

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Shares in Enagas SA (ENG.MC) are slightly higher after it posted a net profit for first nine months of 2025 of 262.8 million euros, including extraordinary positive impacts amounting to 55.8 million euros, compared to a net loss of 130.2 million euros in the prior-year period.



Recurring net profit stood at 206.9 million euros, in keeping with its expectations of meeting the annual target of 265 million euros in 2025, down 11.4 percent from 233,.5 million euros in the same period last year.



EBITDA reached 505.9 million euros amid the successful implementation of the company's Efficiency Plan, which is progressing towards the target of 670 million euros in 2025. This is 11.7% lower than EBITDA of 572.8 million euros reported in the year-ago period.



Funds from operations as of September 30, 2025, tumbled 45.3% to 463.0 million euros, including 117.3 million euros in dividends from affiliates.



Total demand for natural gas and exports in the first nine months stood at 267.6 TWh, 6.6% higher than in the same period in 2024, driven by a strong increase in demand for electricity generation.



Total revenues for the nine-month period grew 6.9 percent to 711.2 million euros from 665.2 million euros in the same period last year.



Enagas also reaffirmed its goals of obtaining 265 million euro recurring net profit and distributing a dividend of one euro per share in 2025.



