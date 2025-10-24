Group also recognized as #6 Global Employer in 2025 ranking

Syngenta Group has once again been named the world's leading agricultural employer in Science magazine's 2025 Science Careers Top Employers Survey the ninth consecutive year it has claimed the top spot. The company also secured sixth place across all industries globally, underscoring its position as one of the most sought-after employers in science and innovation.

Syngenta Group once again named as the world's leading agricultural employer in Science magazine's 2025 Science Careers Top Employers Survey.

"We are delighted to be named the world's number one agricultural employer," said Trevor Hohls, Head of Seeds Research Development. "At Syngenta, our culture thrives on collaboration and diverse perspectives, creating an environment where curiosity drives innovation and employees are empowered to challenge conventions while supporting each other's growth. We unite across regions and functions with a people-first approach that balances accountability with flexibility, all guided by our shared commitment to helping farmers succeed."

Camilla Corsi, Head of Crop Protection R&D, added: "It is an honor to be recognized again by our employees as a top employer worldwide. At Syngenta, we drive agricultural innovation, developing sustainable solutions that address farmers' most pressing challenges. Employing cutting-edge science, digital technologies, and deep agronomic expertise, we are delivering breakthrough products and services that enhance crop productivity, protect biodiversity, and help ensure global food security in the face of climate change."

Guided by sustainability priorities and driven by curiosity for innovation, Syngenta is bringing farmers the innovations they need to feed growing populations while preserving the planet.

"We continue to push the boundaries of science and technology to catalyze agricultural innovation, using sophisticated data analytics to develop solutions for the complex challenges in global food production," said Hohls.

Corsi concluded: "Science Magazine's recognition confirms our leadership in agricultural science. Through the combination of exceptional talent, the latest technologies, and collaborative partnerships, we continue to deliver innovations that empower farmers everywhere."

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's biggest agricultural innovation companies, employing over 56,000 people in more than 90 countries. Syngenta Group is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Syngenta Group's bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta Group supports farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield.

Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China.

