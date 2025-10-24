SAAB AB: Saab Q3 2025 results: Delivering sustained growth

Saab presents the results for January-September 2025.

"We delivered solid growth across all business areas in the third quarter while market demand remains high. Based on our strong backlog and good execution so far this year, we are upgrading our full-year outlook. Our efforts to scale operations and increase production capacity while ensuring timely customer deliveries will support Saab's future profitable growth," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab.

Key highlights Q3 2025

Order bookings for the third quarter amounted to SEK 20,861m (21,173), with strong growth in medium-sized orders.



Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 15,871m (13,546) which corresponded to an organic sales growth of 18.3% (17.4).



All business areas reported sales growth, with particularly strong development in Aeronautics.



EBITDA amounted to SEK 2,173m (1,888) and corresponded to an EBITDA margin of 13.7% (13.9).



EBIT increased 16% and amounted to SEK 1,374m (1,187), corresponding to a margin of 8.7% (8.8).



Net income increased to SEK 975m (972) and earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.77 (1.79).



Operational cash flow amounted to SEK 142m (3,188), and reflected higher investments and timing of large milestone payments.



Net debt amounted to SEK 667m (478) at the end of the period.



Outlook 2025 upgraded to: organic sales growth to be between 20-24%, compared to the previous outlook of organic sales growth between 16-20%. Reiterating EBIT growth to be higher than the organic sales growth and operational cash flow to be positive for the full year.

Presentation of Saab's Q3 2025 results



Saab's President and CEO Micael Johansson and CFO Anna Wijkander will present the results.

Date: Friday 24 October at 10.00 a.m. (CET).



You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to submit questions over the conference call and from the webcast page.



Live webcast: www.saab.com/investors/webcast/q3-2025



Registration for conference call: www.saab.com/investors/conference-call-q3

The interim report, presentation material and webcast will be published on www.saab.com/investors.

Contacts

Mattias Rådström

Head of Media Relations

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com

Johan Andersson

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)734 372 939

johan.c.andersson@saabgroup.com



