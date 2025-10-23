Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C1
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 15:51
51,80 Euro
+5,37 % +2,64
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
50,9551,2017:57
23.10.2025 17:58 Uhr
Hiab Corporation: Hiab's financial information in 2026

HIAB CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 OCTOBER 2025 AT 6:45 PM (EEST)

Hiab's financial information in 2026

Hiab Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2026:

  • Financial Statements review 2025 on Thursday, 12 February 2026
  • Interim report January-March 2026, on Friday, 24 April 2026
  • Half year financial report January-June 2026, on Wednesday, 22 July 2026
  • Interim report January-September 2026, on Friday, 23 October 2026

Hiab's Financial Statements 2025 and Annual Report 2025 will be available at www.hiabgroup.comon week 8.

The Annual General Meeting of Hiab Corporation will be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2026. Shareholders, who request a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included in the agenda of the Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than 16 January 2026 by mail: Hiab Corporation, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 61, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.

For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Hiab


