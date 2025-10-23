Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634741 | ISIN: US95123P1066 | Ticker-Symbol: WB3
Frankfurt
23.10.25 | 08:02
16,700 Euro
+0,60 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEST BANCORPORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEST BANCORPORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,90017,50015:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 14:36 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the "Company"), parent company of West Bank, today reported third quarter 2025 net income of $9.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to second quarter 2025 net income of $8.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, and third quarter 2024 net income of $6.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share. For the first nine months of 2025, net income was $25.1 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, compared to $17.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2024. On October 22, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 19, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 5, 2025.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We had a strong third quarter with continued improvements in net interest income and net interest margin while prudently managing our noninterest expenses. We see opportunities for further improvement in earnings and our best-in-class credit quality metrics continue to be extremely strong. We had no loans on nonaccrual status and no loans past due greater than 30 days at September 30, 2025."

David Nelson added, "West Bank remains focused on executing our strategic goals and mission objectives. Building strong relationships and ensuring our customers and communities receive outstanding care and support continues to be the backbone of our culture. We are excited about upcoming enhancements to our treasury management services and digital banking capabilities, initiatives that support our customer-centric approach to delivering financial solutions."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2025		 Quarter Ended
June 30, 2025		 Quarter Ended
September 30, 2024
Net income (in thousands)$9,314 $7,979 $5,952
Return on average equity 15.25% 13.65% 10.41%
Return on average assets 0.92% 0.80% 0.60%
Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) 54.06% 56.45% 63.28%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.01%

Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2025 Overview

  • Loans increased $42.5 million, or 1.4 percent, in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in commercial real estate loans and commercial loans, partially offset by a decline in construction loans.

  • No credit loss expense on loans was recorded in either the third or second quarter of 2025.

  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.01 percent at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.03 percent at June 30, 2025. There were no nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2025 or June 30, 2025. Watch list loans increased from $10.8 million as of June 30, 2025 to $38.7 million as of September 30, 2025. This increase was primarily due to one customer relationship. We believe, as of September 30, 2025, the loans within this relationship are sufficiently collateralized.

  • Deposits decreased $85.5 million, or 2.5 percent, in the third quarter of 2025. Brokered deposits totaled $204.8 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $208.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $3.5 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits decreased $82.0 million, or 2.6 percent, during the third quarter of 2025. The decline in deposits was primarily due to normal and anticipated cash flow fluctuations in core public fund deposits. As of September 30, 2025, estimated uninsured deposits, which exclude deposits in a reciprocal deposit network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 28.6 percent of total deposits.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.36 percent for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.27 percent for the second quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $22.5 million, compared to $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans and short-term assets consisting of deposits with banks and securities purchased under agreements to resell.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 54.06 percent for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 56.45 percent for the second quarter of 2025. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in net interest income.

  • The tangible common equity ratio was 6.40 percent as of September 30, 2025, compared to 5.94 percent as of June 30, 2025. The increase in the tangible common equity ratio was due to growth in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

  • Income tax expense decreased $225 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025. This was primarily due to a change in estimate of energy-related investment tax credits in the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2024 Overview

  • Loans decreased $12.3 million at September 30, 2025, or 0.4 percent, compared to September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in construction loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans.

  • Deposits increased $28.0 million, or 0.9 percent, at September 30, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $204.8 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $425.9 million at September 30, 2024. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $249.0 million, or 8.7 percent, as of September 30, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, a local municipal customer deposited approximately $243.0 million of bond proceeds that are expected to be withdrawn over 24 months.

  • Borrowed funds decreased to $389.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $438.8 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $45.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The reduction in Federal Home Loan Bank advances was due to the repayment of advances at maturity.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.36 percent for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.91 percent for the third quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $22.5 million, compared to $18.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest margin and net interest income was primarily due to the decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowed funds. The cost of deposits and cost of borrowed funds decreased by 63 and 11 basis points, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Also contributing to the improvement was an increase in average deposit balances of $93.0 million, in comparing the same time periods, which resulted in the reduction of higher-cost borrowed funds and an increase in interest-earning deposits with banks and securities purchased under agreements to resell.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 54.06 percent for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 63.28 percent for the third quarter of 2024. The improvement in the efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

  • The tangible common equity ratio was 6.40 percent as of September 30, 2025, compared to 5.90 percent as of September 30, 2024. The increase in the tangible common equity ratio was due to growth in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company's financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank's website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The telephone number for the conference call is 800-715-9871. The conference ID for the conference call is 7846129. A recording of the call will be available until November 6, 2025, by dialing 800-770-2030. The conference ID for the replay call is 7846129.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company's business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "projects," "future," "confident," "may," "should," "will," "strategy," "plan," "opportunity," "will be," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of changes in interest rates; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, "fintech" companies and digital asset service providers; technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company's loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; the threat or imposition of domestic or foreign tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the global supply chain and the value of products produced by our commercial borrowers; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including the level and impact of inflation, and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto, and possible recession; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers' acceptance of the Company's products and services; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party partners' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the 2024 presidential election; new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; the impact of a continued shutdown of the U.S. government; talent and labor shortages and employee turnover; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks $26,875 $35,796 $39,253 $28,750 $34,157
Interest-earning deposits with banks 109,265 212,450 171,357 214,728 123,646
Securities purchased under agreements to resell 96,792 96,955 - - -
Securities available for sale, at fair value 537,856 536,709 546,619 544,565 597,745
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,190 15,311 15,216 15,129 17,195
Loans 3,008,888 2,966,357 3,016,471 3,004,860 3,021,221
Allowance for credit losses (30,515) (30,539) (30,526) (30,432) (29,419)
Loans, net 2,978,373 2,935,818 2,985,945 2,974,428 2,991,802
Premises and equipment, net 109,212 109,806 110,270 109,985 106,771
Bank-owned life insurance 45,875 45,567 45,272 44,990 44,703
Other assets 66,042 68,257 72,737 82,416 72,547
Total assets $3,985,480 $4,056,669 $3,986,669 $4,014,991 $3,988,566
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits $3,306,517 $3,391,993 $3,324,518 $3,357,596 $3,278,553
Other borrowings 389,076 390,260 391,445 392,629 438,814
Other liabilities 34,754 33,486 32,833 36,891 35,846
Stockholders' equity 255,133 240,930 237,873 227,875 235,353
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,985,480 $4,056,669 $3,986,669 $4,014,991 $3,988,566
For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Assets $4,004,769 $4,016,490 $3,944,789 $4,135,049 $3,973,824
Loans 2,959,962 2,989,638 3,016,119 3,007,558 2,991,272
Deposits 3,333,800 3,353,982 3,284,394 3,434,234 3,258,669
Stockholders' equity 242,245 234,399 229,874 230,720 227,513
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
LOANS September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Commercial $511,316 $500,854 $531,267 $514,232 $512,884
Real estate:
Construction, land and land development 448,660 459,037 451,230 508,147 520,516
1-4 family residential first mortgages 87,784 86,173 86,292 87,858 89,749
Home equity 27,083 24,285 21,961 19,294 17,140
Commercial 1,912,235 1,875,857 1,909,330 1,861,195 1,870,132
Consumer and other 24,697 22,900 19,323 17,287 14,261
3,011,775 2,969,106 3,019,403 3,008,013 3,024,682
Net unamortized fees and costs (2,887) (2,749) (2,932) (3,153) (3,461)
Total loans $3,008,888 $2,966,357 $3,016,471 $3,004,860 $3,021,221
Less: allowance for credit losses (30,515) (30,539) (30,526) (30,432) (29,419)
Net loans $2,978,373 $2,935,818 $2,985,945 $2,974,428 $2,991,802
CREDIT QUALITY
Pass $2,973,103 $2,958,318 $3,011,231 $2,999,531 $3,016,493
Watch 38,672 10,788 7,991 8,349 7,956
Substandard - - 181 133 233
Doubtful - - - - -
Total loans $3,011,775 $2,969,106 $3,019,403 $3,008,013 $3,024,682
DEPOSITS
Noninterest-bearing demand $512,869 $521,990 $519,771 $541,053 $525,332
Interest-bearing demand 448,731 461,207 517,409 543,855 438,402
Savings and money market - non-brokered 1,677,543 1,749,049 1,490,189 1,517,510 1,481,840
Money market - brokered 121,849 98,877 143,423 126,381 123,780
Total nonmaturity deposits 2,760,992 2,831,123 2,670,792 2,728,799 2,569,354
Time - non-brokered 462,542 451,463 461,655 488,760 407,109
Time - brokered 82,983 109,407 192,071 140,037 302,090
Total time deposits 545,525 560,870 653,726 628,797 709,199
Total deposits $3,306,517 $3,391,993 $3,324,518 $3,357,596 $3,278,553
BORROWINGS
Subordinated notes, net $80,090 $80,024 $79,959 $79,893 $79,828
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 270,000 270,000 270,000 270,000 315,000
Long-term debt 38,986 40,236 41,486 42,736 43,986
Total borrowings $389,076 $390,260 $391,445 $392,629 $438,814
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock $- $- $- $- $-
Common stock 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000
Additional paid-in capital 36,473 35,773 35,072 35,619 34,960
Retained earnings 291,069 285,990 282,247 278,613 275,724
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (75,409) (83,833) (82,446) (89,357) (78,331)
Total stockholders' equity $255,133 $240,930 $237,873 $227,875 $235,353
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Interest income:
Loans, including fees $42,198 $41,666 $40,988 $41,822 $42,504
Securities:
Taxable 2,643 2,685 2,788 2,959 3,261
Tax-exempt 739 742 743 795 806
Deposits with banks 2,087 2,847 1,617 3,740 2,041
Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,258 22 - - -
Total interest income 48,925 47,962 46,136 49,316 48,612
Interest expense:
Deposits 22,539 22,676 21,423 25,706 26,076
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings - - - - 115
Subordinated notes 1,107 1,104 1,105 1,106 1,112
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,292 2,259 2,235 2,522 2,748
Long-term debt 486 504 518 560 601
Total interest expense 26,424 26,543 25,281 29,894 30,652
Net interest income 22,501 21,419 20,855 19,422 17,960
Credit loss expense - - - 1,000 -
Net interest income after credit loss expense 22,501 21,419 20,855 18,422 17,960
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 491 486 471 462 459
Debit card usage fees 477 478 446 471 500
Trust services 894 801 777 1,051 828
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 308 295 282 287 287
Realized securities losses, net - - - (1,172) -
Other income 333 350 267 331 285
Total noninterest income 2,503 2,410 2,243 1,430 2,359
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 7,457 7,343 7,004 7,107 6,823
Occupancy and equipment 2,090 2,034 1,963 2,095 1,926
Data processing 663 643 617 752 771
Technology and software 794 791 786 743 722
FDIC insurance 637 670 587 699 711
Professional fees 303 303 308 301 239
Director fees 195 202 206 170 223
Other expenses 1,411 1,499 1,592 1,532 1,477
Total noninterest expense 13,550 13,485 13,063 13,399 12,892
Income before income taxes 11,454 10,344 10,035 6,453 7,427
Income taxes 2,140 2,365 2,193 (644) 1,475
Net income $9,314 $7,979 $7,842 $7,097 $5,952
Basic earnings per common share $0.55 $0.47 $0.47 $0.42 $0.35
Diluted earnings per common share $0.55 $0.47 $0.46 $0.42 $0.35
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
Interest income:
Loans, including fees $124,852 $124,400
Securities:
Taxable 8,116 10,071
Tax-exempt 2,224 2,424
Deposits with banks 6,551 3,855
Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,280 -
Total interest income 143,023 140,750
Interest expense:
Deposits 66,638 71,578
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings - 4,248
Subordinated notes 3,316 3,325
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,786 7,791
Long-term debt 1,508 1,868
Total interest expense 78,248 88,810
Net interest income 64,775 51,940
Credit loss expense - -
Net interest income after credit loss expense 64,775 51,940
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,448 1,381
Debit card usage fees 1,401 1,448
Trust services 2,472 2,398
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 885 839
Other income 950 938
Total noninterest income 7,156 7,004
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 21,804 20,481
Occupancy and equipment 6,087 5,225
Data processing 1,923 2,239
Technology and software 2,371 2,153
FDIC insurance 1,894 1,861
Professional fees 914 740
Director fees 603 658
Other expenses 4,502 4,597
Total noninterest expense 40,098 37,954
Income before income taxes 31,833 20,990
Income taxes 6,698 4,037
Net income $25,135 $16,953
Basic earnings per common share $1.49 $1.01
Diluted earnings per common share $1.48 $1.00
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
Earnings per common share (basic) $0.55 $0.47 $0.47 $0.42 $0.35 $1.49 $1.01
Earnings per common share (diluted) 0.55 0.47 0.46 0.42 0.35 1.48 1.00
Dividends per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.75 0.75
Book value per common share(1) 15.06 14.22 14.06 13.54 13.98
Closing stock price 20.32 19.63 19.94 21.65 19.01
Market price/book value(2) 134.93% 138.05% 141.82% 159.90% 135.98%
Price earnings ratio(3) 9.31 10.41 10.46 12.96 13.65
Annualized dividend yield(4) 4.92% 5.09% 5.02% 4.62% 5.26%
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS
Consolidated:
Total risk-based capital ratio 12.54% 12.53% 12.18% 12.11% 11.95%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.93 9.89 9.59 9.51 9.39
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.51 8.33 8.36 7.93 8.15
Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.37 9.32 9.02 8.95 8.83
West Bank:
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.17% 13.21% 12.90% 12.86% 12.73%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.26 12.29 11.99 11.96 11.86
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.50 10.36 10.46 9.97 10.29
Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.26 12.29 11.99 11.96 11.86
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS
Return on average assets(5) 0.92% 0.80% 0.81% 0.68% 0.60% 0.84% 0.59%
Return on average equity(6) 15.25 13.65 13.84 12.24 10.41 14.27 10.18
Net interest margin(7)(13) 2.36 2.27 2.28 1.98 1.91 2.30 1.88
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13) 5.13 5.07 5.04 5.02 5.16 5.08 5.10
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.26 3.28 3.25 3.57 3.84 3.27 3.79
Efficiency ratio(9)(13) 54.06 56.45 56.37 60.79 63.28 55.60 64.16
Nonperforming assets to total assets(10) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01
ACL ratio(11) 1.01 1.03 1.01 1.01 0.97
Loans/total assets 75.50 73.12 75.66 74.84 75.75
Loans/total deposits 91.00 87.45 90.73 89.49 92.15
Tangible common equity ratio(12) 6.40 5.94 5.97 5.68 5.90

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.
(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11) Allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total loans.
(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company's presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company's GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:
Net interest income (GAAP) $22,501 $21,419 $20,855 $19,422 $17,960 $64,775 $51,940
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 61 59 66 16 29 186 166
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 22,562 21,478 20,921 19,438 17,989 64,961 52,106
Average interest-earning assets 3,790,154 3,799,081 3,717,441 3,910,978 3,749,688 3,769,158 3,692,647
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 2.36% 2.27% 2.28% 1.98% 1.91% 2.30% 1.88%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $22,562 $21,478 $20,921 $19,438 $17,989 $64,961 $52,106
Noninterest income 2,503 2,410 2,243 1,430 2,359 7,156 7,004
Adjustment for realized securities losses, net - - - 1,172 - - -
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net - - 8 - 26 8 47
Adjusted income 25,065 23,888 23,172 22,040 20,374 72,125 59,157
Noninterest expense 13,550 13,485 13,063 13,399 12,892 40,098 37,954
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP)(2) 54.06% 56.45% 56.37% 60.79% 63.28% 55.60% 64.16%

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.