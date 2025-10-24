Humana AB: Interim Report Q3 1 jan - 30 sep 2025 - Strong quarter, improved profitability and turnaround in Finland

President and CEO Nathalie Boulas Nilsson comments:

Humana delivers its highest quarterly result ever and the highest margin in four years.

We see that strong efforts in all markets have had a positive effect.

The turnaround of the operations in Finland has been completed, now full focus forward with a strong pipeline.

We are proud that our climate targets have now been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, where Humana is the first care company to commit to achieving long-term net-zero emissions throughout the value chain by 2050.

Summary of the third quarter

· Net revenue was SEK 2,489 million (2,666).

· Organic growth was -1.2 percent (1.5).

· Operating profit amounted to SEK 206m (195).

· Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 206m (203).

· Net profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK?120m (94).

· Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK?2.40 (1.82).

· Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -346m (57), which includes repayment to credit institutions of?net SEK 307m.

· Free cash flow amounted to SEK -17m (114).

Summary of the nine-month period

· Net revenue was SEK 7,528m (7,608).

· Organic growth was -1.6 percent (0.6).

· Operating profit amounted to SEK 424m (361).

· Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 392m (410).

· Net profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK?212m (116).

· Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK?4.18 (2.33).

· Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -263m (-230), which includes repayment to credit institutions of net SEK 406m.

· Free cash flow amounted to SEK 41m (75).

Highlights

· Operating margin in Finland over 10 percent after strong turnaround

· Improvements in profitability in Sweden and Norway

· Substantial increase in pipeline for growth

· 32 percent increase in earnings per share

· Climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

· As per 30 September 2025, the company's total holding of own shares amounted to 2,535,017 shares, which corresponds to 4.9 percent of the total number of shares and votes.

Significant events in the third quarter of 2025 and after the reporting period

· On 14 July, Humana AB signed a new loan agreement, which will result in the refinancing of existing loans of SEK 2.3bn. The current lower base rates, lower overall credit limit, revised loan structure with a higher proportion of variable credits and a lower proportion of loans, combined with lower interest rate margins, are collectively expected to help reduce Humana's annual net interest by just over SEK 35m, all other factors being equal, compared with the most recent 12-month period. The financial agreement is a three-year loan agreement, with two extension options of one year each, with four Nordic?banks.

· On 3 October 2025, Humana's climate targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Humana has undertaken to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions throughout the value chain. The approval from SBTi encompasses both a short-term target through to 2030 and a long-term target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.



Conference call

A webcast will be held on 24 October 2025 at 09:00 CET at which President and CEO Nathalie Boulas Nilsson and CFO Christoffer Herou will present the report and answer questions. If you wish to take part via the webcast, use the following link.

If you wish to participate via conference call, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the conference call.

Registration teleconference

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Herou

CFO

+46 72 582 86 16, christoffer.herou@humana.se



Ewelina Pettersson

Head of investor relations

+46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

