

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Prada S.p.A. (PRDSF.OB), an Italian luxury fashion house, on Thursday reported net revenues of €4.070 billion for the first nine months of 2025, up 6% from €3.829 billion in the same period a year ago, driven by growth across all regions.



Retail sales increased to €3.647 billion from €3.425 billion, wholesale sales were €322 million compared with €314 million, and royalties rose to €101 million from €91 million.



