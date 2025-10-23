The John Langdon Down Foundation Wins F1 Allwyn Global Community Award at Mexico Grand Prix

Mexico City-based initiative receives a €100,000 donation from Allwyn to support its mission to unlock the full potential of children with Down Syndrome



MEXICO CITY, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allwyn, the multi-national lottery-led entertainment company, and Formula 1 have announced The John Langdon Down Foundation as the winner of the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award in Mexico and the recipient of €100,000 (equivalent to over Mex$2.1m). The donation, courtesy of Allwyn, will be used to further the foundation's positive work in the local community through its integrated care and education programme, which supports children with Down Syndrome as well as their families.

Prof. Sylvia Garcia Escamilla, president of The John Langdon Down Foundation, wins the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ahead of the Mexico Grand Prix.

Headquartered in Mexico City - home of the FORMULA 1® GRAND PREMIO DE LA CUIDAD DE MEXICO 2025 - 24 - 26 October 2025 - The John Langdon Down Foundation is a pioneering institution dedicated to promoting the human rights, dignity, and potential of people with Down Syndrome of all ages. The foundation recognises that children with Down Syndrome in Mexico are not always set up for success - educational, health and developmental needs are typically addressed in isolation, which can hinder their opportunities to learn and be independent.

The foundation's winning initiative aims to address this gap with its donation from Allwyn. In the next 12 months it will support 89 children aged 6-18 with Down Syndrome to unlock their potential and empower an estimated 445 family members (including parents and caregivers) with training and support. Longer-term, it aims to give these children more independence by improving education, employment opportunities and social inclusion. Ultimately, the project will have wider societal impact by showcasing the capabilities of people with Down Syndrome - breaking stereotypes, shifting perceptions and fostering a more accepting society.

F1 has been a key supporter of the foundation's work for a number of years. In 2022, it purchased customised artwork and frames created by people with Down Syndrome. More recently, it has opened up opportunities for its students to take part in inclusive games and activities at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, including meeting drivers and testing out their skills in racing simulators.

The F1® Allwyn Global Community Award, launched this year as part of the multi-year partnership between F1 and Allwyn, reflects a shared commitment to driving positive change and giving back to the communities in which they operate.

During the 2025 season, a total of four F1-linked local initiatives making a positive impact in their countries - which could include advancements in education, culture, wellbeing and sustainability - will be chosen by judges to each win a €100,000 donation from Allwyn. This season's remaining winner will be presented with the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award at the FORMULA 1® HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025 (20-22 November 2025).

Allwyn's ambition is to extend the Award to cover more races in the 2026 season, and further celebrate projects which make a meaningful difference.

Andria Vidler, CEO Allwyn UK and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge, said: "As a lottery-led entertainment company, giving back to communities is at the heart of what we do and it's been a privilege to both showcase and further excellent work through Allwyn's partnership with Formula 1 this year. The John Langdon Down Foundation is an example of a true community initiative that not only facilitates positive change for its direct beneficiaries and their support system, but is intrinsically inclusive, driving a fundamental perception change of a marginalised group."

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1, said: "The inspiring work from The John Langdon Down Foundation closely aligns with the core areas we are recognising through this Award - notably in its efforts to increase empowerment, education and wellbeing of children with Down Syndrome. The outstanding initiative breaks down systemic barriers, helping these children reach their full potential. We're delighted to shine a light on their mission and deliver a tangible impact, helping foster a more supportive and inclusive society."

F1® Allwyn Global Community Award winner, Prof. Sylvia Garcia Escamilla, president of The John Langdon Down Foundation, said: "Our goal is to ensure every person with Down Syndrome is fully included in society, and winning the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award brings us a step closer in making this a reality. The biggest systemic gap in Mexico is the fragmented care that leaves the potential of children with Down Syndrome unrealised. This generous donation from Allwyn will allow us to implement a programme which delivers an integrated support system which unlocks development, breaks down barriers and can foster greater inclusion which extends beyond Mexico. We thank Formula 1 and Allwyn for recognising the impact our foundation is making within this community."

