Linear Minerals Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Approval of the Plan of Arrangement by Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. ("Linear" or the "Company") (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF)(WKN:A2J C89) (the "Company") announces that its shareholders approved all matters presented to them at the annual general and special meeting on October 22, 2025.

The number of directors was fixed at five. Gurminder Sangha, Jurgen Wolf, Craig Alford, Jason Grewal and Jodie Gibson were re-elected to the board of directors. DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed auditors of the Company. The shareholders re-approved the Stock Option Plan and the Restricted Share Unit Plan.

The shareholders also approved by special resolution the Plan of Arrangement Agreement dated for reference August 1, 2025 (the "Arrangement") to spin out Company's Pontax West Lithium Property located in the Province of Quebec to the Company's subsidiary Westlinear Minerals Corp. ("Spinco").

Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Company's shareholders will be issued one share of Spinco with respect to every 10 shares of the Company owned on the share distribution record date (the "Share Distribution Record Date"), which will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors and announced by a news release in advance.

Holders of the Company options and warrants, who exercise their options and/or warrants before the Share Distribution Record Date, will also be entitled to receive one share of Spinco with respect to every 10 shares of the Company. The Pontax West Lithium Property will be transferred to Spinco.

Upon completion of the Arrangement, the Company shareholders will ultimately own shares in two public companies: the Company, which will be focused on its other mineral properties and Spinco, which will focus on the Pontax West Lithium Property.

Completion of the Arrangement is subject to the following conditions:

the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia; and

the acceptance of the Arrangement by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Additional details regarding the Arrangement are described in the information circular of the Company, dated August 28, 2025, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca under the profile of the Company.

Forward Looking Statements

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include, amongst others, the Company's plans regarding the Arrangement and exploration plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs; shareholder, court and regulatory approvals; and general development, market and industry conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its securities or its financial or operating results (as applicable). The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

