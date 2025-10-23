Singapore, Oct 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - A consortium comprising Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Jurong Engineering Limited (JEL) has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd. (PLP) to develop the largest, high efficiency combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) facility in Singapore. The power plant will be the first CCGT unit in Singapore integrated with a large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS), enabling dynamic energy management to align electricity supply with grid demand.Located on Jurong Island, Singapore, the 670MW facility, capable of powering more than 965,000 four-room flats, is scheduled to begin operations in 2029. It will have the ability to operate on 30% hydrogen and will be capable of shifting to run entirely on hydrogen in future.The new CCGT power plant will deploy Mitsubishi Power's state-of-the-art M701JAC gas turbine with hydrogen co-firing potential, as the power sector works towards net zero carbon emissions. This gas turbine is recognized as the world's most efficient large-frame gas turbine model, with more than 64% combined cycle efficiency and proven reliability through three million operational hours.Yu Tat Ming, CEO of PLP said, "This project represents a significant leap forward in PacificLight's decarbonization journey and our commitment to powering Singapore with cleaner, more resilient energy. By investing in large-scale energy storage and hydrogen-ready technology, we are future-proofing our infrastructure to meet future energy demands. We are proud to partner Mitsubishi Power and Jurong Engineering in advancing Singapore's sustainable future for generations to come."Daichi Nakajima, Executive Vice President, Mitsubishi Power, said, "Mitsubishi Power is honored to partner JEL to build PLP's monumental project that would support Singapore's growing electricity needs and broader energy transition goals. Our hydrogen-ready gas turbines, along with the innovative integration of BESS, contribute to future-proof infrastructure crucial to Singapore's decarbonization goals. We are committed to working alongside our partners to support this large-scale development that is making history in Singapore's energy sector."Koichi Watanabe, CEO and MD of JEL, added, "The development of the CCGT plant marks an important step in advancing the nation's cleaner energy goals. Drawing on our proven experience in large-scale EPC projects along with Mitsubishi Power's track record in highly efficient gas turbines, this collaboration reflects a strong synergy and shared commitment to delivering this large-scale facility to the highest standards. In support of PLP, we look forward to helping to enhance the resilience and flexibility of Singapore's power systems."PLP currently owns and operates an 830MW CCGT facility and a 100MW Fast Start Ancillary Services facility on Jurong Island. The 830MW CCGT facility is one of the most efficient and reliable combined cycle power plants currently operating in Singapore.Mitsubishi Power has maintained a longstanding presence in Singapore, supporting the nation's energy infrastructure by providing advanced power generation systems for CCGT power plants since the early 2000s. Together with JEL, the consortium will have delivered two M701F gas turbines and a total of three M701JAC gas turbines, including those supplied for this latest project. This strong track record and proven collaboration in Singapore have been key contributors to securing the current contract.The PLP CCGT project is a key step in advancing the nation's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and reflects a combined commitment by PLP, Mitsubishi Power and JEL to accelerate Singapore's transition toward net-zero.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.