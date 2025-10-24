

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA-B.ST), a Swedish timber, pulp, and paper maker, on Friday recorded a decline in net profit for the third quarter due to the completion of planned maintenance stops, lower selling prices, and negative exchange rate effects.



For the three-month period to September, the company registered a net income of SEK 832 million, or SEK 1.19 per share, less than SEK 1.070 billion, or SEK 1.52 per share, in the same period last year.



Profit before tax slipped to SEK 1.009 billion from the prior year's SEK 1.345 billion. Operating profit stood at SEK 1.112 billion as against SEK 1.476 billion a year ago. EBITDA was SEK 1.644 billion, compared with SEK 2.010 billion in 2024.



Sales moved down to SEK 4.993 billion from SEK 5.248 billion in the previous year. This is due to lower selling prices and negative exchange rate impact.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News