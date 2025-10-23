Essity / TORK: Tork Helps Make Sustainability Easier for Businesses With New Data Sharing Initiative

New Tork Focus4 Sustainability program delivers accessible sustainability information to help businesses make informed, environmentally responsible hygiene choices that enhance business performance

Tork, an Essity brand and the global leader in professional hygiene, has launched the Tork Focus4 Sustainability platform in North America to help businesses benefit from sustainable hygiene in the restroom. The platform provides holistic information, tools, and training to help customers make informed decisions that reduce environmental impact and improve business outcomes.

Sustainability increasingly influences where people choose to work and spend their money, directly affecting business performance.¹ The Tork Focus4 Sustainability platform helps customers navigate this by providing a clear, simple view of product claims and benefits to empower informed decision-making. Prioritizing sustainability strengthens brand reputation, builds customer loyalty, and helps attract and retain talent:

84% of people say that poor environmental practices will alienate them from a brand or company. 2

67% would like public restroom managers to be more considerate about sustainability and the environment when it comes to restroom solutions or management. 2

62% of people say they always or often seek to purchase products because they are sustainable .1

65% of people say a company's eco-friendly reputation and actions impact their decision when finding a new job.1

As part of Essity, one of the world's most sustainable companies,3 Tork knows that sustainable hygiene and business performance are linked. Tork also understands how complex sustainability can be and believes the restroom offers a small, high-impact space where businesses can make significant improvements across a manageable number of products.

"Sustainability is a complex endeavor for businesses, but one that can help drive business outcomes," said Jill Trider, Customer Marketing Sustainability Manager, Professional Hygiene at Essity. "The restroom offers a manageable starting point for those on the journey to reducing their environmental footprint. At Essity, we are continually evolving how we deliver even more transparent, simple-to-understand information to our Tork customers so they can choose products that fit their sustainability ambitions and what matters to their business."

Tork approaches sustainability through a circular lens and breaks it down into four key areas: materials and packaging, use and waste, carbon, and hygiene for all. Tork Focus4 Sustainability materials follow this lifecycle approach and offer an overview of comparable sustainability benefits for each of these four focus areas. The resources also feature tools and free access to interactive educational modules that improve sustainability knowledge.

Focus4 Sustainability is part of the Tork brand's holistic effort to help businesses build business value from sustainable hygiene across their facilities. Tork products are designed with sustainability at the forefront: many products feature less packaging or cardboard cores for less waste and material use; compressed products save transport space, leading to reduced carbon emissions. Innovative one-at-a-time dispensing helps people use fewer paper products and foam soaps help reduce consumption. Additionally, Tork offers a range of carbon-neutral certified dispensers produced with certified renewable electricity and offset with credits from climate projects by ClimatePartner.4

To learn more about Focus4 Sustainability and how the vast array of Tork sustainable hygiene solutions can improve your facilities, please visit: www.Torkglobal.com/us/en/focus4materials.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.



