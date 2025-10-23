Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decline of $533 thousand, or 21.6%, in comparison to the second quarter of 2025. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, net income decreased $113 thousand, or 5.5%. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 totaled $6.3 million, or $2.13 per diluted common share, representing an increase of $1.4 million, or 28.4%, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $1.68 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

During the third quarter 2025, the Bank established a specific reserve of $750 thousand, representing 100% of the outstanding loan balance related to a single commercial line of credit to a customer that uncovered an internal theft by one of its owners. As a result, the provision for credit losses increased to $961 thousand during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $148 thousand during the second quarter of 2025 and a $7 thousand recapture during the third quarter of 2024. Year-to-date through September 30, 2025, the provision for credit losses totaled $1.4 million, compared to $428 thousand during the same period in 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses - loans1 was 1.07% of total loans compared to 0.99% and 0.96% as of June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.19% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 0.13% as of June 30, 2025 and 0.14% as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024.

1 The "allowance for credit losses - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses specific to loans outstanding and does not include the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet credit exposure.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing a decrease of $5.9 million since September 30, 2024, and an increase of $72.2 million since December 31, 2024. The decline in the balance sheet since September 30, 2024 was driven by a decline in borrowings and subordinated debt of $63.0 million, offset by growth in deposits of $49.5 million, or 5.3%, and growth in shareholders' equity of $9.0 million, or 11.6%. The reduction in borrowings included repayment of advances drawn under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million. The advances offered the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate and the earnings rate offered by the FRB. The Bank repaid the advances immediately prior to the November 2024 meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB reduced short-term interest rates, eliminating the arbitrage opportunity. Balance sheet growth since December 31, 2024 of $72.2 million was driven primarily by deposit growth of $74.3 million, or 10.9% annualized, which included growth in time deposit, money market, NOW and noninterest-bearing demand account balances of $34.8 million, $18.9 million, $15.6 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

Loan balances outstanding grew to $896.2 million as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $52.1 million, or 6.2% from September 30, 2024, and $52.1 million, or 8.2% annualized from December 31, 2024. Growth in residential loans, which includes home equity loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $16.7 million, $16.4 million, $16.0 million and $5.7 million, respectively, contributed to the loan growth of $52.1 million since September 30, 2024. Since December 31, 2024, construction and land development loans, residential loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans grew $20.9 million, $17.9 million $11.3 million and $6.8 million, respectively. Declines in farmland and multifamily loan balances of $3.3 million and $2.4 million, respectively, offset the growth in other portfolios. While growth in commercial real estate loans has been strong during the past twelve months, the Bank's commercial real estate concentration level is modest at 243% of tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $9.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $7.8 million during the same period in 2024, and $8.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.90% during the third quarter of 2024 to 3.13% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.40% during the third quarter of 2025. The FRB's decision to increase short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022 pressured the Company's NIM during 2022 and 2023 as deposit rates increased rapidly. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since steadily improved as interest rates on interest-bearing deposits stabilized and maturing loans repriced at higher interest rates. Interest rate cuts initiated by the FRB beginning in September 2024 also contributed to the improvement in the NIM during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the nine months to-date of 2025. The latest short-term rate cut by the FRB of 0.25% occurred mid-month September 2025 with little impact to third quarter performance.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2025 - Noninterest income decreased $39 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $58 thousand as mortgage interest rate levels and affordability concerns continued to challenge origination and sale activity. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $41 thousand, reflecting equity market performance in the third quarter relative to the second quarter. Modest increases in revenue associated with card and merchant services of $23 thousand and service charges on deposits of $23 thousand partially offset the earnings pressure from mortgage banking activities and bank-owned life insurance performance.

Third Quarter 2025 vs. Third Quarter 2024 - Noninterest income decreased $92 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $160 thousand reflecting market challenges mentioned previously. Card and merchant services fee income increased $39 thousand with increased activity and other noninterest income increased $35 thousand driven by fees associated with interest rate swap transactions with customers totaling $33 thousand.

Nine Months September 30, 2025 vs. Nine Months September 30, 2024 - Noninterest income decreased $25 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue and earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $115 thousand and $107 thousand, respectively. The decline in earnings on bank-owned life insurance reflected the receipt during the first quarter 2024 of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand. Offsetting the noted decreases in revenue was an increase in other noninterest income of $114 thousand and an increase in card and merchant services fees of $88 thousand. The increase in other noninterest income included broker fees for referrals of Small Business Administration ("SBA") qualified loans totaling $72 thousand and fees associated with interest rate swap transactions with customers totaling $51 thousand. The increase in card and merchant services fees reflected increased transaction activity.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2025 - Noninterest expense increased $275 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The increase was primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment expense of $202 thousand and $64 thousand, respectively. Salaries and benefits increased due to increased health insurance costs of $154 thousand associated with claims activity. Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to increases in software costs of $40 thousand and building maintenance and utilities costs of $11 thousand.

Third Quarter 2025 vs. Third Quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $503 thousand quarter over quarter. The increase was driven primarily by increases in data and item processing of $177 thousand, salaries and benefits of $166 thousand, other noninterest expense of $105 thousand and legal and professional fees of $90 thousand. The recovery of prior period fraud losses during the third quarter of 2024 totaling $116,000 contributed to the increase in the comparable period in 2025 on a comparative basis. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected merit increases, increased incentive compensation accruals and increased health insurance costs. Included in the increase in other noninterest expense was increases in donations and sponsorships expense of $41 thousand, ATM and card expense of $37 thousand, and training and development expense of $29 thousand. The increase in legal and professional fees reflected additional costs incurred to meet FDICIA requirements.

Nine Months September 30, 2025 vs. Nine Months September 30, 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million in 2025 compared to 2024. The increase was largely attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of $740 thousand, an increase in other noninterest expense of $213 thousand, and an increase in legal and professional fees of $92 thousand. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected merit increases, increased incentive compensation accruals and increased health insurance costs. Included in the increase in other noninterest expense was increases in ATM and card expense of $102 thousand, training and development expense of $63 thousand, donations and sponsorships expense of $24 thousand and travel and entertainment expense of $20 thousand. The increase in legal and professional fees reflected additional costs incurred to meet FDICIA requirements.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.08 per common share was declared by the Board of Directors on October 17, 2025, for shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025, and payable on November 7, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Balance Sheets (unaudited)





















As of Period End





9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024















ASSETS













Cash and due from banks $ 28,508,739 $ 67,210,170 $ 41,754,293 $ 16,510,418 $ 90,485,075

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 54,390,834 46,712,422 42,514,398 40,481,911 43,803,206

Securities held-to-maturity 87,642,810 88,807,858 90,382,973 91,374,820 92,558,298



Less allowance for credit losses 73,338 92,176 93,416 102,896 110,386



Total securities held-to-maturity 87,569,472 88,715,682 90,289,557 91,271,924 92,447,912



















Total securities 141,960,306 135,428,104 132,803,955 131,753,835 136,251,118

Equity securities, at cost 951,700 1,426,700 1,901,700 1,404,700 1,404,600

Loans 899,798,030 872,116,129 863,383,714 847,593,970 847,539,088



Less allowance for credit losses - loans 1 9,648,797 8,675,088 8,525,628 8,279,404 8,167,602



Loans, net 890,149,233 863,441,041 854,858,086 839,314,566 839,371,486

Loans held for sale 3,782,055 1,445,377 564,685 5,106,956 4,591,950

Premises and equipment 6,354,368 6,196,774 5,628,103 5,688,187 5,805,983

Right of use asset 1,691,267 1,816,066 1,939,827 1,911,836 2,031,653

Accrued interest receivable 3,433,569 3,422,469 3,342,795 3,152,505 3,124,150

Deferred tax assets 4,501,612 4,356,321 4,431,764 4,558,255 4,568,943

Bank owned life insurance 7,656,529 7,570,668 7,443,531 7,411,319 7,379,630

Goodwill 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507

Other assets 1,817,743 1,638,591 1,741,146 1,771,483 1,660,574



















Total Assets $ 1,092,463,628 $ 1,095,608,788 $ 1,058,066,392 $ 1,020,240,567 $ 1,098,331,669















LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand $ 255,052,436 $ 256,355,584 $ 247,511,094 $ 251,431,084 $ 246,907,558



Interest-bearing 727,289,753 721,494,804 685,201,331 656,575,635 685,892,223



Total deposits 982,342,189 977,850,388 932,712,425 908,006,719 932,799,781



FHLB advances and other borrowings 5,000,000 15,000,000 25,000,000 15,000,000 65,000,000



Subordinated debt, net 12,049,882 12,046,819 12,043,757 12,040,695 15,000,000



Lease liabilities 1,760,706 1,886,828 2,011,829 1,984,920 2,105,649



Accrued interest payable 709,739 567,996 730,113 485,160 2,468,369



Other liabilities 4,306,714 4,321,095 4,380,812 3,694,164 3,662,903



















Total Liabilities 1,006,169,230 1,011,673,126 976,878,936 941,211,658 1,021,036,702

















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock 29,291 29,289 29,289 29,198 29,159



Additional paid-in-capital 41,588,025 41,469,625 41,351,223 41,331,966 41,284,421



Retained earnings 50,180,223 48,480,152 46,246,459 44,597,524 43,039,340



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,503,141) (6,043,404) (6,439,515) (6,929,779) (7,057,953)



















Total Shareholders' Equity 86,294,398 83,935,662 81,187,456 79,028,909 77,294,967



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,092,463,628 $ 1,095,608,788 $ 1,058,066,392 $ 1,020,240,567 $ 1,098,331,669

















1 "Allowance for credit losses - loans" ("ACL-loans") relates to the ACL specific to loans outstanding and does not include the ACL related to off-balance sheet credit exposure.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Statements of Income (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024

9/30/2025 9/30/2024





















Interest Income

















Loans, including fees $ 13,086,145 $ 12,597,796 $ 12,228,538 $ 12,057,265 $ 12,066,857

$ 37,912,479 $ 34,719,540

Securities 946,231 888,721 858,632 809,512 773,571

2,693,584 2,319,892

Fed funds sold and other bank deposits 511,786 467,029 119,202 548,309 1,101,997

1,098,017 3,258,429



Total interest income 14,544,162 13,953,546 13,206,372 13,415,086 13,942,425

41,704,080 40,297,861





















Interest Expense

















Deposits 5,031,782 4,758,194 4,405,731 4,686,005 5,146,858

14,195,707 14,856,456

Borrowed funds 137,305 149,325 189,055 380,370 756,653

475,685 2,177,618

Subordinated debt 207,249 207,250 207,250 209,934 238,049

621,749 714,148



Total interest expense 5,376,336 5,114,769 4,802,036 5,276,309 6,141,560

15,293,141 17,748,222





















Net interest income 9,167,826 8,838,777 8,404,336 8,138,777 7,800,865

26,410,939 22,549,639 Provision for credit losses 960,847 148,330 248,558 178,624 (7,396)

1,357,735 428,094 Net interest income after provision

















for credit losses 8,206,979 8,690,447 8,155,778 7,960,153 7,808,261

25,053,204 22,121,545





















Noninterest income

















Mortgage banking revenue 348,561 406,440 164,015 470,783 508,209

919,016 1,034,375

Card and merchant services 333,325 310,082 281,415 314,785 294,243

924,822 837,179

Service charges on deposits 254,754 231,856 235,097 262,583 252,406

721,707 726,783

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 77,570 118,847 23,920 23,398 86,958

220,337 327,354

Loss on sale of investment securities - - - (442,493) -

- -

Other 40,436 25,959 77,870 5,427 5,022

144,265 29,893



Total noninterest income 1,054,646 1,093,184 782,317 634,483 1,146,838

2,930,147 2,955,584





















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 3,861,631 3,660,059 3,847,202 3,565,344 3,696,105

11,368,892 10,628,758

Occupancy and equipment 913,042 848,881 925,091 906,738 901,283

2,687,014 2,634,801

Data and item processing 668,922 686,375 590,840 624,021 492,294

1,946,137 1,940,667

Legal and professional fees 332,527 366,768 277,977 291,944 242,411

977,272 884,848

FDIC insurance 166,176 170,937 142,866 206,376 210,789

479,979 601,066

Advertising 91,883 79,253 107,375 78,362 93,129

278,511 227,832

Other 658,319 604,861 587,891 616,615 553,021

1,851,071 1,638,076



Total noninterest expense 6,692,500 6,417,134 6,479,242 6,289,400 6,189,032

19,588,876 18,556,048





















Income before income taxes 2,569,125 3,366,497 2,458,853 2,305,236 2,766,067

8,394,475 6,521,081 Income tax expense 634,729 898,493 576,217 571,853 718,989

2,109,439 1,626,652 Net income $ 1,934,396 $ 2,468,004 $ 1,882,636 $ 1,733,383 $ 2,047,078

$ 6,285,036 $ 4,894,429





















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Per Share Data (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024

9/30/2025 9/30/2024





















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 0.64 $ 0.59 $ 0.70

$ 2.15 $ 1.68

Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 0.64 $ 0.59 $ 0.70

$ 2.13 $ 1.68 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,929,053 2,928,888 2,928,888 2,919,797 2,915,933

2,929,053 2,915,933 Average common shares outstanding

















Basic 2,929,012 2,928,888 2,922,624 2,919,677 2,915,933

2,926,865 2,914,975

Diluted 2,952,922 2,944,207 2,937,508 2,934,754 2,927,377

2,946,201 2,920,191 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

$ 0.24 $ 0.18

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Selected Financial Data (unaudited)



























As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended





9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024

9/30/2025 9/30/2024





















Per Share Data

















Common shares outstanding 2,929,053 2,928,888 2,928,888 2,919,797 2,915,933

2,929,053 2,915,933

Book value per share $ 29.46 $ 28.66 $ 27.72 $ 27.07 $ 26.51

$ 29.46 $ 26.51

Tangible book value per share $ 28.90 $ 28.09 $ 27.15 $ 26.50 $ 25.94

$ 28.90 $ 25.94





















Capital (bank consolidated unless noted otherwise)

















Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 12.15 % 12.28 % 12.11 % 12.12 % 12.27 %

12.15 % 12.27 %

Tier 1 capital 12.15 % 12.28 % 12.11 % 12.12 % 12.27 %

12.15 % 12.27 %

Total risk based capital 13.37 % 13.41 % 13.23 % 13.24 % 13.36 %

13.37 % 13.36 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.32 % 9.29 % 9.47 % 9.06 % 8.90 %

9.32 % 8.90 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF) 7.76 % 7.52 % 7.53 % 7.60 % 6.90 %

7.76 % 6.90 %





















Asset Quality Data

















Non-accrual loans $ 2,044,469 $ 1,442,329 $ 1,488,718 $ 1,525,759 $ 1,566,138

$ 2,044,469 $ 1,566,138

Non-performing assets $ 2,044,469 $ 1,442,329 $ 1,488,718 $ 1,525,759 $ 1,566,138

$ 2,044,469 $ 1,566,138

Non-performing loans to loans 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.18 %

0.23 % 0.18 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.14 %

0.19 % 0.14 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 %

ACL - loans1 to total loans 1.07 % 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.98 % 0.96 %

1.07 % 0.96 %





















Other Data



















Return on average assets 0.70 % 0.92 % 0.74 % 0.65 % 0.74 %

0.79 % 0.60 %

Return on average equity 8.96 % 11.93 % 9.47 % 8.77 % 10.66 %

10.12 % 8.82 %

Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.37 % 3.36 % 3.13 % 2.90 %

3.37 % 2.84 %

Yield on interest-earning assets 5.38 % 5.32 % 5.29 % 5.16 % 5.18 %

5.33 % 5.08 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.85 % 2.80 % 2.78 % 2.93 % 3.19 %

2.81 % 3.16 %

Loans to deposits ratio 91.60 % 89.19 % 92.57 % 93.35 % 90.86 %

91.60 % 90.86 %























1 "Allowance for credit losses - loans" ("ACL-loans") relates to the ACL specific to loans outstanding and does not include the ACL related to off-balance sheet credit exposure.





Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries







































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)













































Three Months Ended





September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024





Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate





















ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:





































Loans, including LHFS $ 883,763,296

$ 13,086,145

5.89 %

$ 868,901,865

$ 12,597,796

5.81 %

$ 847,572,666

$ 12,066,857

5.66 %



Securities 139,178,904

946,231

2.72 %

135,415,559

888,721

2.63 %

135,995,176

773,571

2.28 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits 51,010,040

511,786

3.98 %

47,920,689

467,029

3.91 %

86,892,250

1,101,997

5.05 %





1,073,952,240

14,544,162

5.38 %

1,052,238,113

13,953,546

5.32 %

1,070,460,092

13,942,425

5.18 %









































Noninterest-earning assets 22,561,809









23,523,401









23,724,580



















































Total Assets $ 1,096,514,049









$ 1,075,761,514









$ 1,094,184,672















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits $ 541,428,761

$ 3,332,702

2.44 %

$ 527,492,595

$ 3,146,490

2.39 %

$ 534,980,893

$ 3,732,942

2.78 %



Time deposits 184,562,867

1,699,080

3.65 %

176,936,573

1,611,704

3.65 %

150,646,399

1,413,916

3.73 %



Interest-bearing deposits 725,991,628

5,031,782

2.75 %

704,429,168

4,758,194

2.71 %

685,627,293

5,146,858

2.99 %



Borrowings 23,176,928

344,554

5.93 %

27,044,756

356,575

5.28 %

79,985,590

994,702

4.95 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 749,168,556

5,376,336

2.85 %

731,473,924

5,114,769

2.80 %

765,612,882

6,141,560

3.19 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits 255,304,997









254,468,601









244,538,112











Other 6,424,548









6,873,331









7,865,969



















































Total Liabilities 1,010,898,101









992,815,856









1,018,016,964



















































Cost of Total Deposits







2.03 %









1.99 %









2.20 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-





































bearing liabilities plus non-





































interest-bearing deposits)







2.09 %









2.05 %









2.42 %









































Shareholders' equity 85,615,948









82,945,658









76,167,709



















































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,096,514,049









$ 1,075,761,514









$ 1,094,184,672



















































Net interest income / NIM



$ 9,167,826

3.40 %





$ 8,838,777

3.37 %





$ 7,800,865

2.90 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



























Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)

































Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024





Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate















ASSETS























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans $ 870,744,610

$ 37,912,479

5.82 %

$ 837,078,047

$ 34,719,540

5.54 %



Securities 136,582,535

2,693,584

2.63 %

136,530,567

2,319,892

2.27 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits 38,623,627

1,098,017

3.80 %

85,270,379

3,258,429

5.10 %





1,045,950,772

41,704,080

5.33 %

1,058,878,992

40,297,861

5.08 %





























Noninterest-earning assets 22,167,616









22,107,081







































Total Assets $ 1,068,118,388









$ 1,080,986,073



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits $ 526,941,332

$ 9,443,860

2.40 %

$ 533,485,343

$ 11,089,043

2.78 %



Time deposits 172,910,792

4,751,847

3.67 %

139,554,338

3,767,413

3.61 %



Interest-bearing deposits 699,852,124

14,195,707

2.71 %

673,039,681

14,856,456

2.95 %



Borrowings 26,871,375

1,097,434

5.45 %

77,831,713

2,891,766

4.96 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 726,723,499

15,293,141

2.81 %

750,871,394

17,748,222

3.16 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits 251,454,884









249,380,695











Other 6,873,118









7,016,653







































Total Liabilities 985,051,501









1,007,268,742







































Cost of Total Deposits







2.00 %









2.15 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-

























bearing liabilities plus non-

























interest-bearing deposits)







2.09 %









2.37 %





























Shareholders' equity 83,066,887









73,717,331







































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,068,118,388









$ 1,080,986,073







































Net interest income / NIM



$ 26,410,939

3.37 %





$ 22,549,639

2.84 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)





















As of Period End





9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024















Loans:











Commercial real estate:











Construction and land development $ 80,671,698 $ 67,819,407 $ 65,421,754 $ 59,761,206 $ 64,686,070

Multifamily 22,749,443 22,989,449 24,142,268 25,185,498 23,437,101

Farmland 29,121,486 32,872,235 32,376,907 32,424,255 30,448,216

Other:











Owner occupied 142,991,662 139,335,615 143,451,648 136,172,517 137,266,535

Non-owner occupied 170,462,324 164,434,003 163,089,171 159,150,227 154,090,059















Residential, including home equity 314,145,221 307,500,247 298,829,304 296,196,340 297,472,722 Commercial and industrial 135,174,298 132,669,094 131,591,369 134,164,953 135,355,039 Consumer

868,300 847,668 915,551 1,036,859 1,296,915

Gross loans 896,184,432 868,467,718 859,817,972 844,091,855 844,052,657

Net deferred loan costs 3,613,598 3,648,411 3,565,742 3,502,115 3,486,431

Total Loans $ 899,798,030 $ 872,116,129 $ 863,383,714 $ 847,593,970 $ 847,539,088















Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $ 255,052,436 $ 256,355,584 $ 247,511,094 $ 251,431,084 $ 246,907,558 Interest-bearing:











NOW 1 210,272,863 203,461,544 193,760,532 194,682,425 223,884,815

Savings 71,308,729 73,765,147 72,670,367 69,979,571 69,566,114

Money Market 259,265,676 260,797,600 251,803,391 240,320,055 239,982,813

Time

186,442,485 183,470,513 166,967,041 151,593,584 152,458,481

Total interest-bearing 727,289,753 721,494,804 685,201,331 656,575,635 685,892,223

Total Deposits $ 982,342,189 $ 977,850,388 $ 932,712,425 $ 908,006,719 $ 932,799,781

















1 Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.

