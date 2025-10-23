Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Presents Initial Clinical Data from the Phase 1 trial of ZW191, an Antibody-Drug Conjugate Targeting Folate Receptor-? at AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

Preliminary efficacy data, combined with a tolerable safety profile, reinforce the potential of ZW191 in patients with advanced solid tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancer

64% overall response rate in gynecological cancers at doses =6.4mg/kg

Responses observed at all doses evaluated at 3.2mg/kg and above demonstrating wide therapeutic index of Zymeworks' novel antibody-drug conjugate platform

Dose optimization of ZW191 in ovarian cancer to initiate in 4Q-2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2025(Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced preliminary results from a Phase 1 study evaluating ZW191, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting folate receptor-alpha (FR?), at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held October 22-26, 2025, in Boston, MA.

"These first clinical data from our Phase 1 study of ZW191 provide early validation of our innovative approach to designing novel ADCs, through combining a unique antibody design with our proprietary payload, ZD06519," said Sabeen Mekan, MD, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development of Zymeworks. "We are encouraged by the early signs of anti-tumor activity and favorable safety profile in a heavily pretreated population, which supports best-in-class potential and strengthens our confidence in this approach. With dose optimization planned to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and additional candidates such as ZW251 advancing in development, we remain focused on delivering meaningful new treatment options for patients with challenging cancers."

Key Findings

As of September 10, 2025, the study enrolled 41 patients from doses 1.6 to 11.2 mg/kg (which was ongoing as of this date) in a heavily pretreated patient population of platinum resistant ovarian cancer, metastatic endometrial cancer, and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who were enrolled regardless of FR? expression levels. The majority of patients (85%) remain on study treatment.

ZW191 exhibited promising preliminary anti-tumor activity: For all response-evaluable participants (n=27) across dose levels, objective response rate (ORR) was 44%; across doses of 6.4 mg/kg to 9.6 mg/kg, ORR was 53%. For response-evaluable gynecological cancer participants (n=24) across dose levels, ORR was 50%; across doses of 6.4 mg/kg to 9.6 mg/kg, ORR was 64%. Responses were observed beginning at the 3.2 mg/kg dose and in tumors with low/negative levels of FRa expression.



ZW191 demonstrated a manageable safety profile, with low rates of dose modifications, dose delays, and Grade =3 treatment-related adverse events (AE). No serious treatment-related AEs, discontinuations due to AEs, or deaths were reported. The most common = Grade 3 treatment-related AEs were anemia (10%), neutropenia (5%) and thrombocytopenia (5%).



These data represent a broad therapeutic window for ZW191 and provide the rationale for further investigation in advanced solid tumors.



Since this data-cut, 11.2 mg/kg has been determined as the maximum tolerated dose and based on safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetic data, two dose levels - 6.4 mg/kg and 9.6 mg/kg - have been selected for dose optimization, with approximately 30 patients planned in each cohort. This next stage of development is designed to further evaluate ZW191's clinical activity and safety to inform a registrational strategy.

"It is rewarding to see the scientific promise behind ZW191, including its novel antibody and payload technology, begin to translate into meaningful observations in the clinic," said Patricia LoRusso, DO, PhD (hc), FAACR and lead author. "These early efficacy and safety findings represent an important step in exploring new treatment strategies for patients with advanced, aggressive cancers and I look forward to observing ZW191's continued progress."

Presentation Details

Title: Preliminary Results From a Phase 1 First-in-Human Multicenter Open-Label Study Of ZW191, a Folate Receptor a-Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate, in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors

Poster Session A Date/Time: Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 12:30-4:00 pm ET



Investor & Analyst Call

A live webcast will be held today at 3:30 pm ET with lead author Patricia LoRusso, DO, PhD.

About ZW191

ZW191 is an ADC engineered to target a protein called folate receptor-? (FR?), found in ~75% of high-grade serous ovarian carcinomas1 and ~70% of lung adenocarcinomas2. ZW191's differentiated design strongly supports its ability to internalize into FR?-expressing cells with the potential to release bystander active topoisomerase-1 inhibitor (ZD06519), a novel proprietary payload developed by Zymeworks to kill tumor cells.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeOne Medicines Ltd.and follow @ZymeworksIncon X.

