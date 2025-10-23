Ownia Collection Celebrates Global Recognition: Member Hotels Honored with Michelin Keys, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and TripAdvisor Awards

NEWARK, DELAWARE / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / The world's most remarkable hotels don't just offer a place to stay - they tell a story of connection, design, and purpose. This year, several member hotels of Ownia Collection , a curated portfolio of sustainable-luxury hotels and resorts, have been recognized among the world's finest by Michelin Keys, Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, Travel + Leisure Readers' 100 Favorite Hotels in the World of 2025, and Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best 2025.

These distinctions reaffirm Ownia Collection's mission: to bring together independent hotels that redefine modern luxury through authenticity, sustainability, and transformative experiences.

Michelin Key Awards 2025: Redefining What Makes a Hotel Exceptional

This year, the Michelin Guide introduced the Michelin Key , a new distinction that celebrates hotels offering more than excellence - those that move and inspire travelers through meaning and place.

According to the Michelin Guide, the five key criteria include:

1. A deep connection between the hotel and its setting

2. Excellence in architecture and interior design

3. Consistency in service, comfort, and maintenance

4. Exceptional value through memorable experiences

5. A distinct personality that embodies authenticity

Nineteen Ownia Collection member hotels have been awarded Michelin Keys, standing among the world's most exceptional properties for their excellence in design, comfort, and guest experience. While the Michelin Key distinction celebrates architectural brilliance, service, and authenticity, it does not measure sustainability - yet each of these hotels goes beyond. As part of the Ownia Collection, they also uphold rigorous sustainability standards, proving that true luxury is not only about beauty, but about purpose and positive impact.

Leading the recognition is Nayara Springs in Costa Rica, awarded Three Michelin Keys and marking the country's first hotel to achieve this honor. Nestled within Arenal Volcano National Park, this adults-only retreat blends world-class comfort with deep connection to nature - offering open-air spa pavilions, exquisite dining, and transformative experiences surrounded by rainforest. Equally remarkable, Giraffe Manor in Kenya also received Three Keys, celebrated for its timeless charm, conservation efforts, and the unforgettable experience of breakfasting alongside a herd of resident giraffes.

Other Ownia members recognized include Chablé Yucatán (Mexico), Isla Palenque (Panama), Hermitage Bay (Antigua), and Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba (Peru), each earning Two Keys, while several others - from Kura and Aguas Claras in Costa Rica to Soori Bali (Bali), La Sultana Marrakech (Morocco), and Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel (Peru) - were awarded One Key. Together, these destinations define a new standard of hospitality - one where design, emotion, and responsibility coexist. ( Full list available on Ownia's website ).

Each of these properties reflects the spirit of the Michelin Key: places where authenticity meets sophistication, and every stay tells a story rooted in nature, culture, and care.

Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2025: Global Favorites

Eleven member hotels of Ownia Collection have been honored in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2025, celebrating the world's most beloved destinations for their exceptional service, design, and unforgettable guest experiences. From the Caribbean and Central America to Africa and the South Pacific, these recognitions spotlight the diverse beauty and excellence of Ownia's portfolio - with standout winners such as Chablé Maroma (Mexico) winning the #3 Best Resorts in the World; Top Resorts in the Caribbean - #26 Bucuti & Tara (Aruba), Best Resorts in Central & South America - #7 Inkaterra Reserva Amazónica (Peru), Best Resorts in Africa - #11 Sala's Camp (Kenya), andBest Hotels in Australia & South Pacific - #18 VOMO Island (Fiji). Together, they represent a shared commitment to meaningful travel that balances luxury with a deep respect for nature and culture. ( Full list available on Ownia's website ).

Travel + Leisure's 100 Favorite Hotels in the World

The excellence of Ownia Collection's member hotels also extends to the Travel + Leisure Readers' 100 Favorite Hotels in the World 2025 , where Solio Lodge , Nayara Tented Camp , and Giraffe Manor earned top distinctions for their exceptional service, design, and sense of place. From the rhino-filled plains of Kenya's Solio Reserve to the treetop tents of Nayara in Costa Rica's rainforest and the iconic giraffe encounters in Nairobi, these properties exemplify what modern travelers value most - authenticity, connection, and care. Recognized by Travel + Leisure for embodying thoughtful amenities, personalized service, and strong ties to their communities, these hotels reaffirm that meaningful luxury and genuine hospitality are at the heart of the Ownia philosophy. (Full list available on Ownia's website).

TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards 2025: Best of the Best

This year, five member hotels of the Ownia Collection were recognized among the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards 2025 , representing the top one percent of hotels worldwide. Distinguished winners include Bucuti & Tara Beach Resor t in Aruba - ranked #1 in the Caribbean and #5 among the Top Hotels in the World - as well as Christopher Hotel St. Barth - #21 Top Hotel in the Caribbean, and last but not least, for the Top Hotels in Central America, Costa Rica's renowned (#1) Nayara Gardens , (#4) Nayara Springs , and (#6) Nayara Tented Camp . (Full list available on Ownia's website).

These accolades reaffirm the collection's dedication to redefining luxury through authenticity, and comfort.

Luxury with a Purpose

Beyond their elegance, comfort, and unforgettable experiences, what truly unites these hotels is their unwavering commitment to sustainability. Every member of Ownia Collection proves that conscious hospitality can stand proudly among the world's best - and even surpass it. From renewable energy and zero-waste initiatives to the preservation of local cultures and ecosystems, these hotels demonstrate that luxury and responsibility not only coexist, but thrive together. Through their innovation and integrity, they're reshaping the future of travel - proving that Ownia Collection is leading the industry toward a new era of regenerative travel, where every stay contributes to the well-being of both people and the planet.

