Relief Therapeutics Convenes Extraordinary General Meeting GENEVA (Oct. 24, 2025) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF , OTCQB: RLFTF , RLFTY ) (Relief Therapeutics or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced it has convened an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder approval for the proposed business combination between Relief and NeuroX Group SA (NeuroX), as previously announced on October 8, 2025 . The EGM will be held on November 14, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. CEST in Geneva, Switzerland.



AGENDA

Shareholders will be asked to approve several proposals, all contingent upon the completion of the proposed business combination. These include an ordinary capital increase through the issuance of 140 million new ordinary shares, to be paid in by contribution in kind of NeuroX shares. Shareholders will also vote on the election of new members to the board of directors, with four nominees - Walid Hanna, Olaf Blanke, Michael Stuenkel and Martin Reiss - proposed to join Relief's board and succeed current directors who will step down. Gregory Van Beek, current vice-chairman, will continue to serve on the board to ensure continuity and oversee the integration of the two companies. In addition, shareholders will elect members of the nomination and compensation committee. Further proposals include approval to rename the combined company MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA, and to increase the capital band and conditional capital to levels commensurate with the post-transaction share capital.



The formal notice of convocation of the EGM, including information regarding attendance in person or by proxy, registration requirements, and ancillary documents, will be mailed to registered shareholders. The EGM comprehensive agenda and an investor presentation with additional information on the proposed combined company are available for download on Relief's website .



ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatment paradigms and improving the lives of patients with rare and debilitating diseases. With core expertise in drug delivery systems and drug repurposing, Relief's clinical pipeline includes innovative treatments designed to address critical unmet medical needs in rare dermatological, metabolic and respiratory conditions. The Company has also successfully brought several approved products to market through licensing and distribution partnerships. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . ABOUT NEUROX

NeuroX is a Swiss-based, commercial-stage company that in 2025 acquired strategic assets of MindMaze Group SA and MindMaze SA (MindMaze), including intellectual property and the MindMaze® brand. MindMaze has developed first-of-its-kind neurotherapeutics that provide disease-modifying motor and cognitive treatments for neurological diseases and brain disorders. These neurotherapeutics are delivered through proprietary software and hardware, underpinned by an advanced brain technology platform that integrates wearables and sensors, and provides digital assessments as well as telehealth services. The unique suite of MindMaze solutions is delivered globally across the continuum-of-care, both in-clinic and in patients' home, to successfully address some of neurology's major unmet needs. NeuroX has already partnered with leading pharmaceutical companies that use its proprietary technology across multiple clinical trials. Over the last decade, MindMaze has raised and invested more than USD 350 million to establish clinical evidence, demonstrate significant medico-economic outcomes, and market MindMaze's disease-modifying therapeutic platform across neurological diseases, including stroke, Parkinson's disease, and at-risk aging. In the United States, MindMaze has received a unique reimbursement code (CAT-3) to support the delivery of its home-based neurotherapeutic training. Its R&D pipeline focuses on adjacent neurological diseases, such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer's disease/dementia. Moved by the mission to accelerate the brain's ability to recover, the MindMaze platform innovates by combining software-delivered behavioral treatments, drugs, devices, data, and AI to establish a new paradigm of precision medicine in neurology and neural repair. CONTACT

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Jeremy Meinen

Chief Financial Officer

contact@relieftherapeutics.com DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions, market developments, regulatory changes, competitive dynamics, and other risks or changes in circumstances. There can be no assurance that the proposed business combination will be completed on the terms described herein or at all. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and Relief undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

