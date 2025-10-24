

ROME (dpa-AFX) - ENI SpA (ENI.DE) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR865 million, or EUR0.24 per share. This compares with EUR544 million, or EUR0.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to EUR20.546 billion from EUR21.016 billion last year.



ENI SpA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR865 Mln. vs. EUR544 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.24 vs. EUR0.16 last year. -Revenue: EUR20.546 Bln vs. EUR21.016 Bln last year.



