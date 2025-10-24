Beijer Ref AB: Good organic growth, improved profitability and strong cash flow

"We have just completed a strong quarter with a good organic growth of 5 per cent, continued improvement in EBITA margin and strong operating cash flow. Sales increased by 8 per cent and EBITA by 11 per cent, excluding currency effects. The EBITA margin was record high for a third quarter and amounted to 11.7 per cent, a result of continued focus on our strategic initiatives", says CEO Christopher Norbye.

Webcast and Telephone conference Q3 2025

The company invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a combined webcast and telephone conference at which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Joel Davidsson will present the interim report for the third quarter of 2025. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on October 24 at 10.00 CET.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the below link:

After registration, you will receive a telephone number, a conference ID and a user ID to log in to the conference. You will have the opportunity to ask questions via the teleconference.

A presentation will be available on the company's website www.beijerref.com from 08.30 CET on October 24.

This interim report for Beijer Ref AB (publ) has been submitted following approval by the Board of Directors.

This interim report has been subject to a general review by the company's auditor.

Malmö, October 24, 2025

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Christopher Norbye, CEO

Contact:

IR

Joel Davidsson

CFO

Telephone: 040-35 89 00

E-mail: jdn@beijerref.com

Media

Anna Fürst

Global Communications Director

Telephone: 040-35 89 00

E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

This disclosure contains information that Beijer Ref AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 2025-10-24 08:30 CET.

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia and Oceania.