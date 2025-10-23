Pivotree to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Pivotree Inc. (TSXV:PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, will release third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 13, 2025 before the market opens. The webinar will be hosted by Bill Di Nardo, CEO, and Mo Ashoor, CFO, followed by a question and answer period.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:30 am ET through the following registration link: https://pivotree.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YTmcVLMjQ0OtQritFd4h7g

Listeners that prefer to dial in by phone may do so by accessing the same web link and the dial in details will be provided by email upon registration. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

