TOKYO, Oct 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Tokyo, today held a christening and launch ceremony for the WAKASHIO MARU, a training ship for National Institute of Technology, Toyama College (NIT, Toyama College). The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant of MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard and Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The handover is scheduled for March 2026, following completion of interior work and sea trials. The new vessel will go into service providing practical training in ocean navigation, and conducting surveys and experiments related to operations and the ocean for purposes such as a variety of educational and community contribution activities to train maritime personnel, contribute to regional societies, and encourage members of the community to think about maritime matters.This is the fifth-generation training vessel for NIT, Toyama College, and the first ship in 31 years, since 1995. This is the first vessel Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has built for the school. Characteristics of the vessel include comfortable, individually tailored living quarters and design features to foster seamanship, including training all five senses. Specifically, in addition to providing practical training environments with a navigational simulator and a training switchboard so that trainees can learn through repetition, wooden decks that require daily maintenance such as polishing are used and the main machinery room and the generator room are separated so that trainees can learn the difference in the sounds and vibration of different equipment.It can also function as a disaster support vessel, with the ability to operate an onboard base station, supply water and electricity, transport support resources, and provide living quarters in the event of natural disasters. Extensive oceanographic research equipment, including various acoustic equipment, an A-frame crane, and various winches, is included for marine surveys and research, with consideration for characteristics of Toyama that are unlike almost anywhere else in the world, such as a depth of over 1,000m at the center of the bay and a three-tiered water mass structure.Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to support its customers and the advancement of society by using its synergy with MHI Group to build ships that embody even more advanced development and design for the maritime field, and contribute to the training of next-generation maritime officers, and oceanographic surveys.Main Specifications of the WAKASHIO MARUOwner: National Institute of Technology, Toyama College(NIT, Toyama College)LOA: Approx. 56.3 metersBeam: Approx. 10.6 metersDepth: Approx. 5.8 metersGross tonnage: Approx. 370 tonnesCapacity: Approx. 60 personsService speed: 12.5 knots