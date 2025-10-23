

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $268.15 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $242.32 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $1.43 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $268.15 Mln. vs. $242.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.82 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.43 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30 - $6.39



