06.11.2025 15:06 Uhr
Malibu Life Holdings Limited - PDMR Announcement

Malibu Life Holdings Limited - PDMR Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Date:6 November 2025

Company: Malibu Life Holdings Limited

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the follow transactions:

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name of PDMR

Richard Boléat

b)

Position / status

Non-executive director

c)

Name of PCA

N/A

d)

Relationship to PDMR

N/A

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 19.945 per share

1,200

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

1,250

USD 24,931.85

e)

Date of the transaction

5/11/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

Enquiries:

Walkers Corporate Limited(Company secretary to the Company)

Michael Beck +1 (345) 814-7600


