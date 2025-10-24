Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Relief Therapeutics Convenes Extraordinary General Meeting
GENEVA (Oct. 24, 2025) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced it has convened an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder approval for the proposed business combination between Relief and NeuroX Group SA (NeuroX), as previously announced on October 8, 2025. The EGM will be held on November 14, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. CEST in Geneva, Switzerland.
These include an ordinary capital increase through the issuance of 140 million new ordinary shares, to be paid in by contribution in kind of NeuroX shares.
Shareholders will also vote on the election of new members to the board of directors, with four nominees - Walid Hanna, Olaf Blanke, Michael Stuenkel and Martin Reiss - proposed to join Relief's board and succeed current directors who will step down. Gregory Van Beek, current vice-chairman, will continue to serve on the board to ensure continuity and oversee the integration of the two companies. In addition, shareholders will elect members of the nomination and compensation committee.
Further proposals include approval to rename the combined company MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA, and to increase the capital band and conditional capital to levels commensurate with the post-transaction share capital.
ABOUT NEUROX
MindMaze has developed first-of-its-kind neurotherapeutics that provide disease-modifying motor and cognitive treatments for neurological diseases and brain disorders. These neurotherapeutics are delivered through proprietary software and hardware, underpinned by an advanced brain technology platform that integrates wearables and sensors, and provides digital assessments as well as telehealth services. The unique suite of MindMaze solutions is delivered globally across the continuum-of-care, both in-clinic and in patients' home, to successfully address some of neurology's major unmet needs. NeuroX has already partnered with leading pharmaceutical companies that use its proprietary technology across multiple clinical trials.
Over the last decade, MindMaze has raised and invested more than USD 350 million to establish clinical evidence, demonstrate significant medico-economic outcomes, and market MindMaze's disease-modifying therapeutic platform across neurological diseases, including stroke, Parkinson's disease, and at-risk aging. In the United States, MindMaze has received a unique reimbursement code (CAT-3) to support the delivery of its home-based neurotherapeutic training. Its R&D pipeline focuses on adjacent neurological diseases, such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer's disease/dementia.
Moved by the mission to accelerate the brain's ability to recover, the MindMaze platform innovates by combining software-delivered behavioral treatments, drugs, devices, data, and AI to establish a new paradigm of precision medicine in neurology and neural repair.
CONTACT
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Ad hoc release
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Valor:
|125112599
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2217994
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2217994 24-Oct-2025 CET/CEST