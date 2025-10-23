Anzeige
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
How AI Is Reshaping the Global Supply Chain - Join DP World and Industry Leaders at Trellis Impact 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / When: Wednesday, October 29, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Where: San Jose Convention Center - San Jose, California

As global supply chains evolve to balance efficiency with sustainability, technology is redefining what's possible. At Trellis Impact 2025, leaders from across industries will gather to discuss how artificial intelligence and other innovations are driving measurable impact - from reducing emissions to improving resilience.

In this 60-minute panel, experts will share real-world examples of AI-enabled fleet management, predictive analytics, and carbon accounting tools that are helping companies operate smarter and greener. The discussion will also explore key challenges in scaling these solutions, overcoming internal barriers, and addressing potential risks and blind spots in technology-driven transformation.

Confirmed Speakers:

  • Sarah Mourino, Senior Director, Sustainability, DP World in the Americas

  • Tara Gupta, CEO, Map-collective

  • Natasha Tuck, Director of Sustainability, Dolby Digital

  • Miranda Gardiner, Executive Director, iMasons

Moderator:Ashley Allen, President, CSO Copilot & Sr. Advisor, CO2EFFICIENT

Join the conversation to explore how AI is transforming the global supply chain and shaping a smarter, more sustainable future.

Learn more about DP World's global sustainability journey here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-ai-is-reshaping-the-global-supply-chain-join-dp-world-and-in-1091073

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
