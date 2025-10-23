Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

KYG8827C1006

Issuer Name

Malibu Life Holdings Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Third Point LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. Delaware United States Daniel Loeb

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Third Point Opportunities Master Fund L.P. George Town Cayman Islands Vidacos Nominees Limited London UK Chase Nominees Limited London UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Oct-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Oct-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 25.628006 0.000000 25.628006 7282650 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 25.628006 0.000000 25.628006

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) KYG8827C1006 7282650 25.628006 Sub Total 8.A 7282650 25.628006%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Daniel Loeb Daniel Loeb 25.603366 25.603366% Daniel Loeb Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. 0.024640 0.024640%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In separate transactions made on October 17 and October 20, a total of 6,745,036 shares were transferred from Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. to Daniel Loeb. As a consequence, on October 17, the percent of voting rights held by the controlled undertaking, Third Point Advisors II L.L.C., crossed below 20% and the percent of voting rights held by Daniel Loeb crossed above 5%. Subsequently, on October 20, the percent of voting rights held by Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. crossed below 5% and the percent of voting rights held by Daniel Loeb crossed above 25%. The combined voting rights held by the parties controlled by Third Point LLC did not cross a notification threshold in the aggregate.

12. Date of Completion

23-Oct-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York, USA