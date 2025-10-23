QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was $42.30 million for the quarter, up $4.98 million or 13.34% from the previous quarter and up $7.36 million or 21.06% from the third quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per common share was $1.71, up $0.20 or 13.25% from the previous quarter and up $0.30 or 21.28% from the prior year's third quarter of $1.41. These results include $1.88 million in pre-tax losses from the sale of approximately $73 million of available-for-sale securities executed in the third quarter as well as a $1.00 million charitable contribution to the 1st Source Foundation.





Return on average assets increased to 1.86% from 1.67% in the previous quarter and 1.59% in the third quarter of 2024. Return on average common shareholders' equity increased to 13.76% from 12.61% in the previous quarter and 12.87% in the third quarter of 2024.





A cash dividend increase of two cents per share to $0.40 per common share for the quarter was approved, up 11.11% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.





Average loans and leases grew $46.93 million in the third quarter, up 0.67% from the previous quarter and increased $409.71 million, up 6.20% from the third quarter of 2024.





Average deposits increased $75.03 million in the third quarter, up 1.02% from the previous quarter and increased $289.69 million, up 4.06% from the third quarter of 2024.





Tax-equivalent net interest income was $88.90 million, up $3.56 million or 4.17% from the previous quarter and up $13.27 million, or 17.55% from the third quarter a year ago. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.09%, up eight basis points from the previous quarter and up 45 basis points from the third quarter of 2024.





Provision for credit losses of $0.90 million was recorded during the quarter compared to $7.69 million in the previous quarter and $1.72 million during the previous year's third quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases remained consistent with historical levels, rising to 2.32% at September 30, 2025, up from 2.30% at June 30, 2025, and 2.30% at September 30, 2024.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported record quarterly net income of $42.30 million for the third quarter of 2025, up 13.34% compared to $37.32 million in the previous quarter and up 21.06% from the $34.94 million reported in the third quarter a year ago. Year-to-date 2025 net income was $117.14 million, up 15.76% compared to $101.19 million during the first nine months of 2024. Diluted net income per common share for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.71, up 13.25% compared to $1.51 in the previous quarter and up 21.28% versus $1.41 in the third quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per common share for the first nine months of 2025 was $4.74 compared to $4.09 a year earlier. The quarterly results were impacted by solid growth in net interest income and lower provision for credit losses offset by realized losses from strategic repositioning trades in the investment portfolio and higher noninterest expense.

At its October 2025 meeting, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the cash dividend of two cents per share, raising the approved dividend for the quarter to $0.40 per common share, up 11.11% from the cash dividend declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on November 4, 2025, and will be paid on November 14, 2025.

Andrea G. Short, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased that we achieved record quarterly net income during the third quarter and continued net interest margin expansion for the seventh consecutive quarter. Higher rates on increased average loan and lease balances, and lower short-term borrowing costs led to an eight basis point improvement in our margin from the prior quarter. The credit quality challenges we experienced during the second quarter improved moderately during the quarter and our nonperforming asset levels decreased. Nonperforming assets to loans and leases at September 30, 2025 was 0.91% down from 1.06% at June 30, 2025 while the allowance for loans and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases remained strong at 2.32% up slightly from 2.30% the previous quarter.

"Most importantly, our balance sheet remained resilient throughout the quarter, underscoring a solid financial foundation that has consistently supported our business over time. This strength is not new; it reflects a long-standing commitment to disciplined financial management and positions us well to navigate ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty affecting our customers and their industries. We maintained strong liquidity and upheld our historically conservative capital structure, reinforcing our ability to drive long-term value for shareholders.

"As part of a long-term, multi-year strategy for succession, Christopher J. Murphy III stepped down from his role of Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Corporation effective October 1, 2025. He now serves as Executive Chairman of 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank. After 50 years of successive leadership as President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, the Bank and Corporation have benefitted greatly from his guidance and expertise. We are pleased that he will continue to serve as Executive Chairman to help position the company for a strong future.

"This change initiated several other role transitions. Kevin C. Murphy, previously Chief Digital Officer and Executive Vice President of 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank, retained his role of Executive Vice President of the Corporation and became President of 1st Source Bank. Additionally, I am honored to have taken on the role of Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Corporation while also retaining the title of President of 1st Source Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Bank. I look forward to this next stage as we continue to serve our clients and communities well." Mrs. Short concluded.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Executive Chairman, added, "As Andrea reported, we have had a successful transition of senior leadership and I could not be more excited or optimistic about our future. Andrea has been a 1st Source colleague since 1998 and she has been preparing for this role since 2013. Also, we were very pleased to learn during the third quarter that 1st Source Bank was named to Bank Director Magazine's Best U.S. Banks list coming in at #19 overall in the top 25 Banks and #8 in the category of $5 billion up to $50 billion in assets.

"Also, in keeping with our commitment to our community, we have remodeled our Elkhart West Banking Center in Indiana, and moved our banking center in Kalamazoo, Michigan to a new location. Both banking centers now feature the Bank's side-by-side banking model. This experience invites the client behind the "teller line," allowing for the Bank's clients and bankers to have a more transparent and inclusive relationship." Mr. Murphy concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans and Leases

Third quarter average loans and leases were $7.02 billion, which was up $46.93 million or 0.67% from the previous quarter, and increased $409.71 million, up 6.20% from the third quarter a year ago. Year-to-date average loans and leases increased $356.29 million to $6.93 billion, up 5.42% from the first nine months of 2024. Average loan growth from the third quarter of 2024 occurred mainly within the Renewable Energy, Commercial Real Estate, Construction Equipment, Commercial and Agricultural, and Residential Real Estate and Home Equity portfolios.

Deposits

Third quarter average deposits were $7.42 billion, which was up $75.03 million, or 1.02%, from the previous quarter, and up $289.69 million or 4.06% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Average deposits for the first nine months of 2025 were $7.37 billion, an increase of $259.42 million, up 3.65% from the same period a year ago. Average deposit balance growth from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily in savings, interest-bearing demand, and non-brokered time deposits offset by decreased brokered deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Third quarter 2025 tax-equivalent net interest income increased $3.56 million to $88.90 million, up 4.17% from the previous quarter and increased $13.27 million, up 17.55% from the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2025, tax equivalent net interest income increased $33.45 million to $255.33 million, up 15.07% from the same period a year ago.

Third quarter 2025 net interest margin was 4.08%, an increase of eight basis points from the 4.00% in the previous quarter and an increase of 45 basis points from the same period in 2024. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, third quarter 2025 net interest margin was 4.09%, up eight basis points compared to the 4.01% in the previous quarter, and an increase of 45 basis points from the same period in 2024. The increase from the prior quarter and third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher rates on increased average loan and lease balances and lower short-term borrowing costs. Higher net interest recoveries contributed three basis points during the third quarter on the net interest margin, compared to no impact during the previous quarter from immaterial net interest charge-offs, while net interest recoveries contributed three basis points in the prior year third quarter.

Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2025 was 3.99%, an increase of 41 basis points compared to 3.58% for the first nine months of 2024. Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis for the first nine months of 2025 was 4.00%, an increase of 41 basis points compared to 3.59% for the first nine months of the prior year. Net interest recoveries positively contributed three basis points to both the current and previous year-to-date net interest margin.

Noninterest Income

Third quarter 2025 noninterest income of $21.91 million decreased $1.15 million or 4.99% compared to the previous quarter and decreased $0.54 million or 2.41% compared to the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2025, noninterest income increased $0.24 million, up 0.36% from the first nine months of 2024.

The decrease from the previous quarter was mainly due to realized losses of $1.88 million in the third quarter compared to $1.00 million in the previous quarter from repositioning of available-for-sale securities. The securities sold during the quarter had a weighted average yield of 0.85% and were replaced with securities having a yield of 3.52%. Additional decreases in the quarter were from lower trust and wealth advisory income from seasonal tax preparation fees during the second quarter, fewer interest rate swap fees, and a decline in bank owned life insurance policy claims recognized. These decreases were offset by a rise in consumer deposit account fees, increased insurance commissions, higher brokerage and commission fees, and increased partnership investment gains.

The decrease in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2024 was mainly the result of realized losses from repositioning of available-for-sale securities and reduced equipment rental income as demand for operating leases continued to decline offset by increased partnership investment gains, higher trust and wealth advisory income, increased insurance commissions and deposit account fees.

The increase for the first nine months compared to the same period in 2024 was mainly the result of increased partnership investment gains, higher trust and wealth advisory fees, increased insurance commissions, higher brokerage and commission fees and increased interest rate swap fees. These increases were offset by realized losses on the sale of available-for-sale securities in 2025, lower equipment rental income as demand for operating leases continued to decline, reduced mortgage banking income and a decrease in debit card income.

Noninterest Expense

Third quarter 2025 noninterest expense of $54.78 million increased $2.35 million or 4.47% compared to the prior quarter and increased $3.95 million or 7.77% from the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2025, noninterest expense increased $10.89 million, up 7.29% from the first nine months of 2024.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the prior quarter was the result of higher salaries from normal merit increases and higher incentive compensation, a $1.00 million charitable contribution, increased collection and repossession expenses, higher debit card losses, losses on the sale of fixed assets, and increased professional consulting and data processing costs from technology projects, partially offset by decreased furniture and equipment expense and lower leased equipment depreciation.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was the result of higher salaries and wages from normal merit increases and increased incentive compensation, a $1.00 million charitable contribution, increased data processing costs from technology projects, fewer gains on the sale of fixed assets and off-lease equipment, and increased furniture, equipment and occupancy expenses. These increases were offset by lower leased equipment depreciation and decreased blanket insurance premiums.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses decreased to $161.43 million as of September 30, 2025, or 2.32% of total loans and leases primarily as a result of loan and lease runoff and a weakened forward economic outlook with increased uncertainty. This 2.32% is an increase compared to 2.30% at June 30, 2025, and 2.30% at September 30, 2024 due to a weakened forward economic outlook with increased uncertainty. Net charge-offs of $1.88 million were recorded for the third quarter of 2025, compared with net charge-offs of $1.87 million in the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $0.85 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The provision for credit losses was $0.90 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $6.79 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $0.83 million compared with the same period in 2024. The decrease in the provision expense compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a decline in loan and lease outstandings, a decrease in nonaccrual loans and leases, and specific impairments, offset by an increase in the provision for unfunded commitments. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.91% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.06% on June 30, 2025, and 0.47% on September 30, 2024. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the quarter was primarily from lower nonaccrual loans and leases and repossessions.

Capital

As of September 30, 2025, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 13.65%, compared to 13.19% at June 30, 2025, and 12.60% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 12.85% at September 30, 2025, compared to 12.38% at June 30, 2025, and 11.76% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 15.18% at September 30, 2025, compared to 14.60% at June 30, 2025, and 14.18% a year ago.

Capital accretion over the last twelve months has been driven primarily by growth in retained earnings and a reduction in unrealized losses in our short-duration investment securities available-for-sale portfolio.

During the third quarter of 2025, 105,381 shares were repurchased for treasury reducing common shareholders' equity by $6.38 million. Total year-to-date repurchased shares of 160,363 have reduced common shareholder's equity by $9.68 million.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE" and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src." Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "contemplate," "seek," "plan," "possible," "assume," "hope," "expect," "intend," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "indicate," "would," "may" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source's competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company's financial information with a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity.

See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION



























3rd QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2025



2025



2024



2025



2024 AVERAGE BALANCES



























Assets $ 9,033,539

$ 8,962,134

$ 8,719,824

$ 8,951,300

$ 8,711,023 Earning assets

8,625,825



8,543,938



8,273,301



8,535,551



8,253,068 Investments

1,472,520



1,476,621



1,539,219



1,489,269



1,567,123 Loans and leases

7,015,389



6,968,463



6,605,677



6,928,394



6,572,108 Deposits

7,424,112



7,349,084



7,134,426



7,369,245



7,109,827 Interest bearing liabilities

5,992,547



5,997,624



5,806,983



5,970,408



5,837,681 Common shareholders' equity

1,219,234



1,187,076



1,079,543



1,183,027



1,037,809 Total equity

1,276,923



1,246,121



1,150,795



1,244,011



1,111,540 INCOME STATEMENT DATA

















Net interest income $ 88,750

$ 85,192

$ 75,486

$ 254,880

$ 221,451 Net interest income - FTE(1)

88,904



85,345



75,630



255,334



221,887 Provision for credit losses

896



7,690



1,723



11,851



8,886 Noninterest income

21,906



23,057



22,448



68,066



67,825 Noninterest expense

54,776



52,430



50,828



160,282



149,393 Net income

42,279



37,326



34,914



117,128



101,181 Net income available to common shareholders

42,296



37,319



34,937



117,135



101,185 PER SHARE DATA

















Basic net income per common share $ 1.71

$ 1.51

$ 1.41

$ 4.74

$ 4.09 Diluted net income per common share

1.71



1.51



1.41



4.74



4.09 Common cash dividends declared

0.38



0.38



0.36



1.12



1.04 Book value per common share(2)

50.60



48.86



45.05



50.60



45.05 Tangible book value per common share(1)

47.17



45.44



41.62



47.17



41.62 Market value - High

66.15



63.90



65.63



67.77



65.63 Market value - Low

58.06



52.14



51.80



52.14



47.30 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

24,472,035



24,541,385



24,514,144



24,519,828



24,489,665 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

24,472,035



24,541,385



24,514,144



24,519,828



24,489,665 KEY RATIOS

















Return on average assets

1.86 %



1.67 %



1.59 %



1.75 %



1.55 % Return on average common shareholders' equity

13.76



12.61



12.87



13.24



13.02 Average common shareholders' equity to average assets

13.50



13.25



12.38



13.22



11.91 End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

12.85



12.38



11.76



12.85



11.76 Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3)

15.18



14.60



14.18



15.18



14.18 Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3)

16.59



16.04



15.84



16.59



15.84 Risk-based capital - Total(3)

17.85



17.30



17.10



17.85



17.10 Net interest margin

4.08



4.00



3.63



3.99



3.58 Net interest margin - FTE(1)

4.09



4.01



3.64



4.00



3.59 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue

49.50



48.43



51.90



49.63



51.64 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)

49.17



48.40



51.75



49.60



51.51 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.11



0.11



0.05



0.08



0.10 Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases

2.32



2.30



2.30



2.32



2.30 Nonperforming assets to loans and leases

0.91



1.06



0.47



0.91



0.47























September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



2025



2025



2025



2024



2024 END OF PERIOD BALANCES

















Assets $ 9,056,691

$ 9,087,162

$ 8,963,114

$ 8,931,938

$ 8,763,946 Loans and leases

6,964,454



7,097,969



6,863,393



6,854,808



6,616,100 Deposits

7,409,819



7,442,669



7,417,765



7,230,035



7,125,944 Allowance for loan and lease losses

161,430



163,484



157,470



155,540



152,324 Goodwill and intangible assets

83,895



83,895



83,895



83,897



83,902 Common shareholders' equity

1,236,472



1,198,589



1,161,459



1,111,068



1,104,253 Total equity

1,291,431



1,257,424



1,220,542



1,181,506



1,175,205 ASSET QUALITY

















Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 317

$ 198

$ 122

$ 106

$ 100 Nonaccrual loans and leases

62,264



71,732



40,540



30,613



30,678 Other real estate

120



-





-



460



- Repossessions

435



3,549



2,410



155



109 Equipment owned under operating leases

56



62



-



-



- Total nonperforming assets $ 63,192

$ 75,541

$ 43,072

$ 31,334

$ 30,887

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)



























September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



September 30,





2025



2025



2024



2024

ASSETS























Cash and due from banks $ 75,316

$ 88,810

$ 76,837

$ 99,900

Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks

138,942



60,298



47,989



69,461

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

(amortized cost of $1,555,564, $1,530,847, $1,650,684, and $1,657,198 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively)

1,495,117



1,456,157



1,536,299



1,563,461

Other investments

22,140



22,140



23,855



23,855

Mortgages held for sale

7,110



4,334



2,569



3,690

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:















Commercial and agricultural

759,167



835,826



772,974



723,176

Renewable energy

603,715



573,226



487,266



479,947

Auto and light truck

924,992



972,461



948,435



949,473

Medium and heavy duty truck

280,302



282,875



289,623



299,208

Aircraft

1,095,423



1,134,838



1,123,797



1,065,801

Construction equipment

1,207,446



1,207,209



1,203,912



1,141,367

Commercial real estate

1,244,306



1,252,750



1,215,265



1,156,823

Residential real estate and home equity

726,585



714,026



680,071



664,581

Consumer

122,518



124,758



133,465



135,724

Total loans and leases

6,964,454



7,097,969



6,854,808



6,616,100

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(161,430 )

(163,484 )

(155,540 )

(152,324 ) Net loans and leases

6,803,024



6,934,485



6,699,268



6,463,776

Equipment owned under operating leases, net

7,649



8,653



11,483



13,011

Premises and equipment, net

57,852



55,602



53,456



48,185

Goodwill and intangible assets

83,895



83,895



83,897



83,902

Accrued income and other assets

365,646



372,788



396,285



394,705

Total assets $ 9,056,691

$ 9,087,162

$ 8,931,938

$ 8,763,946

LIABILITIES















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,633,786

$ 1,583,621

$ 1,639,101

$ 1,635,981

Interest-bearing deposits:















Interest-bearing demand

2,512,205



2,601,353



2,544,839



2,404,805

Savings

1,396,931



1,359,841



1,256,370



1,242,551

Time

1,866,897



1,897,854



1,789,725



1,842,607

Total interest-bearing deposits

5,776,033



5,859,048



5,590,934



5,489,963

Total deposits

7,409,819



7,442,669



7,230,035



7,125,944

Short-term borrowings:















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

72,190



58,242



72,346



63,553

Other short-term borrowings

1,384



51,816



176,852



102,124

Total short-term borrowings

73,574



110,058



249,198



165,677

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

42,234



41,850



39,156



39,220

Subordinated notes

58,764



58,764



58,764



58,764

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

180,869



176,397



173,279



199,136

Total liabilities

7,765,260



7,829,738



7,750,432



7,588,741

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred stock; no par value

-



-



-



-

Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding Common stock; no par value























Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024 436,538 436,538 436,538 436,538 Retained earnings

983,615



950,363



890,937



868,075

Cost of common stock in treasury (3,771,570, 3,674,878, 3,685,512, and 3,691,291























shares at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and

September 30, 2024, respectively) (137,818 ) (131,551 ) (129,175 ) (129,134 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(45,863 )

(56,761 )

(87,232 )

(71,226 ) Total shareholders' equity

1,236,472



1,198,589



1,111,068



1,104,253

Noncontrolling interests

54,959



58,835



70,438



70,952

Total equity

1,291,431



1,257,424



1,181,506



1,175,205

Total liabilities and equity $ 9,056,691

$ 9,087,162

$ 8,931,938

$ 8,763,946



1st SOURCE CORPORATION





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

Interest income:





























Loans and leases $ 120,242

$ 117,230

$ 115,200

$ 351,032

$ 337,503

Investment securities, taxable

8,803



8,602



6,120



25,558



18,099

Investment securities, tax-exempt

301



297



251



875



765

Other

1,542



1,087



1,659



3,943



4,500

Total interest income

130,888



127,216



123,230



381,408



360,867

Interest expense:



















Deposits

39,654



39,106



43,782



118,606



126,621

Short-term borrowings

307



809



1,509



1,348



6,769

Subordinated notes

1,010



1,007



1,054



3,031



3,176

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

1,167



1,102



1,399



3,543



2,850

Total interest expense

42,138



42,024



47,744



126,528



139,416

Net interest income

88,750



85,192



75,486



254,880



221,451

Provision for credit losses:



















(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loans and leases

(179 )

7,884



3,108



9,817



9,759

Provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses - unfunded

loan commitments

1,075



(194 )

(1,385 )

2,034



(873 ) Total provision for credit losses

896



7,690



1,723



11,851



8,886

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

87,854



77,502



73,763



243,029



212,565

Noninterest income:



















Trust and wealth advisory

6,825



7,266



6,524



20,757



19,892

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,437



3,189



3,279



9,697



9,552

Debit card

4,530



4,567



4,598



13,246



13,361

Mortgage banking

1,031



1,116



1,042



3,000



3,272

Insurance commissions

1,845



1,685



1,641



5,970



5,028

Equipment rental

693



779



1,141



2,371



4,069

Losses on investment securities available-for-sale

(1,877 )

(997 )

-



(2,874 )

-

Other

5,422



5,452



4,223



15,899



12,651

Total noninterest income

21,906



23,057



22,448



68,066



67,825

Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

32,217



31,800



31,274



96,132



90,084

Net occupancy

3,085



3,035



3,011



9,344



8,915

Furniture and equipment

1,566



1,684



1,496



4,597



3,910

Data processing

7,578



7,410



7,002



22,279



20,214

Depreciation - leased equipment

557



619



907



1,894



3,194

Professional fees

1,765



1,499



1,928



4,932



4,986

FDIC and other insurance

1,454



1,438



1,423



4,332



4,707

Business development and marketing

2,846



1,884



1,671



6,655



5,441

Other

3,708



3,061



2,116



10,117



7,942

Total noninterest expense

54,776



52,430



50,828



160,282



149,393

Income before income taxes

54,984



48,129



45,383



150,813



130,997

Income tax expense

12,705



10,803



10,469



33,685



29,816

Net income

42,279



37,326



34,914



117,128



101,181

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

17



(7 )

23



7



4

Net income available to common shareholders $ 42,296

$ 37,319

$ 34,937

$ 117,135

$ 101,185

Per common share:



















Basic net income per common share $ 1.71

$ 1.51

$ 1.41

$ 4.74

$ 4.09

Diluted net income per common share $ 1.71

$ 1.51

$ 1.41

$ 4.74

$ 4.09

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

24,472,035



24,541,385



24,514,144



24,519,828



24,489,665

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

24,472,035



24,541,385



24,514,144



24,519,828



24,489,665



1st SOURCE CORPORATION



















































DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL





























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)





























































Three Months Ended









September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025



September 30, 2024



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate ASSETS



















































Investment securities available-for-sale:



















































Taxable $ 1,439,793

$ 8,803



2.43 %

$ 1,444,203

$ 8,602



2.39 %

$ 1,510,162

$ 6,120



1.61 % Tax exempt(1)

32,727



379



4.59 %



32,418



375



4.64 %



29,057



316



4.33 % Mortgages held for sale

4,516



73



6.41 %



3,385



55



6.52 %



3,758



63



6.67 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)

7,015,389



120,245



6.80 %



6,968,463



117,250



6.75 %



6,605,677



115,216



6.94 % Other investments

133,400



1,542



4.59 %



95,469



1,087



4.57 %



124,647



1,659



5.29 % Total earning assets(1)

8,625,825



131,042



6.03 %



8,543,938



127,369



5.98 %



8,273,301



123,374



5.93 % Cash and due from banks

59,957











67,535











64,014







Allowance for loan and lease losses

(164,984 )









(159,418 )









(151,693 )





Other assets

512,741











510,079











534,202







Total assets $ 9,033,539









$ 8,962,134









$ 8,719,824











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,817,284

$ 39,654



2.70 %

$ 5,774,752

$ 39,106



2.72 %

$ 5,534,358

$ 43,782



3.15 % Short-term borrowings:

































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

59,297



148



0.99 %



60,863



121



0.80 %



64,032



173



1.07 % Other short-term borrowings

15,556



159



4.06 %



61,917



688



4.46 %



110,710



1,336



4.80 % Subordinated notes

58,764



1,010



6.82 %



58,764



1,007



6.87 %



58,764



1,054



7.14 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

41,646



1,167



11.12 %



41,328



1,102



10.70 %



39,119



1,399



14.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,992,547



42,138



2.79 %



5,997,624



42,024



2.81 %



5,806,983



47,744



3.27 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,606,828











1,574,332











1,600,068







Other liabilities

157,241











144,057











161,978







Shareholders' equity

1,219,234











1,187,076











1,079,543







Noncontrolling interests

57,689











59,045











71,252







Total liabilities and equity $ 9,033,539









$ 8,962,134









$ 8,719,824







Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





(154 )









(153 )









(144 )

Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)



$ 88,750



4.08 %





$ 85,192



4.00 %





$ 75,486



3.63 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





154











153











144



Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)



$ 88,904



4.09 %





$ 85,345



4.01 %





$ 75,630



3.64 % (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.





































1st SOURCE CORPORATION

































DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL















(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)





































Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate ASSETS

































Investment securities available-for-sale:

































Taxable $ 1,457,157

$ 25,558



2.35 %

$ 1,537,066

$ 18,099



1.57 % Tax exempt(1)

32,112



1,103



4.59 %



30,057



962



4.28 % Mortgages held for sale

3,444



167



6.48 %



3,257



162



6.64 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)

6,928,394



351,091



6.78 %



6,572,108



337,580



6.86 % Other investments

114,444



3,943



4.61 %



110,580



4,500



5.44 % Total earning assets(1)

8,535,551



381,862



5.98 %



8,253,068



361,303



5.85 % Cash and due from banks

63,819











62,277







Allowance for loan and lease losses

(160,601 )









(150,127 )





Other assets

512,531











545,805







Total assets $ 8,951,300









$ 8,711,023































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing deposits

5,779,321



118,606



2.74 %



5,511,116



126,621



3.07 % Short-term borrowings:





















Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

59,468



373



0.84 %



57,934



366



0.84 % Other short-term borrowings

31,964



975



4.08 %



168,234



6,403



5.08 % Subordinated notes

58,764



3,031



6.90 %



58,764



3,176



7.22 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

40,891



3,543



11.58 %



41,633



2,850



9.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,970,408



126,528



2.83 %



5,837,681



139,416



3.19 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,589,924











1,598,711







Other liabilities

146,957











163,091







Shareholders' equity

1,183,027











1,037,809







Noncontrolling interests

60,984











73,731







Total liabilities and equity $ 8,951,300









$ 8,711,023







Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





(454 )









(436 )

Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)



$ 254,880



3.99 %





$ 221,451



3.58 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





454











436



Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)



$ 255,334



4.00 %





$ 221,887



3.59 % (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



















(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

Calculation of Net Interest Margin





























(A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 130,888

$ 127,216

$ 123,230

$ 381,408

$ 360,867



Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:



















(B) - Loans and leases

76



75



79



226



239

(C) - Tax exempt investment securities

78



78



65



228



197

(D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C)

131,042



127,369



123,374



381,862



361,303

(E) Interest expense (GAAP)

42,138



42,024



47,744



126,528



139,416

(F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E)

88,750



85,192



75,486



254,880



221,451

(G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E)

88,904



85,345



75,630



255,334



221,887

(H) Annualization factor

3.967



4.011



3.978



1.337



1.336

(I) Total earning assets $ 8,625,825

$ 8,543,938

$ 8,273,301

$ 8,535,551

$ 8,253,068



Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I

4.08 %



4.00 %



3.63 %



3.99 %



3.58 %



Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I

4.09 %



4.01 %



3.64 %



4.00 %



3.59 %

























Calculation of Efficiency Ratio



















(F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 88,750

$ 85,192

$ 75,486

$ 254,880

$ 221,451

(G) Net interest income - FTE

88,904



85,345



75,630



255,334



221,887

(J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

21,906



23,057



22,448



68,066



67,825

(K) Less: losses (gains) on investment securities and partnership investments

9



(739 )

(712 )

(2,157 )

(2,678 ) (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment

(557 )

(619 )

(907 )

(1,894 )

(3,194 ) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J)

110,656



108,249



97,934



322,946



289,276

(N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L)

110,262



107,044



96,459



319,349



283,840

(O) Noninterest expense (GAAP)

54,776



52,430



50,828



160,282



149,393

(L) Less:depreciation - leased equipment

(557 )

(619 )

(907 )

(1,894 )

(3,194 ) (P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L)

54,219



51,811



49,921



158,388



146,199



Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M)

49.50 %



48.43 %



51.90 %



49.63 %



51.64 %



Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N)

49.17 %



48.40 %



51.75 %



49.60 %



51.51 %































End of Period















September 30,



June 30,



September 30,















2025



2025



2024









Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio

















(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,236,472

$ 1,198,589

$ 1,104,253









(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(83,895 )

(83,895 )

(83,902 )







(S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $ 1,152,577

$ 1,114,694

$ 1,020,351









(T) Total assets (GAAP)

9,056,691



9,087,162



8,763,946









(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(83,895 )

(83,895 )

(83,902 )







(U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $ 8,972,796

$ 9,003,267

$ 8,680,044











Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T)

13.65 %



13.19 %



12.60 %











Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U)

12.85 %



12.38 %



11.76 %

























































Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share



















(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,236,472

$ 1,198,589

$ 1,104,253









(V) Actual common shares outstanding

24,434,104



24,530,796



24,514,383











Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 50.60

$ 48.86

$ 45.05











Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 47.17

$ 45.44

$ 41.62











