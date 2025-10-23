Bri Rises With GoDaddy Airo

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Bri Nunley is a leader on and off the soccer field. As a Division I collegiate athlete at Arizona State University (ASU), she brings determination to every game. Off the field, Bri channels that same strength into uplifting her community - serving as current president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee; former president of EmpowHER, an ASU student-athlete organization empowering individuals to find their voice, build allies, and inspire the next generation through women in sports; and a personal trainer committed to mentorship.

Now, through ASU's Student-Athlete Venture Studio in collaboration with GoDaddy Empower, Bri is learning to channel her leadership into entrepreneurship. With GoDaddy Airo® , she's building her personal brand, creating a digital hub that reflects both her athletic career and her drive to empower others.

This collaboration between GoDaddy Empower and ASU supports student-athletes by giving them tools to maximize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights; tell their story their way; and lay the foundation for future entrepreneurial ventures.

Watch Bri's story here.

