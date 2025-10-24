Byggmax Group AB: Interim Report Byggmax Group 1 January - 30 September, 2025

Byggmax continues to improve profitability

"Byggmax improved profitability compared to the previous year in the third quarter. Focus on our core offering combined with high operational excellence resulted in increased profit despite a continued cautious market. Byggmax continues the long-term work strengthening the core business to drive profitable growth."

Karl Sandlund, President and CEO

The third quarter 2025

• Net sales amounted to SEK 1,949 M (1,965), a decrease of 0.8 percent.

• The Group's like-for-like sales decreased by 0.2 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on net sales of 0.8 percent.

• EBITA amounted to SEK 272 M (249), an EBITA-margin of 14.0 percent (12.7).

• The net debt excluding lease liabilities amounted to SEK 196 M (488).

This is information that Byggmax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 24 October 2025 at 07:45 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Nathhorst, CFO Byggmax Group

Mobile: +46 76 119 00 40

E-mail: helena.nathhorst@byggmax.se

Karl Sandlund, CEO Byggmax Group

Mobile: +46 76 119 01 84

E-mail: karl.sandlund@byggmax.se

About Byggmax Group

Byggmax is a leading Nordic retail chain specializing in building materials and DIY products, with more than 210 stores across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Our business model is simple - we offer high-quality products for DIYers at the best prices on the market. Shopping with us is smart, easy, fast, and sustainable. In 2024, the Group reported net sales of SEK 6.0 billion and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2010.