

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - DSV A/S (DSV.CO, DSDVY), a Danish transport and logistics company, on Thursday reported a decline in net profit for the third quarter, reflecting higher costs and expenses. However, the company recorded a rise in revenue, helped by the contribution from the newly acquired Schenker.



For the three-month period to September 30, the Group posted a net income of DKK 2.051 billion, or DKK 8.7 per share, less than DKK 2.823 billion, or DKK 13.6 per share, in the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings were DKK 3.730 billion, up from DKK 3.001 billion a year ago.



Profit before tax stood at DKK 3.240 billion as against the prior year's DKK 3.781 billion.



Special items, costs stood at DKK 1.154 billion, compared with DKK 124 million in 2024. Financial expenses moved up to DKK 1.048 billion from last year's DKK 582 million.



Operating profit (EBIT) before special items was DKK 5.434 billion, higher than DKK 4.420 billion in the previous year, driven by a positive contribution from the acquisition of Schenker. On April 30, DSV had completed the acquisition of Schenker, a transport and logistics provider.



Operating profit before amortization and depreciation (EBITDA) before special items was DKK 7.876 billion, up from the previous year's DKK 5.850 billion.



Revenue was DKK 71.983 billion, higher than last year's DKK 44.095 billion. Schenker contributed with a revenue of DKK 29.326 billion, of which DKK 12.805 billion related to Air and Sea, while the Road and Contract Logistics divisions contributed DKK 13.332 billion and DKK 5.311 billion, respectively, excluding eliminations.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised its guidance. DSV now expects annual EBIT before special items of DKK 19.5 billion to DKK 20.5 billion, compared with the prior guidance of DKK 19.5 billion to DKK 21.5 billion.



The full-year financial impact from synergies related to the Schenker integration is now expected to be around DKK 800 million against the earlier projection of DKK 500 to DKK 600 million.



The full-year special items related to transaction and integration costs are now expected to be DKK 2.5 billion to DKK 3 billion, compared with the prior guidance of DKK 2 billion to 2.5 billion.



