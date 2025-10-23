Heritage Financial Corporation: Heritage Financial Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Regular Cash Dividend of $0.24 Per Share

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income was $19.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Deposits increased $73.1 million, or 1.3% (5.0% annualized), with noninterest demand deposits increasing 2.1% (8.4% annualized), from the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 4.3% (17.2% annualized) from the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin increased to 3.64%, an increase of 13 basis points from 3.51% for the second quarter of 2025.

Yield on loans increased to 5.53%, from 5.50% for the second quarter of 2025.

Cost of interest bearing deposits decreased to 1.89%, from 1.94% for the second quarter of 2025.

Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.24 per share on October 22, 2025.

Heritage announced a definitive agreement to acquire Olympic Bancorp, Inc. on September 25, 2025.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq GS: HFWA) (the "Company", "we," or "us"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $19.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.36 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.33 for the third quarter of 2024.

Bryan McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with the continued growth in core earnings driven by our margin expansion as loan yields continue to expand and our deposits costs are decreasing. Net interest income increased 8.3% from the same quarter of 2024. The growth in core deposits has allowed us to reduce borrowings by $245 million, or 64%, in 2025 year to date, which further strengthened our net interest margin in the quarter."

Mr. McDonald continued, "Of course, we are excited about the pending acquisition of Olympic Bancorp and its subsidiary, Kitsap Bank. This acquisition will further enhance the strength of our balance sheet and improve our profitability. We look forward to closing the transaction in the first quarter of 2026."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 19,169

$ 12,215

$ 11,423 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55

$ 0.36

$ 0.33 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.56

$ 0.53

$ 0.45 Return on average assets(2) 1.09 %

0.70 %

0.63 % Return on average common equity(2) 8.52

5.57

5.30 Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2) 11.86

7.85

7.62 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)(2) 12.16

11.59

10.42 Net interest margin(2) 3.64

3.51

3.30 Cost of total deposits(2) 1.37

1.40

1.42 Efficiency ratio 63.3

72.7

71.7 Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 62.4

64.9

65.2 Noninterest expense to average total assets(2) 2.36

2.34

2.18 Total assets $ 7,011,879

$ 7,070,641

$ 7,153,363 Loans receivable 4,769,160

4,774,855

4,679,479 Total deposits 5,857,464

5,784,413

5,708,492 Loan to deposit ratio(3) 81.4 %

82.5 %

82.0 % Book value per share $ 26.62

$ 26.16

$ 25.61 Tangible book value per share(1) 19.46

18.99

18.45





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Annualized. (3) Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Balance Sheet

Total investment securities decreased $33.4 million, or 2.5%, to $1.31 billion at September 30, 2025 from $1.35 billion at June 30, 2025. Investment maturities and repayments totaled $38.5 million during the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was partially offset by a $4.9 million decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Change

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value: U.S. government and agency securities $ 11,642

0.9 %

$ 11,510

0.9 %

$ 132

1.1 % Municipal securities 51,197

3.9

50,215

3.7

982

2.0 Residential CMO and MBS(1) 298,737

22.8

317,214

23.6

(18,477)

(5.8) Commercial CMO and MBS(1) 255,995

19.5

260,720

19.3

(4,725)

(1.8) Corporate obligations 7,019

0.5

10,010

0.7

(2,991)

(29.9) Other asset-backed securities 6,641

0.5

6,783

0.5

(142)

(2.1) Total $ 631,231

48.1 %

$ 656,452

48.7 %

$ (25,221)

(3.8) % Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost: U.S. government and agency securities $ 151,297

11.5 %

$ 151,274

11.2 %

$ 23

- % Residential CMO and MBS(1) 224,654

17.1

232,244

17.3

(7,590)

(3.3) Commercial CMO and MBS(1) 305,675

23.3

306,304

22.8

(629)

(0.2) Total $ 681,626

51.9 %

$ 689,822

51.3 %

$ (8,196)

(1.2) %























Total investment securities $ 1,312,857

100.0 %

$ 1,346,274

100.0 %

$ (33,417)

(2.5) %





(1) U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise CMO and MBS

Loans receivable decreased $5.7 million, or 0.1%, during the third quarter of 2025 due primarily to an elevated level of prepaid and closed loans, offset partially by new loan production for the quarter. New loans funded increased during the third quarter of 2025 to $174.5 million, compared to $139.9 million during the second quarter of 2025. New loan commitments increased during the third quarter of 2025 to $341.2 million, compared to $267.6 million during the second quarter of 2025. Loan prepayments increased to $75.6 million during the quarter, compared to $58.9 million during the prior quarter. Loan payoffs increased to $55.8 million, compared to $51.0 million in the prior quarter.

Commercial and industrial loans decreased $12.0 million, or 1.4%, during the third quarter of 2025, due primarily to pay downs on outstanding balances, partially offset by new loan production of $65.6 million. Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans increased $7.8 million, or 0.8%, during the third quarter of 2025, due primarily to new loan production of $24.8 million, partially offset by pay downs on outstanding balances. Non-owner occupied CRE loans decreased $1.6 million, or 0.1%, during the quarter, due primarily to loan payoffs, partially offset by new loan production of $50.7 million. Residential real estate loans decreased by $9.1 million, or 2.4%, during the quarter due to loan payoffs. Residential construction loans increased by $12.4 million, or 15.8% during the quarter due primarily to new loan production. Commercial and multifamily construction loans decreased $4.1 million, or 1.1%, during the quarter due primarily to loan payoffs.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Commercial business:





















Commercial and industrial $ 819,076

17.2 %

$ 831,096

17.4 %

$ (12,020)

(1.4) % Owner-occupied CRE 1,022,727

21.4

1,014,891

21.3

7,836

0.8 Non-owner occupied CRE 1,938,190

40.6

1,939,752

40.7

(1,562)

(0.1) Total commercial business 3,779,993

79.2

3,785,739

79.4

(5,746)

(0.2) Residential real estate 374,875

7.9

383,927

8.0

(9,052)

(2.4) Real estate construction and land development:





















Residential 90,440

1.9

78,070

1.6

12,370

15.8 Commercial and multifamily 351,196

7.4

355,268

7.4

(4,072)

(1.1) Total real estate construction and land

development 441,636

9.3

433,338

9.0

8,298

1.9 Consumer 172,656

3.6

171,851

3.6

805

0.5 Loans receivable $ 4,769,160

100.0 %

$ 4,774,855

100.0 %

$ (5,695)

(0.1)

Total deposits increased $73.1 million, or 1.3%, to $5.86 billion at September 30, 2025 from $5.78 billion at June 30, 2025. Non-maturity deposits increased by $104.5 million, or 2.2%, from June 30, 2025 due primarily to an increase in customer balances in noninterest bearing demand and interest bearing demand accounts. The increase in non-maturity deposits was partially offset by a decrease of $31.4 million in certificates of deposit accounts. The decline in certificates of deposit accounts was due primarily to the maturity of $25.1 million of brokered certificates of deposit.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Noninterest demand deposits $ 1,617,909

27.6 %

$ 1,584,231

27.4 %

$ 33,678

2.1 % Interest bearing demand deposits 1,526,685

26.1

1,487,208

25.7

39,477

2.7 Money market accounts 1,332,501

22.7

1,308,952

22.6

23,549

1.8 Savings accounts 430,127

7.3

422,372

7.3

7,755

1.8 Total non-maturity deposits 4,907,222

83.7

4,802,763

83.0

104,459

2.2 Certificates of deposit 950,242

16.3

981,650

17.0

(31,408)

(3.2) Total deposits $ 5,857,464

100.0 %

$ 5,784,413

100.0 %

$ 73,051

1.3 %

Total borrowings decreased $125.2 million to $138.0 million at September 30, 2025 from $263.2 million at June 30, 2025. All outstanding borrowings at September 30, 2025 were with the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and mature within one year.

Total stockholders' equity increased $15.9 million, or 1.8%, to $904.1 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $888.2 million at June 30, 2025 due primarily to $19.2 million of net income recognized for the quarter and a $3.7 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. These increases were partially offset by $8.3 million in dividends paid to common shareholders during the quarter.

The Company and Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized" at September 30, 2025.

The following table summarizes the capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:



September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.9 %

12.6 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.8

9.4 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.4

12.2 Leverage ratio (2) 10.5

10.3 Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.8

12.6 Total capital ratio (2) 13.8

13.6





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.13% at September 30, 2025 compared to 1.10% at June 30, 2025. The increase in the ACL as a percentage of loans was due primarily to changes in the weighted average life of loans in the real estate construction and land development segment. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared to a $0.9 million provision during the second quarter of 2025.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $212,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to a $93,000 provision during the second quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the third quarter of 2025 was due primarily to an increase in the unfunded exposure on construction loans.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments, and the related provision for (reversal of) credit losses for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of

period $ 52,529

$ 740

$ 53,269

$ 52,160

$ 647

$ 52,807

$ 51,219

$ 774

$ 51,993 Provision for (reversal of)

credit losses 1,563

212

1,775

863

93

956

2,705

(266)

2,439 (Net charge-offs) /

recoveries (118)

-

(118)

(494)

-

(494)

(2,533)

-

(2,533) Balance, end of period $ 53,974

$ 952

$ 54,926

$ 52,529

$ 740

$ 53,269

$ 51,391

$ 508

$ 51,899

Credit Quality

Classified loans (loans rated substandard or worse) decreased $5.3 million from the prior quarter, resulting in the percentage of classified loans to loans receivable decreasing to 2.0% at September 30, 2025 compared to 2.1% at June 30, 2025.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Risk Rating:













Pass $ 4,574,623

95.9 %

$ 4,560,994

95.5 % Special Mention 100,160

2.1

114,146

2.4 Substandard 94,377

2.0

99,715

2.1 Total $ 4,769,160

100.0 %

$ 4,774,855

100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans increased by $7.7 million during the third quarter of 2025 due primarily to the migration of two residential construction loans totaling $6.7 million. The following table illustrates changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 9,865

$ 4,438

$ 3,826 Additions 8,288

7,922

4,990 Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status (207)

(2,041)

(173) Payoffs (137)

-

(1,832) Charge-offs (197)

(454)

(2,510) Balance, end of period $ 17,612

$ 9,865

$ 4,301 Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.37 %

0.21 %

0.09 %

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at September 30, 2025 were $2.51 billion. This includes on- and off-balance sheet liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Discount Window. The Company's available liquidity sources at September 30, 2025 represented a coverage ratio of 42.8% of total deposits and 100.6% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity:



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

(Dollars in thousands) On-balance sheet liquidity





Cash and cash equivalents $ 245,491

$ 254,096 Unencumbered investment securities available for sale (1) 630,666

655,876 Total on-balance sheet liquidity $ 876,157

$ 909,972 Off-balance sheet liquidity





FRB borrowing availability $ 347,119

$ 346,307 FHLB borrowing availability (2) 1,140,425

977,805 Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks 145,000

145,000 Total off-balance sheet liquidity $ 1,632,544

$ 1,469,112 Total available liquidity $ 2,508,701

$ 2,379,084





(1) Investment securities available for sale at fair value. (2) Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.28 billion at September 30, 2025 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity is 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.18 billion.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.64% during the third quarter of 2025 from 3.51% during the second quarter of 2025.

The yield on interest earning assets increased three basis points to 5.04% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 5.01% for the second quarter of 2025. The yield on loans receivable increased three basis points to 5.53% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 5.50% during the second quarter of 2025 as new loans were booked and adjustable rate loans repriced at higher rates.

The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased five basis points to 1.89% for the third quarter of 2025 from 1.94% for the second quarter of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in certificate of deposit rates.

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 4.3%, during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025 due to a $1.0 million increase in total interest income and a decrease in interest expense of $1.4 million.

Net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.64% from 3.30% compared to the same period in the prior year. Net interest income increased $4.4 million, or 8.3%, during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase was due primarily to a change in the mix of earning assets to higher yielding loan balances and a decrease in deposit and borrowing interest expense due to lower rates.

The following table provides relevant net interest income information for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

(Dollars in thousands) Interest Earning Assets:

































Loans receivable (2)(3) $ 4,762,648

$ 66,422

5.53 %

$ 4,768,558

$ 65,373

5.50 %

$ 4,606,856

$ 64,138

5.54 % Taxable securities 1,314,374

11,102

3.35

1,374,770

11,579

3.38

1,604,529

13,472

3.34 Nontaxable securities (3) 15,242

138

3.59

15,294

137

3.59

17,482

159

3.62 Interest earning deposits 166,182

1,846

4.41

127,687

1,411

4.43

150,384

2,048

5.42 Total interest earning assets 6,258,446

79,508

5.04 %

6,286,309

78,500

5.01 %

6,379,251

79,817

4.98 % Noninterest earning assets 747,694









760,634









803,670







Total assets $ 7,006,140









$ 7,046,943









$ 7,182,921







Interest Bearing Liabilities:

































Certificates of deposit $ 955,737

$ 8,822

3.66 %

$ 979,997

$ 9,349

3.83 %

$ 906,743

$ 10,052

4.41 % Savings accounts 428,256

296

0.27

425,703

288

0.27

445,926

220

0.20 Interest bearing demand and

money market accounts 2,833,048

11,003

1.54

2,770,352

10,513

1.52

2,644,827

9,984

1.50 Total interest bearing deposits 4,217,041

20,121

1.89

4,176,052

20,150

1.94

3,997,496

20,256

2.02 Junior subordinated debentures 22,239

474

8.46

22,165

472

8.54

21,946

541

9.81 Borrowings 136,582

1,542

4.48

245,663

2,895

4.73

452,364

6,062

5.33 Total interest bearing

liabilities 4,375,862

22,137

2.01 %

4,443,880

23,517

2.12 %

4,471,806

26,859

2.39 % Noninterest demand deposits 1,625,945









1,602,987









1,677,984







Other noninterest bearing

liabilities 112,053









120,268









175,332







Stockholders' equity 892,280









879,808









857,799







Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 7,006,140









$ 7,046,943









$ 7,182,921







Net interest income and spread



$ 57,371

3.03 %





$ 54,983

2.89 %





$ 52,958

2.59 % Net interest margin







3.64 %









3.51 %









3.30 %





(1) Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loans receivable includes loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1,054,000, $903,000 and $938,000 for the third quarter of 2025, second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.





Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $6.8 million to $8.3 million during the third quarter of 2025 from $1.5 million during the second quarter of 2025. The increase was due primarily to a $6.9 million loss recognized in the second quarter of 2025 resulting from the sale of investment securities as part of the Company's strategic repositioning of its balance sheet. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income due to nonrecurring death benefit proceeds received in the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income increased $6.5 million from the same period in 2024 due primarily to a $6.9 million loss recognized in the third quarter of 2024 resulting from the sale of investment securities as part of the above-mentioned strategic repositioning of the Company's balance sheet. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of other assets, net which was due to the $1.5 million gain on sale of an administrative building recognized during the third quarter of 2024.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter Change

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Service charges and other fees $ 3,046

$ 2,932

$ 2,788

$ 114

3.9 %

$ 258

9.3 % Card revenue 2,209

2,008

2,134

201

10.0

75

3.5 Loss on sale of investment securities -

(6,854)

(6,945)

6,854

100.0

6,945

100.0 Interest rate swap fees 96

19

-

77

405.3

96

- Bank owned life insurance income 1,008

1,280

860

(272)

(21.3)

148

17.2 Gain on sale of other assets, net -

5

1,480

(5)

(100.0)

(1,480)

(100.0) Other income 1,966

2,127

1,520

(161)

(7.6)

446

29.3 Total noninterest income (loss) $ 8,325

$ 1,517

$ 1,837

$ 6,808

448.8 %

$ 6,488

353.2 %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $0.5 million, or 1.3%, to $41.6 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $41.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits resulting from an increase in the accrual for incentive compensation. Professional fees increased due primarily to merger related costs of $630,000 incurred during the third quarter of 2025, offset partially by a reduction in other professional expenses.

Noninterest expense increased $2.3 million, or 5.9%, during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits due to annual merit increases in base pay and related incentive compensation expense accruals. Professional fees increased due primarily to merger related costs of $630,000 incurred during the third quarter of 2025.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Compensation and employee

benefits $ 26,082

$ 25,467

$ 24,367

$ 615

2.4 %

$ 1,715

7.0 % Occupancy and equipment 4,665

4,840

4,850

(175)

(3.6)

(185)

(3.8) Data processing 3,754

3,666

3,964

88

2.4

(210)

(5.3) Marketing 284

336

128

(52)

(15.5)

156

121.9 Professional services 1,332

1,122

490

210

18.7

842

171.8 State/municipal business and use

taxes 1,235

1,205

1,249

30

2.5

(14)

(1.1) Federal deposit insurance premium 796

810

824

(14)

(1.7)

(28)

(3.4) Amortization of intangible assets 284

302

399

(18)

(6.0)

(115)

(28.8) Other expense 3,183

3,337

3,019

(154)

(4.6)

164

5.4 Total noninterest expense $ 41,615

$ 41,085

$ 39,290

$ 530

1.3 %

$ 2,325

5.9 %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense increased $0.9 million to $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million during second quarter of 2025 due to an increase in pre-tax income. Impacting the amount of the increase from the prior quarter was the recognition of $515,000 in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2025 related to the surrender of $8.5 million in BOLI policies.

Income tax expense increased $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to same period in 2024 due primarily to higher pre-tax income during the third quarter of 2025.

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Change

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

Quarter Over

Quarter Prior Year

Quarter

(Dollars in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 22,306

$ 14,459

$ 13,066

$ 7,847

$ 9,240 Income tax expense $ 3,137

$ 2,244

$ 1,643

$ 893

$ 1,494 Effective income tax rate 14.1 %

15.5 %

12.6 %

(1.4) %

1.5 %

Dividends

On October 22, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend is payable on November 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (833) 470-1428 -- access code 265266 a few minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through November 6, 2025 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 672978.

About Heritage Financial Corporation

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia, Washington-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a network of 50 branches and one loan production office in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island, Washington. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except shares)



September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets









Cash on hand and in banks $ 74,030

$ 90,754

$ 58,821 Interest earning deposits 171,461

163,342

58,279 Cash and cash equivalents 245,491

254,096

117,100 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$674,108, $704,207 and $835,592, respectively) 631,231

656,452

764,394 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$628,049, $629,658 and $623,452, respectively) 681,626

689,822

703,285 Total investment securities 1,312,857

1,346,274

1,467,679 Loans receivable 4,769,160

4,774,855

4,802,123 Allowance for credit losses on loans (53,974)

(52,529)

(52,468) Loans receivable, net 4,715,186

4,722,326

4,749,655 Premises and equipment, net 70,382

71,111

71,580 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 10,473

16,107

21,538 Bank owned life insurance 105,464

104,456

111,699 Accrued interest receivable 19,146

18,559

19,483 Prepaid expenses and other assets 289,677

294,225

303,452 Other intangible assets, net 2,264

2,548

3,153 Goodwill 240,939

240,939

240,939 Total assets $ 7,011,879

$ 7,070,641

$ 7,106,278











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,617,909

$ 1,584,231

$ 1,654,955 Interest bearing deposits 4,239,555

4,200,182

4,029,658 Total deposits 5,857,464

5,784,413

5,684,613 Borrowings 138,000

263,200

383,000 Junior subordinated debentures 22,277

22,204

22,058 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 90,074

112,612

153,080 Total liabilities 6,107,815

6,182,429

6,242,751











Common stock 529,949

528,758

531,674 Retained earnings 407,561

396,643

387,097 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (33,446)

(37,189)

(55,244) Total stockholders' equity 904,064

888,212

863,527 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,011,879

$ 7,070,641

$ 7,106,278











Shares outstanding 33,956,738

33,953,194

33,990,827

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 66,422

$ 65,373

$ 64,138

$ 196,231

$ 182,608 Taxable interest on investment securities 11,102

11,579

13,472

34,420

42,462 Nontaxable interest on investment securities 138

137

159

414

505 Interest on interest earning deposits 1,846

1,411

2,048

4,309

5,177 Total interest income 79,508

78,500

79,817

235,374

230,752 Interest Expense

















Deposits 20,121

20,150

20,256

59,760

55,097 Junior subordinated debentures 474

472

541

1,417

1,627 Borrowings 1,542

2,895

6,062

8,153

18,427 Total interest expense 22,137

23,517

26,859

69,330

75,151 Net interest income 57,371

54,983

52,958

166,044

155,601 Provision for credit losses 1,775

956

2,439

2,782

5,099 Net interest income after provision for

credit losses 55,596

54,027

50,519

163,262

150,502 Noninterest Income

















Service charges and other fees 3,046

2,932

2,788

8,953

8,393 Card revenue 2,209

2,008

2,134

5,950

5,903 Loss on sale of investment securities, net -

(6,854)

(6,945)

(10,741)

(18,839) Gain on sale of loans, net -

-

-

-

26 Interest rate swap fees 96

19

-

115

52 Bank owned life insurance income 1,008

1,280

860

3,206

2,711 Gain on sale of other assets, net -

5

1,480

8

1,529 Other income 1,966

2,127

1,520

6,254

4,408 Total noninterest income (loss) 8,325

1,517

1,837

13,745

4,183 Noninterest Expense

















Compensation and employee benefits 26,082

25,467

24,367

77,348

74,291 Occupancy and equipment 4,665

4,840

4,850

14,431

14,547 Data processing 3,754

3,666

3,964

11,317

10,879 Marketing 284

336

128

955

583 Professional services 1,332

1,122

490

3,188

1,852 State/municipal business and use taxes 1,235

1,205

1,249

3,660

3,709 Federal deposit insurance premium 796

810

824

2,418

2,431 Amortization of intangible assets 284

302

399

889

1,241 Other expense 3,183

3,337

3,019

9,877

9,223 Total noninterest expense 41,615

41,085

39,290

124,083

118,756 Income before income taxes 22,306

14,459

13,066

52,924

35,929 Income tax expense 3,137

2,244

1,643

7,629

4,599 Net income $ 19,169

$ 12,215

$ 11,423

$ 45,295

$ 31,330



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.36

$ 0.33

$ 1.33

$ 0.91 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55

$ 0.36

$ 0.33

$ 1.31

$ 0.90 Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.72

$ 0.69 Average shares outstanding - basic 33,953,810

34,028,592

34,322,069

34,009,010

34,584,851 Average shares outstanding - diluted 34,413,386

34,446,710

34,658,674

34,481,877

35,002,375

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:





















Loans receivable(2)(3) $ 4,774,926

$ 196,231

5.49 %

$ 4,475,642

$ 182,608

5.45 % Taxable securities 1,371,957

34,420

3.35

1,699,995

42,462

3.34 Nontaxable securities(3) 15,406

414

3.59

19,193

505

3.51 Interest earning deposits 130,253

4,309

4.42

126,970

5,177

5.45 Total interest earning assets 6,292,542

235,374

5.00 %

6,321,800

230,752

4.88 % Noninterest earning assets 759,206









805,790







Total assets $ 7,051,748









$ 7,127,590







Interest Bearing Liabilities:





















Certificates of deposit $ 971,933

$ 27,841

3.83 %

$ 826,575

$ 26,852

4.34 % Savings accounts 426,767

877

0.27

457,989

640

0.19 Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 2,770,162

31,042

1.50

2,643,478

27,605

1.39 Total interest bearing deposits 4,168,862

59,760

1.92

3,928,042

55,097

1.87 Junior subordinated debentures 22,164

1,417

8.55

21,874

1,627

9.94 Borrowings 233,504

8,153

4.67

484,300

18,427

5.08 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,424,530

69,330

2.10 %

4,434,216

75,151

2.26 % Noninterest demand deposits 1,620,047









1,657,867







Other noninterest bearing liabilities 127,505









186,081







Stockholders' equity 879,666









849,426







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,051,748









$ 7,127,590







Net interest income and spread



$ 166,044

2.90 %





$ 155,601

2.62 % Net interest margin







3.53 %









3.29 %





(1) Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loans receivable includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $2.7 million and $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:







Balance, beginning of period $ 52,529

$ 52,160

$ 51,219

$ 52,468

$ 47,999 Provision for credit losses on loans 1,563

863

2,705

2,417

5,879 Charge-offs:

















Commercial business (195)

(454)

(2,560)

(871)

(2,949) Residential real estate (27)

-

-

(27)

- Consumer (152)

(104)

(85)

(410)

(446) Total charge-offs (374)

(558)

(2,645)

(1,308)

(3,395) Recoveries:

















Commercial business 219

18

72

263

807 Residential real estate 1

-

-

1

- Consumer 36

46

40

133

101 Total recoveries 256

64

112

397

908 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (118)

(494)

(2,533)

(911)

(2,487) Balance, end of period $ 53,974

$ 52,529

$ 51,391

$ 53,974

$ 51,391 Net charge-offs on loans to average

loans receivable annualized 0.01 %

0.04 %

0.22 %

0.03 %

0.07 %



September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Nonperforming Assets:









Nonaccrual loans:









Commercial business $ 3,418

$ 2,916

$ 3,919 Residential real estate 1,290

832

- Real estate construction and land development 12,760

5,969

- Consumer 144

148

160 Total nonaccrual loans 17,612

9,865

4,079 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 3,338

8,613

1,195 Total nonperforming loans 20,950

18,478

5,274 Other real estate owned -

-

- Nonperforming assets $ 20,950

$ 18,478

$ 5,274











ACL on loans to:









Loans receivable 1.13 %

1.10 %

1.09 % Nonaccrual loans 306.46 %

532.48 %

1,286.30 % Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.37 %

0.21 %

0.08 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.44 %

0.39 %

0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30 %

0.26 %

0.07 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Earnings:

















Net interest income $ 57,371

$ 54,983

$ 53,690

$ 53,763

$ 52,958 Provision for credit losses 1,775

956

51

1,183

2,439 Noninterest income 8,325

1,517

3,903

3,290

1,837 Noninterest expense 41,615

41,085

41,383

39,540

39,290 Net income 19,169

12,215

13,911

11,928

11,423 Basic earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.36

$ 0.41

$ 0.35

$ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55

$ 0.36

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ 0.33 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.56

$ 0.53

$ 0.49

$ 0.51

$ 0.45 Average Balances:

















Loans receivable $ 4,762,648

$ 4,768,558

$ 4,793,917

$ 4,717,748

$ 4,606,856 Total investment securities 1,329,616

1,390,064

1,443,662

1,530,348

1,622,011 Total interest earning assets 6,258,446

6,286,309

6,333,697

6,367,371

6,379,251 Total assets 7,006,140

7,046,943

7,103,227

7,149,294

7,182,921 Total interest bearing deposits 4,217,041

4,176,052

4,112,343

4,011,793

3,997,496 Total noninterest demand deposits 1,625,945

1,602,987

1,631,268

1,703,357

1,677,984 Stockholders' equity 892,280

879,808

866,629

868,308

857,799 Financial Ratios:

















Return on average assets (2) 1.09 %

0.70 %

0.79 %

0.66 %

0.63 % Return on average common equity (2) 8.52

5.57

6.51

5.46

5.30 Return on average tangible common

equity (1)(2) 11.86

7.85

9.22

7.81

7.62 Adjusted return on average tangible

common equity (1)(2) 12.16

11.59

11.21

11.59

10.42 Efficiency ratio 63.3

72.7

71.9

69.3

71.7 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 62.4

64.9

67.3

64.4

65.2 Noninterest expense to average total

assets (2) 2.36

2.34

2.36

2.20

2.18 Net interest spread (2) 3.03

2.89

2.79

2.66

2.59 Net interest margin (2) 3.64

3.51

3.44

3.36

3.30





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Select Balance Sheet:

















Total assets $ 7,011,879

$ 7,070,641

$ 7,129,862

$ 7,106,278

$ 7,153,363 Loans receivable 4,769,160

4,774,855

4,764,848

4,802,123

4,679,479 Total investment securities 1,312,857

1,346,274

1,413,903

1,467,679

1,572,179 Total deposits 5,857,464

5,784,413

5,845,335

5,684,613

5,708,492 Noninterest demand deposits 1,617,909

1,584,231

1,621,890

1,654,955

1,682,219 Stockholders' equity 904,064

888,212

881,515

863,527

874,514 Financial Measures:

















Book value per share $ 26.62

$ 26.16

$ 25.85

$ 25.40

$ 25.61 Tangible book value per share (1) 19.46

18.99

18.70

18.22

18.45 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.9 %

12.6 %

12.4 %

12.2 %

12.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 9.8

9.4

9.3

9.0

9.1 Loans to deposits ratio 81.4

82.5

81.5

84.5

82.0 Regulatory Capital Ratios: (2)

















Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.4 %

12.2 %

12.2 %

12.0 %

12.3 % Leverage ratio 10.5

10.3

10.2

10.0

9.9 Tier 1 capital ratio 12.8

12.6

12.6

12.4

12.7 Total capital ratio 13.8

13.6

13.6

13.3

13.6 Credit Quality Metrics:

















ACL on loans to:

















Loans receivable 1.13 %

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.09 %

1.10 % Nonaccrual loans 306.5

532.5

1,175.3

1,286.3

1,194.9 Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.37

0.21

0.09

0.08

0.09 Nonperforming loans to loans

receivable 0.44

0.39

0.09

0.11

0.21 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30

0.26

0.06

0.07

0.13 Net charge-offs on loans to average

loans receivable (3) 0.01

0.04

0.03

0.00

0.22 Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating: Special mention $ 100,160

$ 114,146

$ 113,704

$ 110,725

$ 99,078 Substandard 94,377

99,715

64,387

68,318

71,977 Other Metrics:

















Number of branches 50

50

50

50

50 Deposits per branch $ 117,149

$ 115,688

$ 116,907

$ 113,692

$ 114,170 Average number of full-time equivalent

employees 749

745

757

751

749 Average assets per full-time

equivalent employee 9,354

9,459

9,383

9,520

9,590





(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports. (3) Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company believes that presenting the adjusted diluted earnings per share provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.



September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Diluted Earnings per Share and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share: Net income (GAAP) $ 19,169

$ 12,215

$ 13,911

$ 11,928

$ 11,423 Exclude loss on sale of

investment securities, net -

6,854

3,887

3,903

6,945 Exclude merger related costs 635

-

-

-

- Exclude gain on sale of premises

and equipment -

(5)

(3)

(23)

(1,480) Exclude tax effect of adjustment (133)

(1,438)

(816)

(815)

(1,148) Exclude BOLI restructuring costs

included in BOLI Income -

-

-

508

- Exclude tax expense related to

BOLI restructuring -

515

-

2,371

- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 19,671

$ 18,141

$ 16,979

$ 17,872

$ 15,740



















Average number of diluted shares

outstanding 34,413,386

34,446,710

34,506,238

34,553,139

34,658,674



















Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.55

$ 0.36

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ 0.33 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

(non-GAAP) $ 0.56

$ 0.53

$ 0.49

$ 0.51

$ 0.45

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.



September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 904,064

$ 888,212

$ 881,515

$ 863,527

$ 874,514 Exclude intangible assets (243,203)

(243,487)

(243,789)

(244,092)

(244,491) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 660,861

$ 644,725

$ 637,726

$ 619,435

$ 630,023



















Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,011,879

$ 7,070,641

$ 7,129,862

$ 7,106,278

$ 7,153,363 Exclude intangible assets (243,203)

(243,487)

(243,789)

(244,092)

(244,491) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,768,676

$ 6,827,154

$ 6,886,073

$ 6,862,186

$ 6,908,872



















Stockholders' equity to total assets

(GAAP) 12.9 %

12.6 %

12.4 %

12.2 %

12.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (non-GAAP) 9.8 %

9.4 %

9.3 %

9.0 %

9.1 %



















Shares outstanding 33,956,738

33,953,194

34,105,516

33,990,827

34,153,539



















Book value per share (GAAP) $ 26.62

$ 26.16

$ 25.85

$ 25.40

$ 25.61 Tangible book value per share (non-

GAAP) $ 19.46

$ 18.99

$ 18.70

$ 18.22

$ 18.45

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated. The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on tangible common equity ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 19,169

$ 12,215

$ 13,911

$ 11,928

$ 11,423 Add amortization of intangible

assets 284

302

303

399

399 Exclude tax effect of adjustment (60)

(63)

(64)

(84)

(84) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 19,393

$ 12,454

$ 14,150

$ 12,243

$ 11,738



















Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 19,393

$ 12,454

$ 14,150

$ 12,243

$ 11,738 Exclude loss on sale of

investment securities, net -

6,854

3,887

3,903

6,945 Exclude merger related costs 635

-

-

-

- Exclude gain on sale of premises and equipment -

(5)

(3)

(23)

(1,480) Exclude tax effect of adjustment (133)

(1,438)

(816)

(815)

(1,148) Exclude BOLI restructuring costs

included in BOLI Income -

-

-

508

- Exclude tax expense related to

BOLI restructuring -

515

-

2,371

- Adjusted tangible net income (non-

GAAP) $ 19,895

$ 18,380

$ 17,218

$ 18,187

$ 16,055



















Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 892,280

$ 879,808

$ 866,629

$ 868,308

$ 857,799 Exclude average intangible assets (243,350)

(243,651)

(243,945)

(244,302)

(244,706) Average tangible common

stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 648,930

$ 636,157

$ 622,684

$ 624,006

$ 613,093



















Return on average common equity,

annualized (GAAP) 8.52 %

5.57 %

6.51 %

5.46 %

5.30 % Return on average tangible common

equity, annualized (non-GAAP) 11.86 %

7.85 %

9.22 %

7.81 %

7.62 % Adjusted return on average tangible

common equity, annualized (non-

GAAP) 12.16 %

11.59 %

11.21 %

11.59 %

10.42 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted efficiency ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio: Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 41,615

$ 41,085

$ 41,383

$ 39,540

$ 39,290 Exclude merger related costs $ 635

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Adjusted noninterest expense (non-

GAAP) $ 40,980

$ 41,085

$ 41,383

$ 39,540

$ 39,290



















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 57,371

$ 54,983

$ 53,690

$ 53,763

$ 52,958



















Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 8,325

$ 1,517

$ 3,903

$ 3,290

$ 1,837 Exclude loss on sale of

investment securities, net -

6,854

3,887

3,903

6,945 Exclude gain on sale of premises

and equipment -

(5)

(3)

(23)

(1,480) Exclude BOLI restructuring costs

included in BOLI Income -

-

-

508

- Adjusted total noninterest income

(non-GAAP) $ 8,325

$ 8,366

$ 7,787

$ 7,678

$ 7,302



















Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 63.3 %

72.7 %

71.9 %

69.3 %

71.7 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 62.4 %

64.9 %

67.3 %

64.4 %

65.2 %

