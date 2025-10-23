

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Aeroports De Paris Thursday reported nine-month revenues of 5.04 billion euros, up 9.4% from 4.61 billion euros last year.



Aviation revenues rose 6.9% to 1.64 billion euros, while Retail and Services rose 12.4% to 1.61 billion euros last year.



Philippe Pascal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: 'Since January this year, the group has welcomed 286.3 million passengers in all of its airports, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%. At Paris, traffic was up 3.5%, with 81.2 million passengers. Extime Paris Spend per passenger stood at €31.3. Consolidated revenue rose by a solid 9.4% to €5,037 million over the first nine months of 2025. These trends are in line with our assumptions and, despite a demanding environment, enable us to confirm all our targets for 2025.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



