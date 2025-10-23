Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40D13 | ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32 | Ticker-Symbol: V39
Frankfurt
23.10.25 | 08:14
0,006 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RICHMOND HILL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RICHMOND HILL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 17:36 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

23 October 2025

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Richmond Hill Resources is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares have been approved for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"). Further details can be found on the Börse Frankfurt website https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en.

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centres for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Börse Group, the FSE is one of Germany's principal stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all equity trading volume in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Richmond Hill Resources

Hamish Harris

Tel: +44 (0)787958 4153

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Clear Capital Limited (Broker)

Bob Roberts

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.