Vibhaa Vermani and aiComply, a Chitra Company, Join NVIDIA Inception to Advance Trusted AI in Cyber Compliance

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Vibhaa Vermani, Founder and CEO of Chitra and aiComply, a Chitra company, announced that aiComply has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program, joining a global community defining the future of AI and accelerated computing.

This milestone recognizes aiComply's mission to make AI-powered cyber compliance faster, more transparent, and fully auditable for federal agencies, defense contractors, and critical-infrastructure organizations.

With more than 17 years of federal IT and cybersecurity expertise, aiComply brings deep mission understanding to the challenge of modern compliance. Its platform, NavigateCyber, helps agencies and contractors cut Risk Management Framework (RMF) and Authorization to Operate (ATO) timelines by up to 90 percent with zero guesswork, enabling fast, reliable adherence to NIST and RMF standards.

Through the NVIDIA Inception program, aiComply will gain access to cutting-edge AI frameworks, developer tools, and hardware acceleration, helping deliver even greater performance, scalability, and trust in compliance automation.

"As we continue to help organizations cut RMF and ATO timelines by up to 90%, our partnership with NVIDIA strengthens our ability to drive innovation where it matters most: speed, security, and mission success. When compliance moves faster, innovation doesn't just keep up, it leads," said Vibhaa Vermani, Founder and CEO of aiComply and Chitra.

Cyber compliance is often seen as a barrier to innovation. aiComply makes it an enabler: faster, more reliable, and fully auditable. The result, agencies and contractors move with speed, stay secure, and deliver mission success.

About Vibhaa Vermani

Vibhaa Vermani is a recognized leader at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, training and government technology. As Founder and CEO of Chitra and aiComply, a Chitra company, she is redefining how responsible AI can power trust, speed, and resilience across the public sector. Drawing on more than 17 years in federal IT and cyber modernization, she champions practical innovation, where technology strengthens mission outcomes instead of slowing them down. A long-time advocate for women in technology, Vermani mentors emerging leaders and speaks on building explainable, accountable AI that keeps people and purpose at the center of security.

About aiComply

aiComply, a Chitra company, is the AI-powered accelerator for cyber compliance. Its NavigateCyber software platform helps agencies and contractors cut RMF and ATO timelines by up to 90 percent with zero guesswork, enabling fast, reliable NIST and RMF adherence. With over 17 years of federal IT and cybersecurity expertise, aiComply drives digital transformation and cost reduction in mission-critical environments.

Proud member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, advancing trusted, scalable AI solutions tailored for the public sector.

Learn more at www.aiComply.us .

Vibhaa Vermani, Founder & CEO of Chitra and aiComply is available for interviews.

