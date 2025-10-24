

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK, NOKIA_SEK.ST, NOKIA.PA), a Finnish telecom company, said on Friday that it has extended its long-term partnership with Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, or VNPT, through a new deal to upgrade and expand radio infrastructure across Vietnam.



The new deal will focus on the Hanoi area, border provinces, and the southern region to boost the country's digital connectivity.



Under the terms, Nokia will deploy equipment from its AirScale portfolio, powered by its ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, to deliver premium connectivity, low latency, and enhanced network capacity.



