maintenance expense

4,051





3,568





483





13.5 % Other

9,435





9,521





(86)





-0.9 % Total noninterest expense $ 82,935



$ 84,225



$ (1,290)





-1.5 %























End of period loan and lease balances





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)























September 30,



December 31,















2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Commercial and Agriculture $ 302,407



$ 328,488



$ (26,081)





-7.9 % Commercial Real Estate:





















Owner Occupied

384,176





374,367





9,809





2.6 % Non-owner Occupied

1,216,031





1,225,991





(9,960)





-0.8 % Residential Real Estate

842,362





763,869





78,493





10.3 % Real Estate Construction

278,163





305,992





(27,829)





-9.1 % Farm Real Estate

23,713





23,035





678





2.9 % Lease financing receivable

38,960





46,900





(7,940)





-16.9 % Consumer and Other

10,182





12,588





(2,406)





-19.1 % Total Loans $ 3,095,994



$ 3,081,230



$ 14,764





0.5 %























End of period deposit balances





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)























September 30,



December 31,















2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand $ 651,934



$ 695,094



$ (43,160)





-6.2 % Interest-bearing demand

415,620





419,583





(3,963)





-0.9 % Savings and money market

1,129,985





1,126,974





3,011





0.3 % Time deposits

601,757





469,954





131,803





28.0 % Brokered deposits

431,167





500,265





(69,098)





-13.8 % Total Deposits $ 3,230,463



$ 3,211,870



$ 18,593





0.6 %

Allowance for Credit Losses









(dollars in thousands)











Nine months ended September 30,



2025



2024

Beginning of period $ 39,669



$ 37,160

Charge-offs

(2,730)





(1,580)

Recoveries

518





500

Provision

2,797





5,188

End of period $ 40,254



$ 41,268













Allowance for Unfunded

Commitments









(dollars in thousands)











Three months ended September 30,



2025



2024

Beginning of period $ 3,553



$ 3,706

Provision

(178)





(325)

End of period $ 3,375



$ 3,381













Allowance for Unfunded Commitments









(dollars in thousands)











Nine months ended September 30,



2025



2024

Beginning of period $ 3,380



$ 3,901

Provision

(5)





(520)

End of period $ 3,375



$ 3,381













(dollars in thousands) September 30,



December 31,



2025



2024

Non-accrual loans $ 22,615



$ 30,950

Restructured loans, accruing

12





1,677

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

177





225

Total non-performing loans

22,804





32,852

Other Real Estate Owned

-





-

Total non-performing assets $ 22,804



$ 32,852



Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

























Interest income $ 55,240



$ 52,741



$ 165,244



$ 153,462

Interest expense

20,695





23,508





63,112





68,106

Net interest income

34,545





29,233





102,132





85,356

Provision for credit losses

378





1,346





2,797





5,188

Provision for unfunded commitments

(178)





(325)





(5)





(520)

Net interest income after provision

34,345





28,212





99,340





80,688

Noninterest income

9,633





10,099





24,082





28,733

Noninterest expense

28,327





28,394





82,935





84,225

Income before taxes

15,651





9,917





40,487





25,196

Income tax expense

2,891





1,551





6,544





3,406

Net income

12,760





8,366





33,943





21,790

Preferred stock dividends

-





-





-





-

Net income available





















to common shareholders $ 12,760



$ 8,366



$ 33,943



$ 21,790

























Dividends paid per common share $ 0.17



$ 0.16



$ 0.51



$ 0.48

























Earnings per common share





















Basic





















Net income $ 12,760



$ 8,366



$ 33,943



$ 21,790

Less allocation of earnings and





















dividends to participating securities

61





177





173





455

Net income available to common





















shareholders - basic $ 12,699



$ 8,189



$ 33,770



$ 21,335

Weighted average common shares outstanding

18,767,307





15,736,966





16,605,546





15,720,714

Less average participating securities

91,743





332,531





85,141





328,447

Weighted average number of shares outstanding





















used to calculate basic earnings per share

18,675,564





15,404,435





16,520,405





15,392,267

























Earnings per common share





















Basic $ 0.68



$ 0.53



$ 2.04



$ 1.39

Diluted $ 0.68



$ 0.53



$ 2.04



$ 1.39

Selected financial ratios:





















Return on average assets

1.22 %



0.83 %



1.10 %



0.74 % Return on average equity

10.70 %



8.73 %



10.71 %



7.81 % Dividend payout ratio

25.00 %



30.10 %



24.95 %



34.63 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.58 %



3.16 %



3.58 %



3.16 % Effective tax rate

18.47 %



15.64 %



16.16 %



13.52 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)















September 30,



December 31,



2025



2024



(unaudited)



(unaudited)













Cash and due from financial institutions $ 62,766



$ 63,155

Investment in time deposits

735





1,450

Investment securities

657,189





650,488

Loans held for sale

8,012





665

Loans

3,095,994





3,081,230

Less: allowance for credit losses

(40,254)





(39,669)

Net loans

3,055,740





3,041,561

Other securities

27,901





30,352

Premises and equipment, net

40,910





47,166

Goodwill and other intangibles

132,276





133,403

Bank owned life insurance

62,756





62,783

Other assets

65,049





67,446

Total assets $ 4,113,334



$ 4,098,469













Total deposits $ 3,230,463



$ 3,211,870

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

232,000





339,000

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

970





1,501

Subordinated debentures

104,213





104,089

Other borrowings

4,699





6,293

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

41,961





47,214

Total liabilities

3,614,306





3,709,967

Common shares

388,458





312,037

Retained earnings

230,798





205,408

Treasury shares

(75,760)





(75,586)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(44,468)





(53,357)

Total shareholders' equity

499,028





388,502

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,113,334



$ 4,098,469















September 30,



December 31,



2025



2024



(unaudited)



(unaudited)













Shares outstanding at period end

19,312,726





15,487,667

Book value per share $ 25.84



$ 25.08

Equity to asset ratio

12.13 %



9.48 %











Selected asset quality ratios:









Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.30 %



1.29 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.55 %



0.80 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

176.52 %



120.75 %











Non-performing asset analysis









Nonaccrual loans $ 22,615



$ 30,950

Restructured loans

12





1,677

Other real estate owned

-





-

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

177





225

Total $ 22,804



$ 32,852



Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



End of Period Balances 2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



































Assets





























Cash and due from banks $ 62,766



$ 73,858



$ 90,456



$ 63,155



$ 74,662



Investment in time deposits

735





715





960





1,450





1,450



Investment securities

657,189





645,228





648,537





650,488





629,113



Loans held for sale

8,012





10,733





4,324





665





8,299



Loans and leases

3,095,994





3,151,124





3,104,036





3,081,230





3,043,946



Allowance for credit losses

(40,254)





(40,455)





(40,284)





(39,669)





(41,268)



Net Loans

3,055,740





3,110,669





3,063,752





3,041,561





3,002,678



Other securities

27,901





36,195





32,592





30,352





32,633



Premises and equipment,

net

40,910





42,922





45,107





47,166





49,967



Goodwill and other

intangibles

132,276





132,631





133,026





133,403





133,829



Bank owned life insurance

62,756





63,555





63,170





62,783





62,912



Other assets

65,049





69,363





64,793





67,446





65,880



Total Assets $ 4,113,334



$ 4,185,869



$ 4,146,717



$ 4,098,469



$ 4,061,423



































Liabilities





























Total deposits $ 3,230,463



$ 3,196,207



$ 3,238,888



$ 3,211,870



$ 3,223,732



Federal Home Loan Bank

advances - short term

232,000





433,500





360,000





339,000





287,047



Federal Home Loan Bank

advances - long term

970





1,103





1,355





1,501





1,598



Subordinated debentures

104,213





104,172





104,130





104,089





104,067



Other borrowings

4,699





5,379





6,140





6,293





6,319



Accrued expenses and

other liabilities

41,961





41,371





38,770





47,214





44,222



Total liabilities

3,614,306





3,781,732





3,749,283





3,709,967





3,666,985



































Shareholders' Equity





























Common shares

388,458





312,589





312,192





312,037





311,901



Retained earnings

230,798





221,321





212,944





205,408





198,034



Treasury shares

(75,760)





(75,753)





(75,753)





(75,586)





(75,586)



Accumulated other

comprehensive loss

(44,468)





(54,020)





(51,949)





(53,357)





(39,911)



Total shareholders' equity

499,028





404,137





397,434





388,502





394,438



































Total Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity $ 4,113,334



$ 4,185,869



$ 4,146,717



$ 4,098,469



$ 4,061,423



































Shares outstanding at

period end

19,312,726





15,529,342





15,519,072





15,487,667





15,736,528



































Book value per share $ 25.84



$ 26.02



$ 25.61



$ 25.08



$ 25.07



Equity to asset ratio

12.13 %



9.65 %



9.58 %



9.48 %



9.71 %



































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Selected asset quality ratios:





























Allowance for credit losses to

total loans

1.30 %



1.28 %



1.30 %



1.29 %



1.36 %

Non-performing assets to total

assets

0.55 %



0.55 %



0.75 %



0.80 %



0.45 %

Allowance for credit losses to

non-performing loans

176.52 %



176.11 %



129.99 %



120.75 %



227.36 %

































Non-performing asset analysis





























Nonaccrual loans $ 22,615



$ 22,742



$ 30,989



$ 30,950



$ 16,488



Restructured loans

12





7





-





1,677





1,663



90+ Days Past Due, Still

Accruing

177





223





146





225





-



Other real estate owned

-





209





209





-





61



Total $ 22,804



$ 23,181



$ 31,344



$ 32,852



$ 18,212









Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Quarterly Average Balances 2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Assets:





























Earning assets $ 3,829,484



$ 3,841,369



$ 3,801,709



$ 3,738,607



$ 3,705,866



Securities

676,938





682,035





683,374





655,556





654,838



Loans

3,128,033





3,136,091





3,099,440





3,061,991





3,031,884



Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity





























Total deposits $ 3,237,025



$ 3,190,592



$ 3,209,277



$ 3,285,485



$ 3,092,583



Interest-bearing deposits

2,574,153





2,538,500





2,538,561





2,582,652





2,405,219



Other interest-bearing

liabilities

383,305





523,824





461,100





320,225





493,759



Total shareholders' equity

472,993





400,915





397,021





391,591





381,392









Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)





































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



End of period loan and

lease balances 2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Commercial and

Agriculture $ 302,407



$ 338,598



$ 330,627



$ 328,488



$ 304,639



Commercial Real Estate:





























Owner Occupied

384,176





378,248





378,095





374,367





375,751



Non-owner Occupied

1,216,031





1,263,612





1,246,025





1,225,991





1,205,453



Residential Real Estate

842,362





815,408





773,349





763,869





751,825



Real Estate Construction

278,163





277,643





297,589





305,992





318,063



Farm Real Estate

23,713





23,866





22,399





23,035





24,122



Lease financing

receivable

38,960





42,758





44,570





46,900





49,453



Consumer and Other

10,182





10,991





11,382





12,588





14,640



Total Loans $ 3,095,994



$ 3,151,124



$ 3,104,036



$ 3,081,230



$ 3,043,946







Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)



































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



End of period deposit

balances 2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Noninterest-bearing

demand $ 651,127



$ 647,609



$ 648,683



$ 695,094



$ 686,316



Interest-bearing demand

415,620





433,089





467,601





419,583





420,333



Savings and money

market

1,129,985





1,100,660





1,146,480





1,126,974





1,111,771



Time deposits

601,757





560,702





515,910





469,954





456,973



Brokered deposits

431,167





454,147





460,214





500,265





548,339



Total Deposits $ 3,229,656



$ 3,196,207



$ 3,238,888



$ 3,211,870



$ 3,223,732









Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





































Three Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Income statement 2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



































Total interest and dividend

income $ 55,240



$ 56,271



$ 53,733



$ 53,233



$ 52,741



Total interest expense

20,695





21,457





20,960





21,878





23,508



Net interest income

34,545





34,814





32,773





31,355





29,233



Provision for credit losses

378





1,171





1,248





697





1,346



Provision for unfunded

commitments

(178)





(146)





319





(1)





(325)



Noninterest income

9,633





6,589





7,860





9,015





10,099



Noninterest expense

28,327





27,482





27,126





28,296





28,394



Income before taxes

15,651





12,896





11,940





11,378





9,917



Income tax expense

2,891





1,881





1,772





1,485





1,551



Net income $ 12,760



$ 11,015



$ 10,168



$ 9,893



$ 8,366



Preferred stock dividends

-





-





-





-





-



Net income available to

common shareholders $ 12,760



$ 11,015



$ 10,168



$ 9,893



$ 8,366



































Per share data





























































Earnings per common share





























Basic





























Net income $ 12,760



$ 11,015



$ 10,168



$ 9,893



$ 8,366



Less allocation of earnings and





























dividends to participating

securities

61





45





44





213





177



Net income available to

common shareholders -

basic $ 12,699



$ 10,970



$ 10,124



$ 9,680



$ 8,189



































Weighted average common

shares outstanding

18,767,307





15,524,490





15,488,813





15,734,243





15,736,966



Less average participating

securities

91,743





96,692





66,711





339,626





332,531



Weighted average number of

shares outstanding used to

calculate basic earnings per

share

18,675,564





15,427,798





15,422,102





15,394,617





15,404,435



































Earnings per common share





























Basic $ 0.68



$ 0.71



$ 0.66



$ 0.63



$ 0.53



Diluted $ 0.68



$ 0.71



$ 0.66



$ 0.63



$ 0.53



































Common shares dividend paid $ 3,283



$ 2,638



$ 2,636



$ 2,518



$ 2,518



































Dividends paid per common share

0.17





0.17





0.17





0.16





0.16











Three Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Selected financial ratios 2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



































Return on average assets

1.22 %



1.06 %



1.00 %



0.97 %



0.83 %

Return on average equity

10.70 %



11.02 %



10.39 %



10.43 %



8.73 %

Dividend payout ratio

25.00 %



23.96 %



25.90 %



25.45 %



30.10 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.58 %



3.64 %



3.51 %



3.36 %



3.16 %

Effective tax rate

18.47 %



14.59 %



14.84 %



13.05 %



15.63 %







Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Noninterest income 2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Service charges $ 1,667



$ 1,564



$ 1,524



$ 1,591



$ 1,595



Net gain (loss) on equity

securities

255





(74)





(29)





96





223



Net gain on sale of loans and

leases

1,450





841





604





1,259





1,427



ATM/Interchange fees

1,435





1,418





1,326





1,640





1,402



Wealth management fees

1,402





1,325





1,340





1,464





1,443



Lease revenue and residual

income

1,934





525





1,896





1,280





2,428



Bank owned life insurance

666





386





387





771





717



Swap fees

-





53





72





66





43



Other

824





551





740





848





821



Total noninterest income $ 9,633



$ 6,589



$ 7,860



$ 9,015



$ 10,099









Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Noninterest expense 2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Compensation expense $ 15,161



$ 15,011



$ 14,043



$ 14,899



$ 15,726



Net occupancy Expense

1,466





1,419





1,634





1,138





1,293



Contracted data processing

559





536





567





508





636



FDIC Assessment

627





689





873





1,039





560



State franchise tax

536





634





526





608





480



Professional services

1,225





1,798





2,090





2,247





1,134



Equipment expense

2,205





1,764





2,103





2,240





2,345



ATM/Interchange expense

755





683





580





671





616



Marketing

391





289





296





448





716



Amortization of core deposit

intangible

318





338





332





363





363



Software maintenance expense

1,480





1,294





1,277





1,376





1,203



Other

3,604





3,027





2,805





2,759





3,322



Total noninterest expense $ 28,327



$ 27,482



$ 27,126



$ 28,296



$ 28,394









Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)









Three Months Ended



September

30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September

30,

Asset quality 2025



2025



2025



2024



2024































Allowance for

credit losses:



























Beginning of

period $ 40,455



$ 40,284



$ 39,669



$ 41,268



$ 39,919

Charge-offs

(662)





(1,092)





(976)





(2,335)





(42)

Recoveries

83





92





343





39





45

Provision

378





1,171





1,248





697





1,346

End of period $ 40,254



$ 40,455



$ 40,284



$ 39,669



$ 41,268































Allowance for

unfunded

commitments:



























Beginning of

period $ 3,553



$ 3,699



$ 3,380



$ 3,381



$ 3,706

Charge-offs

-





-





-





-





-

Recoveries

-





-





-





-





-

Provision

(178)





(146)





319





(1)





(325)

End of period $ 3,375



$ 3,553



$ 3,699



$ 3,380



$ 3,381































Ratios



























Allowance to total

loans

1.30 %



1.28 %



1.30 %



1.29 %



1.36 % Allowance to

nonperforming

assets

176.52 %



174.52 %



129.12 %



121.58 %



226.60 % Allowance to

nonperforming

loans

176.52 %



176.11 %



129.99 %



120.75 %



227.74 %





























Nonperforming

assets



























Non-accrual loans $ 22,615



$ 22,742



$ 30,989



$ 30,950



$ 16,488

Restructured loans

12





7





-





1,677





1,633

90+ Days Past Due,

Still Accruing

177





223





-





225





-

Total non-

performing loans

22,804





22,972





30,989





32,852





18,121

Other Real Estate

Owned

-





209





209





-





61

Total non-

performing assets $ 22,804



$ 23,181



$ 31,198



$ 32,852



$ 18,182









































Three Months Ended



September

30,



June

30,



March

31,



December

31,



September

30,

Capital and liquidity 2025



2025



2025



2024



2024































Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.96 %



8.80 %



8.66 %



8.60 %



8.45 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.19 %



11.18 %



10.97 %



10.47 %



10.29 % Total risk-based capital ratio

17.80 %



14.73 %



14.53 %



13.98 %



13.81 % Tangible common equity ratio (1)

9.21 %



6.70 %



6.59 %



6.43 %



6.64 %





























(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP

measures at the end of this press release.































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



2025



2025



2025



2024



2024































Tangible Common

Equity



























Total Shareholder's

Equity - GAAP $ 499,028



$ 404,137



$ 397,434



$ 388,502



$ 394,438

Less: Preferred Equity

-





-





-





-





-

Less: Goodwill and

intangible assets

132,276





132,631





133,026





133,403





133,829

Tangible common equity

(Non-GAAP) $ 366,752



$ 271,506



$ 264,408



$ 255,099



$ 260,609































Total Shares

Outstanding

19,312,726





15,529,342





15,519,072





15,487,667





15,736,528































Tangible book value per

share $ 18.99



$ 17.48



$ 17.04



$ 16.47



$ 16.56































Tangible Assets



























Total Assets - GAAP $ 4,113,334



$ 4,185,869



$ 4,146,717



$ 4,098,469



$ 4,061,423

Less: Goodwill and

intangible assets

132,276





132,631





133,026





133,403





133,829

Tangible assets (Non-

GAAP) $ 3,981,058



$ 4,053,238



$ 4,013,691



$ 3,965,066



$ 3,927,594































Tangible common equity

to tangible assets

9.21 %



6.70 %



6.59 %



6.43 %



6.64 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): 2025



2024



2025



2024

























Noninterest expense (GAAP)

28,327





28,394





82,935





84,225

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

expense

318





363





988





1,121

Less: Acquisition related expenses

664





-





669





-

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

27,345





28,031





81,278





83,104

























Net interest income (GAAP)

34,545





29,233





102,132





85,356

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

618





630





1,861





1,892

Noninterest income (GAAP)

9,633





10,099





24,082





28,733

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

255





223





152





156

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest

income (non-GAAP)

44,541





39,739





127,923





115,825

























Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

61.4 %



70.5 %



63.5 %



71.7 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Efficiency ratio

(non-GAAP): 2025



2025



2025



2024



2024































Noninterest

expense (GAAP) $ 28,327



$ 27,482



$ 27,126



$ 28,296



$ 28,394

Less:

Amortization of

intangible assets

expense

318





339





332





363





363

Less:

Acquisition

related expenses

664





5





-





-





-

Noninterest

expense (non-

GAAP) $ 27,345



$ 27,138



$ 26,794



$ 27,933



$ 28,031































Net interest income

(GAAP) $ 34,545



$ 34,814



$ 32,773



$ 31,355



$ 29,233

Plus: Taxable

equivalent

adjustment

618





621





622





627





630

Noninterest income

(GAAP)

9,633





6,589





7,860





9,015





10,099

Less: Net gains

(losses) on equity

securities

255





(74)





(29)





96





223

Net interest income

(FTE) plus

noninterest income

(non-GAAP) $ 44,541



$ 42,098



$ 41,284



$ 40,901



$ 39,739































Efficiency ratio

(non-GAAP)

61.4 %



64.5 %



64.9 %



68.3 %



70.5 %

Supplemental Financial Information Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)









































Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025







Non-

Recurring

















Non-

Recurring











As Reported



Adjustments



As Adjusted





As Reported



Adjustments



As Adjusted











































Interest income $ 55,240



$ -



$ 55,240





$ 165,244



$ 1,621



$ 163,623



Interest expense

20,695





-





20,695







63,112





-





63,112



Net interest

income

34,545





-





34,545







102,132





1,621





100,511



Provision for

credit losses

378





-





378







2,797





-





2,797



Provision for

unfunded

commitments

(178)





-





(178)







(5)





-





(5)



Net interest

income after

provision

34,345





-





34,345







99,340





1,621





97,719



Noninterest

income

9,633





-





9,633







24,082





(1,044)





25,126



Noninterest

expense

28,327





664





27,663







82,935





358





82,577



Income before

taxes

15,651





(664)





16,315







40,487





219





40,268



Income tax

expense

2,891





(110)





3,001







6,544





20





6,524



Net income $ 12,760



$ (554)



$ 13,314





$ 33,943



$ 199



$ 33,744



























































































































Earnings per

common share





































Basic $ 0.68



$ (0.03)



$ 0.71





$ 2.04



$ 0.01



$ 2.03



Diluted $ 0.68



$ (0.03)



$ 0.71





$ 2.04



$ 0.01



$ 2.03





Supplemental Financial Information



Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months Ended



As Reported September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025















Interest income $ 55,240

$ 56,271



Interest expense

20,695



21,457



Net interest income

34,545



34,814



Provision for credit losses

378



1,171



Provision for unfunded commitments

(178)



(146)



Net interest income after provision

34,345



33,789



Noninterest income

9,633



6,589



Noninterest expense

28,327



27,482



Income before taxes

15,651



12,896



Income tax expense

2,891



1,881



Net income $ 12,760

$ 11,015















Earnings per common share









Basic $ 0.68

$ 0.71



Diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.71



Net Interest Margin

3.58 %

3.64 %













As Adjusted









Interest income $ 55,240

$ 54,650



Interest expense

20,695



21,457



Net interest income

34,545



33,193



Provision for credit losses

378



1,171



Provision for unfunded commitments

(178)



(146)



Net interest income after provision

34,345



32,168



Noninterest income

9,633



7,633



Noninterest expense

27,663



27,793



Income before taxes

16,315



12,008



Income tax expense

3,001



1,750



Net income $ 13,314

$ 10,258















Earnings per common share









Basic $ 0.71

$ 0.66



Diluted $ 0.71

$ 0.66



Net Interest Margin

3.58 %

3.47 %









Three Months Ended



Non-Recurring Adjustments September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025



Interest income $ -

$ 1,621



Interest expense

-



-



Net interest income

-



1,621



Provision for credit losses

-



-



Provision for unfunded commitments

-



-



Net interest income after provision

-



1,621



Noninterest income

-



(1,044)



Noninterest expense

664



(311)



Income before taxes

(664)



888



Income tax expense

(110)



131



Net income $ (554)

$ 757















Earnings per common share









Basic $ (0.03)

$ 0.05



Diluted $ (0.03)

$ 0.05



Net Interest Margin

0.00 %

0.17 %



Non-recurring adjustments summary:

Third-Quarter 2025

The quarter ended September 30, 2025 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 by approximately $0.7 million on a pre-tax basis.

Second-Quarter 2025

The quarter ended June 30, 2025 was positively impacted by non-recurring adjustments to our loan valuation resulting from a core system conversion during the second quarter of 2025, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.6 million on a pre-tax basis, and the release of a reserve established in the third-quarter of 2024 for a reconciling item associated with a system conversion, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.3 million on a pre-tax basis.

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.