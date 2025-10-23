Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

23 October 2025

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Richmond Hill Resources is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares have been approved for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"). Further details can be found on the Börse Frankfurt website https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en.

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centres for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Börse Group, the FSE is one of Germany's principal stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all equity trading volume in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0)787958 4153 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com