While Northern Data Group's Q325 trading update shows a steady improvement in operational metrics, they are not sufficient to support FY25 guidance and therefore the company has withdrawn them. Although we have had to reduce our forecasts again, the sequential improvements in Taiga Cloud offer comfort that, henceforth, forecasts should prove more robust. The company is now making significant progress in the sale of the Peak Mining assets.
