Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or the "Company") today announced that it has issued deferred share units ("DSUs") to its directors as of today. Pursuant to the Company's deferred share unit plan, an aggregate of 248,683 DSUs at a deemed price per DSU of $0.19 have been issued by the Company to non-executive directors in settlement of $47,250.00 of deferred directors' compensation. The DSUs are to be settled in common shares of the Company when the director retires from all positions with the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce that today it is has issued 600,000 share options at a strike price of $0.19 per share option to Basman Alias, the new Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation (as of August 27, 2025). Each option is exercisable for the purchase of one common share for up to five years from the date of issuance, at which time they expire. The options are being issued under the Company's existing option program and vest at the rate of 25% on each anniversary of the issuance date.

"These share option grants reflect the key role being performed by Basman in the successful execution of Diamond Estates' strategic plan," said Andrew Howard, President and CEO of the Company. "Our greatest asset is our people, and the Board of Directors is committed to ensuring that management's success is aligned with that of the shareholders."

Following up on the Company's press release of October 16, in light of the continued ongoing Canada Post service disruptions the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote their shares well in advance of the upcoming shareholder meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). To ensure votes are received in a timely manner, shareholders are advised to submit their proxies or voting instructions through electronic means or via their intermediaries as early as possible and votes submitted by proxy must be received by Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") were filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four production facilities, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, D'Ont Poke the Bear, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh Wines, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company is the sales agent for many leading international brands. These recognizable brands include Fat Bastard and Gabriel Meffre wines from France, Talamonti and Cielo wines from Italy, Kaiken winesfrom Argentina, Kings of Prohibition and McWilliams Wines from Australia, Yealands Family Wines and Joiy Sparkling wine from New Zealand, Cofradia Tequilas from Mexico, Maverick Distillery spirits (including Tag Vodka, Ginslinger Gin and Barnburner Whisky), Bench Brewing, Niagara Cider, Darling Ready to Drink and Hounds Vodka from Canada, Porta 6, Julia Florista, Catedral and Cabeca de Toiro wines from Portugal, Islay Mist and Waterproof blended Scotch whiskies, Glen Breton Canadian whiskies, C.K Mondavi & Family, Line 39, Harken, FitVine and Rabble wines from California & Charles Krug wines from Napa Valley, Rodenbach beer from Belgium, La Trappe beer from the Netherlands, and Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream, Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur, Broker's Gin, Hussong's Tequila, 360 Vodka and Holladay Bourbon from McCormick Distilling International.

