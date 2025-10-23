Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Oct-2025 / 17:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 23 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,231 Highest price paid per share: 126.80p Lowest price paid per share: 122.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.7608p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 396,246 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,345,330 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,345,330 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.7608p 63,231

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 266 123.20 08:21:02 00357923227TRLO1 XLON 649 123.60 08:25:08 00357925935TRLO1 XLON 686 123.20 08:25:51 00357926275TRLO1 XLON 645 122.80 08:25:58 00357926312TRLO1 XLON 16 122.80 08:33:30 00357930561TRLO1 XLON 45 122.80 08:33:30 00357930562TRLO1 XLON 600 122.80 08:33:30 00357930563TRLO1 XLON 61 123.00 08:55:42 00357941322TRLO1 XLON 111 123.00 08:55:42 00357941323TRLO1 XLON 455 123.00 08:55:42 00357941324TRLO1 XLON 61 122.60 09:20:19 00357951629TRLO1 XLON 178 123.40 09:21:29 00357952286TRLO1 XLON 440 123.40 09:21:29 00357952287TRLO1 XLON 578 123.00 09:21:30 00357952293TRLO1 XLON 4 123.00 09:21:30 00357952294TRLO1 XLON 44 123.00 09:21:30 00357952295TRLO1 XLON 638 122.60 09:32:14 00357957227TRLO1 XLON 105 122.20 09:32:17 00357957250TRLO1 XLON 35 122.20 09:32:17 00357957251TRLO1 XLON 26 122.20 09:32:17 00357957252TRLO1 XLON 359 122.20 09:52:54 00357965639TRLO1 XLON 61 122.20 09:52:54 00357965640TRLO1 XLON 224 122.20 10:00:51 00357969265TRLO1 XLON 420 122.20 10:00:51 00357969266TRLO1 XLON 214 122.00 10:00:51 00357969271TRLO1 XLON 71 122.00 10:00:51 00357969272TRLO1 XLON 638 122.80 10:15:48 00357979137TRLO1 XLON 45 122.80 10:15:48 00357979138TRLO1 XLON 674 123.00 10:18:50 00357981530TRLO1 XLON 1279 123.00 10:39:31 00357992227TRLO1 XLON 685 123.40 10:56:59 00358001889TRLO1 XLON 670 123.20 11:08:29 00358002883TRLO1 XLON 635 123.00 11:08:56 00358002904TRLO1 XLON 455 122.80 11:08:59 00358002908TRLO1 XLON 141 123.40 11:30:02 00358003655TRLO1 XLON 335 123.40 11:30:02 00358003656TRLO1 XLON 200 123.40 11:30:02 00358003657TRLO1 XLON 332 123.40 11:30:02 00358003658TRLO1 XLON 137 123.40 11:30:14 00358003668TRLO1 XLON 246 123.80 11:51:35 00358004704TRLO1 XLON 607 123.80 11:51:35 00358004705TRLO1 XLON 659 123.60 11:58:53 00358005084TRLO1 XLON 653 123.40 12:06:32 00358005383TRLO1 XLON 662 124.20 12:17:16 00358005880TRLO1 XLON 667 124.00 12:19:07 00358005993TRLO1 XLON 396 123.80 12:19:13 00358006001TRLO1 XLON 630 124.20 12:21:21 00358006075TRLO1 XLON 629 124.20 12:21:21 00358006076TRLO1 XLON 517 124.60 12:21:21 00358006077TRLO1 XLON 1148 124.80 12:21:21 00358006078TRLO1 XLON 177 124.20 12:30:10 00358006320TRLO1 XLON 460 124.20 12:38:20 00358006591TRLO1 XLON 177 124.20 12:38:20 00358006592TRLO1 XLON 340 124.20 12:50:07 00358007016TRLO1 XLON 680 124.40 13:01:18 00358007372TRLO1 XLON 680 124.40 13:01:18 00358007373TRLO1 XLON 679 124.00 13:04:09 00358007471TRLO1 XLON 652 124.00 13:19:04 00358007789TRLO1 XLON 652 124.20 13:19:04 00358007790TRLO1 XLON 628 124.20 13:19:04 00358007791TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 13:19:24 00358007797TRLO1 XLON 361 124.00 13:20:04 00358007821TRLO1 XLON 60 124.00 13:20:04 00358007822TRLO1 XLON 61 124.00 13:20:04 00358007823TRLO1 XLON 161 124.00 13:20:04 00358007824TRLO1 XLON 316 123.80 13:37:49 00358008312TRLO1 XLON 45 123.80 13:55:10 00358009096TRLO1 XLON 300 124.20 13:58:22 00358009329TRLO1 XLON 6874 125.00 14:18:53 00358010217TRLO1 XLON

1149 125.00 14:18:53 00358010218TRLO1 XLON 602 125.00 14:18:53 00358010219TRLO1 XLON 369 125.00 14:18:53 00358010220TRLO1 XLON 659 125.00 14:31:51 00358010829TRLO1 XLON 316 125.80 14:48:47 00358012151TRLO1 XLON 1206 125.80 14:48:47 00358012152TRLO1 XLON 654 125.60 14:51:57 00358012374TRLO1 XLON 644 125.40 14:54:30 00358012548TRLO1 XLON 680 125.60 14:59:26 00358012816TRLO1 XLON 264 125.60 15:01:31 00358012983TRLO1 XLON 1163 125.60 15:01:31 00358012984TRLO1 XLON 680 125.40 15:01:37 00358012994TRLO1 XLON 626 125.40 15:07:58 00358013439TRLO1 XLON 679 125.60 15:07:59 00358013443TRLO1 XLON 686 125.60 15:10:24 00358013545TRLO1 XLON 1333 125.40 15:10:29 00358013548TRLO1 XLON 600 125.40 15:10:29 00358013549TRLO1 XLON 67 125.40 15:10:29 00358013550TRLO1 XLON 530 125.40 15:10:30 00358013551TRLO1 XLON 4718 125.80 15:10:45 00358013578TRLO1 XLON 650 125.80 15:11:19 00358013622TRLO1 XLON 124 125.80 15:11:44 00358013640TRLO1 XLON 533 125.80 15:11:44 00358013641TRLO1 XLON 644 125.40 15:20:59 00358014147TRLO1 XLON 82 126.60 15:32:25 00358014871TRLO1 XLON 896 126.80 15:37:00 00358015216TRLO1 XLON 594 126.80 15:37:00 00358015217TRLO1 XLON 104 126.80 15:37:00 00358015218TRLO1 XLON 425 126.80 15:37:00 00358015219TRLO1 XLON 73 126.80 15:37:20 00358015231TRLO1 XLON 1337 126.60 15:37:21 00358015233TRLO1 XLON 670 126.80 15:39:33 00358015365TRLO1 XLON 659 126.60 15:39:34 00358015366TRLO1 XLON 584 126.60 15:41:37 00358015442TRLO1 XLON 232 126.40 15:44:29 00358015545TRLO1 XLON 352 126.40 15:44:29 00358015546TRLO1 XLON 656 126.00 15:49:45 00358015886TRLO1 XLON 637 126.00 15:52:20 00358016012TRLO1 XLON 552 125.60 16:00:50 00358016491TRLO1 XLON 686 126.00 16:09:34 00358017034TRLO1 XLON 686 125.60 16:10:05 00358017122TRLO1 XLON 217 125.00 16:14:05 00358017470TRLO1 XLON 461 125.00 16:18:29 00358017762TRLO1 XLON 217 125.00 16:18:29 00358017763TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

