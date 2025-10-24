

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Schindler Holding AG (SCHP.SW) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled CHF265 million, or CHF2.36 per share. This compares with CHF254 million, or CHF2.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to CHF2.668 billion from CHF2.788 billion last year.



Schindler Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF265 Mln. vs. CHF254 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF2.36 vs. CHF2.16 last year. -Revenue: CHF2.668 Bln vs. CHF2.788 Bln last year.



