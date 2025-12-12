Humana AB: Humana acquires Familiehjelpgruppen AS

The acquisition strengthens Humana's offering in preventive care for children and young in Norway, particularly within family-based care, family support services and additional supportive measures.

Familiehjelpgruppen AS, consisting of Familiehjelp AS and PlanB AS, is an established and highly respected provider in the Norwegian market. The Company offers specialised services within family based care such as foster homes, family support services, respite services in camp settings and a range of additional support measures.

The acquisition which complements Humana's large portfolio of accomodation-based operations, expands our capacity within foster homes and strengthens our team of highly skilled employees. Familiehjelpgruppen adds special expertise in family support and camp services, which complement and expand the services Humana offers.

We share a corporate culture with a common focus on quality, ethics and the best interests of the children.

The acquired operations have an annual turnover of approximately NOK 120 million.

-The acquisition strengthens our position in delivering high-quality care for children, young and families. We look forward to welcoming our new employees and the many foster homes to the Humana family, says Mona Lien, Country Manager, Humana Norway.

Humana has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in the company. The transaction will be financed with existing cash. Completion is subject to approval from the competition authorities and is expected in January 2026.



For more information, please contact:

Nathalie Boulas Nilsson, President and CEO, 070-265 43 54, nathalie.boulas.nilsson@humana.se

Ewelina Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations, 073-074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se