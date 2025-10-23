The Marquie Group, Inc.: Jeff "JH" Foster Leads The Marquie Group to Profitability

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marquie Group, Inc. ("TMGI" or the "Company") (OTCID:TMGI) today publicly announced a new era of opportunity is unfolding in the global golf industry. The Company is proud to announce that JH Foster, Founder & CEO of GETGOLF, has officially stepped into the role of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of TMGI following a strategic acquisition that places TMGI at the forefront of innovation, integration and technology across the global golf industry.

Foster brings with him the profitable golf courses Apache Creek and Mountain Brook in Arizona, and the reservations company Stand-By Golf to reshape the Company's balance sheet on day one. Foster is also the creator of GETGOLF, a real-time tee-time booking, golf travel planning, and global networking system under development. Now as part of TMGI, the GETGOLF platform is poised to scale worldwide as a brand synonymous with creating new ways for golfers and courses to connect.

According to TMGI CEO, JH Foster, "This is more than an acquisition; this is a launchpad for the future of golf," adding, "Together with my new management team, we're building tools and opportunities that will change how the game is experienced across the globe. The acquisition of Apache Creek, and Mountain Brook are just the beginning of our vision to acquire courses around the country and develop them into family friendly destinations where you can not only vacation, but also live, work, and play a lot of golf!"

A Recognized Leader in Golf

For more than 25 years, Foster has been deeply connected to the game of golf as the founder of Arizona Fairways Magazine, one of the Nation's leading regional golf magazines and was the Official Golf Guide of the Arizona Golf Association. Foster also created Arizona Golf and Travel, which laid the foundation for the first magazine travel barter system (rounds of golf in exchange for advertising), and created new jobs in the golf and travel spaces. His three terms as President of the Southwest Golf Media Association strengthened his standing as a respected voice, trusted by both golf professionals and enthusiasts.

About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCID:TMGI) is a publicly traded company listed on OTC Markets trading platform. TMGI has evolved into an international management and investment company dedicated to growing innovative businesses across the golf, hospitality, and technology industries.

About GETGOLF

GETGOLF is a developing international, next-generation golf platform that integrates real-time tee-time booking, travel planning, social networking and other services to connect golfers and courses worldwide. Stay-Tuned as we announce exciting new development in preparation for launch, scheduled for the third quarter, 2026.

About Stand-By Golf

Stand-By Golf is a unique reservation system in its 35th year of business. We offer 20-60% off the posted rate for day of play, and up to 90 days in advance at over 200 championship courses throughout Phoenix / Scottsdale, Palm Springs and Las Vegas. At Stand-By Golf, we're dedicated to enhancing your golfing experience with access to top-rated courses and high-quality rental equipment. Our extensive network offers golf courses suited to every skill level and budget, ensuring that every round is a memorable one.

About Apache Creek Golf Course

Apache Creek opened on November 23, 1994. In this short time, it has become quite popular with golfer Valley-wide. Apache Creek is a turf-style desert course with transitional areas framing the fairways, making accurate tee shots an absolute must if you want to see negative numbers on your scorecard. The small-to-medium sized greens can be a bit feisty. However, with a little skill, you'll capture a few birdies, and with Apache Creek's great rates, they won't cost you an arm and a leg in the process!

About Mountain Brook Golf Club

Golf Advisor Recognized Mountain Brook Golf Club as one of the Most Improved Golf Courses in the Nation! Golfers are sure to enjoy the variety of holes waiting for them at Mountain Brook Golf Club. The course offers challenging shots off the tee as well as undulating greens and beautiful views. The golf course design puts a premium on club selection and offers a challenge for all skill levels. Golfers can choose from multiple teeing areas allowing the course to be played as short as 5100 yards or as long as 6700 yards. Dramatic views of the desert hills and massive Superstition Mountains frame the course and clubhouse. A modern desert mountain golf course design, Mountain Brook also features a full-service clubhouse and restaurant. We encourage public play, corporate golf outings, and host numerous tournament events for both members and public players to enjoy year-round!

