

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of East Asia, Limited (BKEAY.PK), Thursday launched the BEA Mastercard Debit Card , ensuring a more convenient, secure, and seamless global payment experience to its customers.



Supporting 11 major currencies, the new card aims to strengthen the bank's payment services by offering 24/7 real-time foreign exchange with zero transaction and handling fees, flexible reward options and multi-layered security measures.



Additionally, the card has integrated Mastercard's extensive global network with a foreign currency exchange platform, helping customers to easily purchase or withdraw cash when traveling abroad, enjoy exclusive offers and privileges.



The debit card also allows allows cardholders to switch between Cash Rebates and Bonus Points depending on their spending habits. The customers can link their Multi-currency Debit Cards to the bank's All-in-One Accounts, eliminating the need to carry large amounts of foreign currencies while traveling abroad.



Currently, BOA is trading at 1.45 euros, up 1.39 percent on the Frankfurt.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News