

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Thursday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session.



The benchmark SMI settled with a loss of 57.16 points or 0.45% at 12,557.27, slighly off the day's low of 12,546.97.



Roche Holding ended 3.17% down. Nestle and Amrize closed lower by 1.47% and 1.21%, respectively.



Sonova, Swisscom, Partners Group and Givaudan lost 0.6 to 1%. Holcim and Novartis ended modestly lower.



Lonza Group and Galderma Group gained 2.5% each. Galderma raised its full-year guidance following strong sales growth in the third quarter.



Galderma said sales in the third quarter rose 21% on year at constant currency, mainly thanks to strong performance of its Injectable Aesthetics and its Nemluvio dermatology portfolio.



SGS and Sandoz Group climbed 2.14% and 2.08%, respectively.



ABB, Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding, Logitech International and Richemont gained 1 to 1.6%.



