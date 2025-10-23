Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2025 15:50 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New World Bank Research in Partnership With the Mastercard Economics Institute

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Mastercard

What happens to local businesses after a hurricane passes?

A joint study by the Mastercard Economics Institute and The World Bank economist Leora Klapper found that merchants typically lose two days' worth of sales they never recover. The data show the greatest predictor of sales recovery isn't storm intensity, but merchant category.

A digital sales channel, however, can make a difference.

Read more here.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

Originally published by Mastercard

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/new-world-bank-research-in-partnership-with-the-mastercard-economics-1091079

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
