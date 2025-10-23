

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $609 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $766 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $678 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $7.010 billion from $6.908 billion last year.



Baker Hughes Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $609 Mln. vs. $766 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $7.010 Bln vs. $6.908 Bln last year.



