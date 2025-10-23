Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
23.10.25
1,410 Euro
+4,44 % +0,060
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Oct-2025 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

23 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  23 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         63,231 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.7608p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 396,246 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,345,330 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,345,330 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.7608p                       63,231

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
266             123.20          08:21:02         00357923227TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             123.60          08:25:08         00357925935TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             123.20          08:25:51         00357926275TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             122.80          08:25:58         00357926312TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              122.80          08:33:30         00357930561TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              122.80          08:33:30         00357930562TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             122.80          08:33:30         00357930563TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              123.00          08:55:42         00357941322TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             123.00          08:55:42         00357941323TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             123.00          08:55:42         00357941324TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              122.60          09:20:19         00357951629TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             123.40          09:21:29         00357952286TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             123.40          09:21:29         00357952287TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             123.00          09:21:30         00357952293TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              123.00          09:21:30         00357952294TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              123.00          09:21:30         00357952295TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             122.60          09:32:14         00357957227TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             122.20          09:32:17         00357957250TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              122.20          09:32:17         00357957251TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              122.20          09:32:17         00357957252TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             122.20          09:52:54         00357965639TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              122.20          09:52:54         00357965640TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             122.20          10:00:51         00357969265TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             122.20          10:00:51         00357969266TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             122.00          10:00:51         00357969271TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              122.00          10:00:51         00357969272TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             122.80          10:15:48         00357979137TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              122.80          10:15:48         00357979138TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             123.00          10:18:50         00357981530TRLO1     XLON 
 
1279             123.00          10:39:31         00357992227TRLO1     XLON 
 
685             123.40          10:56:59         00358001889TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             123.20          11:08:29         00358002883TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             123.00          11:08:56         00358002904TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             122.80          11:08:59         00358002908TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             123.40          11:30:02         00358003655TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             123.40          11:30:02         00358003656TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.40          11:30:02         00358003657TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             123.40          11:30:02         00358003658TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             123.40          11:30:14         00358003668TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             123.80          11:51:35         00358004704TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             123.80          11:51:35         00358004705TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             123.60          11:58:53         00358005084TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             123.40          12:06:32         00358005383TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             124.20          12:17:16         00358005880TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             124.00          12:19:07         00358005993TRLO1     XLON 
 
396             123.80          12:19:13         00358006001TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             124.20          12:21:21         00358006075TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             124.20          12:21:21         00358006076TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             124.60          12:21:21         00358006077TRLO1     XLON 
 
1148             124.80          12:21:21         00358006078TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             124.20          12:30:10         00358006320TRLO1     XLON 
 
460             124.20          12:38:20         00358006591TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             124.20          12:38:20         00358006592TRLO1     XLON 
 
340             124.20          12:50:07         00358007016TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             124.40          13:01:18         00358007372TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             124.40          13:01:18         00358007373TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             124.00          13:04:09         00358007471TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             124.00          13:19:04         00358007789TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             124.20          13:19:04         00358007790TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             124.20          13:19:04         00358007791TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          13:19:24         00358007797TRLO1     XLON 
 
361             124.00          13:20:04         00358007821TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              124.00          13:20:04         00358007822TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              124.00          13:20:04         00358007823TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.00          13:20:04         00358007824TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             123.80          13:37:49         00358008312TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              123.80          13:55:10         00358009096TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             124.20          13:58:22         00358009329TRLO1     XLON 
 
6874             125.00          14:18:53         00358010217TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2025 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

1149             125.00          14:18:53         00358010218TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             125.00          14:18:53         00358010219TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             125.00          14:18:53         00358010220TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             125.00          14:31:51         00358010829TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             125.80          14:48:47         00358012151TRLO1     XLON 
 
1206             125.80          14:48:47         00358012152TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             125.60          14:51:57         00358012374TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             125.40          14:54:30         00358012548TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             125.60          14:59:26         00358012816TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             125.60          15:01:31         00358012983TRLO1     XLON 
 
1163             125.60          15:01:31         00358012984TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             125.40          15:01:37         00358012994TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             125.40          15:07:58         00358013439TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             125.60          15:07:59         00358013443TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             125.60          15:10:24         00358013545TRLO1     XLON 
 
1333             125.40          15:10:29         00358013548TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             125.40          15:10:29         00358013549TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              125.40          15:10:29         00358013550TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             125.40          15:10:30         00358013551TRLO1     XLON 
 
4718             125.80          15:10:45         00358013578TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             125.80          15:11:19         00358013622TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             125.80          15:11:44         00358013640TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             125.80          15:11:44         00358013641TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             125.40          15:20:59         00358014147TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              126.60          15:32:25         00358014871TRLO1     XLON 
 
896             126.80          15:37:00         00358015216TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             126.80          15:37:00         00358015217TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             126.80          15:37:00         00358015218TRLO1     XLON 
 
425             126.80          15:37:00         00358015219TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              126.80          15:37:20         00358015231TRLO1     XLON 
 
1337             126.60          15:37:21         00358015233TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             126.80          15:39:33         00358015365TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             126.60          15:39:34         00358015366TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             126.60          15:41:37         00358015442TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             126.40          15:44:29         00358015545TRLO1     XLON 
 
352             126.40          15:44:29         00358015546TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             126.00          15:49:45         00358015886TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             126.00          15:52:20         00358016012TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             125.60          16:00:50         00358016491TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             126.00          16:09:34         00358017034TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             125.60          16:10:05         00358017122TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             125.00          16:14:05         00358017470TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             125.00          16:18:29         00358017762TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             125.00          16:18:29         00358017763TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  406067 
EQS News ID:  2217972 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2217972&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2025 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

