At the request of CIRO, CyberCatch wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent market activity.

With regard to other corporate updates:

To continue to educate the investor community, the Company's CEO, Sai Huda, presented at the LD Micro Investor Conference in San Diego on October 20, 2025 and at the virtual Emerging Growth Conference on October 22, 2025.

Mr. Huda will also present at the OTC Markets AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on October 28, 2025.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

