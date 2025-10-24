Lifco AB: Interim Report January-September 2025

Reporting period January - September

Net sales increased 9.0 per cent to SEK 20,717 (19,013) million. Organically, net sales grew by 4.3 per cent.

EBITA increased 7.4 per cent to SEK 4,600 (4,284) million.

The EBITA margin was 22.2 (22.5) per cent.

Profit before tax grew 7.6 per cent to SEK 3,437 (3,194) million.

Net profit for the period grew 10.6 per cent to SEK 2,624 (2,372) million.

Earnings per share increased 11.1 per cent till SEK 5.71 (5.14).

Cash flow from operating activities increased 4.2 per cent to SEK 3,138 (3,013) million.

During the period, 13 new businesses were consolidated with total annual net sales of

about SEK 1,870 million.

Reporting period July - September

Net sales increased 8.9 per cent to SEK 6,842 (6,282) million. Organically, net sales grew by 4.9 per cent.

EBITA increased 10.4 per cent to SEK 1,543 (1,398) million.

The EBITA margin increased to 22.6 (22.3) per cent.

Profit before tax grew 10.2 per cent to SEK 1,124 (1,020) million.

Net profit for the period grew 18.9 per cent to SEK 900 (757) million.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 16.4 per cent to SEK 1,394 (1,197) million.

Summary of financial performance



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change

change 2024



















Net sales 20,717 19,013 9.0% 6,842 6,282 8.9% 27,842 6.5% 26,137 EBITA 4,600 4,284 7.4% 1,543 1,398 10.4% 6,233 5.3% 5,917 EBITA margin 22.2% 22.5% -0.3 22.6% 22.3% 0.3 22.4% -0.2 22.6% Profit before tax 3,437 3,194 7.6% 1,124 1,020 10.2% 4,697 5.4% 4,454 Net profit for the period 2,624 2,372 10.6% 900 757 18.9% 3,601 7.5% 3,349 Earnings per share 5.71 5.14 11.1% 1.96 1.64 19.5% 7.84 7.8% 7.27 Return on capital employed 20.5% 21.1% -0.6 20.5% 21.1% -0.6 20.5% -0.4 20.9% Return on capital employed excl. goodwill 131% 128% 3.0 131% 128% 3.0 131% 3.0 128%





COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

Net sales increased 9.0 per cent to SEK 20,717 (19,013) million in the first nine months of the year as the result of acquisitions and organic growth in all three business areas. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on sales of 2.8 per cent. Sales increased 8.9 per cent to SEK 6,842 (6,282) million in the third quarter as the result of acquisitions and organic growth with negative exchange rate effects of 3.6 per cent.

EBITA increased 7.4 per cent to SEK 4,600 (4,284) million in the nine-month period as the result of acquisitions and the EBITA margin declined 0.3 of a percentage point to 22.2 (22.5) per cent, mainly due to lower organic sales within parts of Systems Solutions. EBITA increased 10.4 per cent to SEK 1,543 (1,398) million in the third quarter as the result of acquisitions and organic growth. The EBITA margin improved 0.3 of a percentage point to 22.6 (22.3) per cent.

Earnings per share increased by 11.1% till SEK 5.71 (5.14) during the first nine months of the year. The effective tax rate was lower than normal due to a lower corporate tax rate in Germany, which resulted in a lower deferred tax liability. Cash flow from operating activities increased 4.2 per cent in the same period to SEK 3,138 (3,013) million.

During the first nine months of the year, Lifco consolidated the Swiss company Arnold Deppeler, the German company Fraga Dental and the Swedish company Gestenco International into the Dental business area. The UK companies Heavy Duty Parts and MaxiMover, the Sanmarinese company Italgears, the Danish company R&T Stainless, the Austrian company Stöffl, the Italian companies Toppy and UR FOG and the Dutch companies Citodent Imaging, Klemko Group and HedoN Electronic Developments were consolidated into the Systems Solutions business area. The companies are highly specialised and jointly have sales of about SEK 1,870 million.

In July, Lifco updated its MTN programme with a loan framework of SEK 8 billion, and in August, Lifco issued an unsecured bond of SEK 1,000 million. Lifco thereby has bonds outstanding totalling SEK 4,750 million. Lifco's financial position remains strong and interest-bearing net debt amounted to 1.3 times EBITDA at 30 September 2025, which is well in line with our target of interest-bearing net debt of a maximum of three times EBITDA. This means that Lifco possesses the financial scope to make additional acquisitions.

Per Waldemarson

President and CEO



GROUP PERFORMANCE IN JANUARY - SEPTEMBER

Net sales increased 9.0 per cent to SEK 20,717 (19,013) million. Acquisitions contributed 7.4 per cent and organic growth amounted to 4.3 per cent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on sales of 2.8 per cent. The Swiss company Arnold Deppeler, the German company Fraga Dental, the Swedish company Gestenco International, the UK companies Heavy Duty Parts and MaxiMover, the Sanmarinese company Italgears, the Danish company R&T Stainless, the Austrian company Stöffl, the Italian companies Toppy and UR FOG and the Dutch companies Citodent Imaging, Klemko Group and HedoN Electronic Developments were consolidated during the period.

EBITA increased 7.4 per cent to SEK 4,600 (4,284) million and the EBITA margin declined 0.3 of a percentage point to 22.2 (22.5) per cent, mainly due to lower organic sales within parts of Systems Solutions. Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on EBITA of 2.5 per cent. During the period, 46 (45) per cent of EBITA was generated in EUR, 17 (18) per cent in SEK, 14 (14) per cent in GBP, 9 (11) per cent in NOK, 6 (4) per cent in DKK, 3 (3) per cent in USD and 4 (4) per cent in other currencies.

Net financial items improved to SEK -317 (-352) million.

Profit before tax grew 7.6 per cent to SEK 3,437 (3,194) million and net profit for the period increased 10.6 per cent to SEK 2,624 (2,372) million.

Average capital employed excluding goodwill increased SEK 140 million during the period, to SEK

4,772 million at 30 September 2025, compared with SEK 4,632 million at 31 December 2024. EBITA in relation to average capital employed excluding goodwill increased 3 percentage points from the end of the year to 131 per cent.

The Group's net debt increased by SEK 1,670 million from 31 December 2024 to SEK 13,263 million at 30 September 2025, of which liabilities related to put/call options for acquisitions increased SEK 247 million since year-end to SEK 2,883 million. Interest-bearing net debt increased by SEK 1,399 million since year-end and amounted to SEK 9,149 million at 30 September 2025.

In July 2025, Lifco updated its MTN programme with a loan framework of SEK 8 billion, and in August 2025, Lifco issued an unsecured bond of SEK 1,000 million. In addition to bonds outstanding of SEK 4,750 million in total, Lifco has standard short-term credit facilities. The terms and conditions for the MTN program and the bond loans can be found at lifco.se.

The net debt/equity ratio at 30 September 2025 increased to 0.7 from 0.6 at 31 December 2024. Net debt in relation to EBITDA increased to 1.9 times from 1.8 times at 31 December 2024. Interest-bearing net debt in relation to EBITDA increased to 1.3 times from 1.2 times at year-end.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 4.2 per cent to SEK 3,138 (3,013) million during the period. Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -3,243 (-1,839) million, which was mainly attributable to acquisitions.

GROUP PERFORMANCE IN THE THIRD QUARTER

Net sales increased 8.9 per cent to SEK 6,842 (6,282) million in the third quarter. Acquisitions contributed 7.7 per cent and organic growth amounted to 4.9 per cent. Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on sales of 3.6 per cent.

EBITA increased by 10.4 per cent to SEK 1,543 (1,398) million and the EBITA margin expanded by 0.3 percentage points to 22.6 (22.3) per cent. Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on EBITA of 3.2 per cent. During the third quarter, 43 (44) per cent of EBITA was generated in EUR, 17 (19) per cent in SEK, 16 (15) per cent in GBP, 9 (9) per cent in NOK, 7 (5) per cent in DKK, 3 (2) per cent in USD and 4 (5) per cent in other currencies.

Net financial items improved to SEK -111 (-122) million.

Profit before tax grew 10.2 per cent to SEK 1,124 (1,020) million. Net profit for the period grew 18.9 per cent to SEK 900 (757) million. The effective tax rate was lower than normal due to a lower corporate tax rate in Germany, which resulted in a lower deferred tax liability. This revaluation decreased the year's tax expense by approximately SEK 63 million.

Average capital employed excluding goodwill increased SEK 2 million to SEK 4,772 million at 30 September 2025, compared with SEK 4,771 million at 30 June 2025. EBITA in relation to average capital employed excluding goodwill amounted to 131 per cent at 30 September 2025, which is an increase of 3.0 percentage points from 30 June 2025.

The Group's net debt increased from SEK 429 million on 30 June 2025 to SEK 13,263 million, of which liabilities related to put/call options for acquisitions increased SEK 130 million to SEK 2,883 million.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 16.4 per cent to SEK 1,394 (1,197) million. Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -1,614 (-609) million, which was mainly attributable to acquisitions.



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - BUSINESS AREAS

Dental



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Net sales 4,737 4,670 1.4% 1,493 1,463 2.0% 6,373 1.1% 6,306 EBITA



1,013 992 2.1% 329 301 9.4% 1,328 1.6% 1,307 EBITA margin 21.4% 21.2% 0.2 22.1% 20.6% 1.5 20.8% 0.1 20.7%

The companies in the Dental business area are leading suppliers of consumables, equipment and technical service to dentists across Europe, and the business area also has operations in the US. Lifco sells dental technology to dentists in the Nordic countries and Germany, and develops and sells medical record systems in Denmark, Sweden and Germany. The business area also includes a number of manufacturers which produce, inter alia, fitting products for dentures, disinfectants, saliva ejectors, bite registration and dental impression materials, bonding agents and other consumables that are sold to dentists through distributors around the world.

Net sales in Dental increased 1.4 per cent to SEK 4,737 (4,670) million during the first nine months of the year, primarily as a result of acquisitions and organic growth.

EBITA increased 2.1 per cent to SEK 1,013 (992) million during the nine-month period and the EBITA margin improved by 0.2 of a percentage point to 21.4 (21.2) per cent, positively impacted by acquisitions.

The Swiss company Arnold Deppeler, which manufactures dental instruments, was consolidated from March 2025. The company had net sales of about CHF 3.3 million in 2024 and has 18 employees. The German company Fraga Dental, which sells consumables to dentists in Germany, was consolidated from April 2025. The company reported net sales of about EUR 2.5 million in 2024 and has seven employees. The Swedish company Gestenco International, which operates within the orthodontic sector globally, was consolidated from April 2025. The company had net sales of about SEK 19 million in 2024 and has seven employees. The Dutch company Citodent Imaging, which develops and sells software for managing X-ray images and diagnostic imaging to dentists in Europe, was consolidated from September 2025. The company had net sales of about EUR 1.2 million in 2024 and has eight employees.

Demolition & Tools



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Net sales 5,081 4,770 6.5% 1,667 1,534 8.6% 6,755 4.8% 6,444 EBITA 1,283 1,130 13.5% 422 373 13.1% 1,694 9.9% 1,542 EBITA margin 25.3% 23.7% 1.6 25.3% 24.3% 1.0 25.1% 1.2 23.9%

The Demolition & Tools business area develops, manufactures and sells equipment for the infrastructure, demolition and construction industries. The Group is the world's leading supplier in the markets for demolition robots and crane attachments. The Group is also one of the leading global suppliers of forest machinery and excavator attachments. The business area's EBITA margin might fluctuate between quarters due to single, major special orders and changes to the product mix.

Net sales increased by 6.5 per cent to SEK 5,081 (4,770) million during the first nine months of the year as the result of organic growth and acquisitions.

EBITA increased by 13.5 per cent in the nine-month period, to SEK 1,283 (1,130) million, and the EBITA margin expanded by 1.6 percentage points to 25.3 (23.7) per cent, positively impacted by organic growth.

Systems Solutions



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Net sales 10,900 9,572 13.9% 3,682 3,285 12.1% 14,714 9.9% 13,387 EBITA 2,437 2,275 7.1% 833 749 11.2% 3,392 5.0% 3,230 EBITA margin 22.4% 23.8% -1.4 22.6% 22.8% -0.2 23.1% -1.0 24.1%

Through its operating units, the Systems Solutions business area operates in industries offering systems solutions. Systems Solutions is divided into five divisions: Contract Manufacturing, Environmental Technology, Infrastructure Products, Special Products and Transportation Products.

Net sales in Systems Solutions increased 13.9 per cent to SEK 10,900 (9,572) million during the first nine months of the year primarily due to acquisitions and organic growth in parts of the business area.

EBITA increased 7.1 per cent during the nine-month period to SEK 2,437 (2,275) million and the EBITA margin declined by 1.4 percentage points to 22.4 (23.8) per cent. Acquisitions contributed to the increased EBITA while lower organic sales in parts of the business area negatively impacted profitability.

Contract Manufacturing reported strong organic sales growth for the nine-month period with weaker profitability. Profitability declined as a result of onward invoicing of surplus materials to customers, particularly in the second quarter.

Environmental Technology reported sales in line with the preceding year during the nine-month period with stable profitability.

Infrastructure Products reported a healthy sales trend in the nine-month period with higher profitability, primarily as the result of acquisitions.

Special Products reported a strong sales trend in the first nine months of the year as a result of acquisitions. Profitability declined due to lower organic sales in parts of the division.

Transportation Products reported a healthy sales trend in the nine-month period as the result of acquisitions. Profitability declined due to lower organic sales in parts of the division.

In the Transportation Products division, the UK company Heavy Duty Parts was consolidated from March 2025, which is a specialist supplier of parts for coaches. The company had net sales of about GBP 11.7 million in 2024 and has 25 employees. Italgears in San Marino, which is a niche manufacturer of drive systems for lifts, was consolidated into the Infrastructure Products division as of April 2025. The company had net sales of about EUR 13.8 million in 2024 and has 17 employees. The Danish company R&T Stainless, which supplies equipment and components to builders of public playgrounds, was consolidated into the Infrastructure Products division as of April 2025. The company had net sales of about DKK 114 million in 2024 and has 12 employees. The Dutch company Klemko Group develops and sells electrical and mechanical installation materials and lighting products under own brands to installers and OEMs, predominantly via wholesalers, and was consolidated into the Infrastructure Products division as of June 2025. The company had net sales of about EUR 19.1 million in 2024 and has 41 employees. In the Special Products division, the Dutch company HedoN Electronic Developments was consolidated from July 2025, which is specialised in the design and supply of high precision electronic products, especially for industrial inductive heating applications. The company had net sales of approximately EUR 7.4 million in 2024 and has 18 employees. In the Transportation Products division, the Italian company Toppy was consolidated from July 2025, which develops and sells pallet changing systems for the pharmaceutical, food, and beverage industries. The company had net sales of around EUR 17 million in 2024 and has 50 employees. In the Infrastructure Products division, the Italian company UR FOG was consolidated from July 2025, which is specialised in the design and production of anti-intrusion fogging systems, mainly to retail stores, banks, warehouses and other commercial applications. The company had net sales of about EUR 7.8 million in 2024 and has 39 employees. In the Special Products division, the Austrian company Stöffl was consolidated from August 2025, which supplies vibration control components and sealing and edge protection profiles for various industries. The company had net sales of about EUR 14.6 million in 2024 and has 15 employees. In the Transportation Products division, the UK company MaxiMover was consolidated from August 2025, which is specialised in the design and manufacturing of low floor van conversions up to 3.5 tonnes, focused on customised solutions. The company had net sales of about GBP 39 million in the financial year ending in May 2025 and has 47 employees.

ACQUISITIONS

Lifco consolidated the following acquisitions in the first nine months of the year:

Consolidated

from month



Acquisitions



Business area



Net sales Employees March Arnold Deppeler Dental CHF 3.3m 18 March Heavy Duty Parts Systems Solutions GBP 11.7m 25 April Fraga Dental Dental EUR 2.5m 7 April Gestenco International Dental SEK 19m 7 April Italgears Systems Solutions EUR 13.8m 17 April R&T Stainless Systems Solutions DKK 114m 12 June Klemko Group Systems Solutions EUR 19.1m 41 July HedoN Electronic Developments Systems Solutions EUR 7.4m 18 July Toppy Systems Solutions EUR 17m 50 July UR FOG Systems Solutions EUR 7.8m 39 August Stöffl Systems Solutions EUR 14.6m 15 August MaxiMover Systems Solutions GBP 39m1 47 September Citodent Imaging Dental EUR 1.2m 8 1 The financial year ending in May 2025.

Further information on the acquisitions is provided on page 19. The figures for net sales and number of employees refer to estimated annual net sales and the number of employees at the acquisition date.

Taken together, the acquisitions will have a positive impact on Lifco's results and financial position in the current year.

OTHER INFORMATION

Employees

The average number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,560 (6,910) in the nine-month period. At the end of the period, the number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,707 (7,193). Through acquisitions, some 300 employees were added during the first nine months of the year.

Events after the end of the reporting period

Consolidation of the Italian company Nobil Bio Ricerche is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Dental business area. Nobil customises implant surfaces for global dental manufacturers. Nobil had net sales of about EUR 4.1 million in 2024 and has 21 employees. The acquisition, which comprised the majority of the shares, was announced on 3 October 2025.

Related party transactions

No significant transactions with related parties took place during the period.

Risks and uncertainties

The risk factors which have the biggest impact for Lifco are global macroeconomic factors, the competitive situation, structural changes in the market and general level of economic activity. Lifco is also exposed to financial risks, including currency risks, interest rate risks, credit and counterparty risks.

Lifco is working actively to monitor and continually evaluate sustainability-related risks and their impact on the Group's operations and earnings. The Group has established a governance structure that involves Group management and the Board and works to continually improve the company's sustainability-related activities and minimise related risks. As part of this governance, Group management evaluates the compliance of, for example, the Code of Conduct, occupational injuries, IT security and legal disputes, for every subsidiary on a quarterly basis.

The Parent Company is affected by the above risks and uncertainties in its capacity as owner of the subsidiary companies. For further information on Lifco's risks and risk management, see the 2024 Annual Report.

Accounting policies

The Group's interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. In respect of the Parent Company, the report has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and Recommendation RFR 2 Financial Reporting for Legal Entities of the Swedish Financial Reporting Board. The accounting policies have been applied in accordance with those which are presented in the 2024 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with these.

In cases where Lifco does not control 100 per cent of the shares of a subsidiary, but there are combined put/call options, Lifco consolidates 100 per cent of the subsidiary and recognises a financial liability for the put/call option. Changes in liabilities are recognised in equity and no non-controlling interests are recognised. Gains and losses related to minority shares that are subject to put/call options amounted to SEK 249 (202) million in the financial year 2024.

The total figures in the tables and calculations do not always add up due to rounding differences. The aim is for each row to correspond to its original source and as such, rounding differences can affect the total figures.

DECLARATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer warrant and declare that this nine-month report gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company's and Group's operations, financial positions and results, and that it describes significant risks and uncertainties faced by the Parent Company and the companies included in the Group. The content of the interim report was confirmed on 23 October 2025.

AUDITOR'S REPORT

Introduction

We have reviewed the condensed interim financial information (the interim report) of Lifco AB (publ) as of 30 September 2025 and the nine-month period then ended. The Board of Directors and the CEO are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim report based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements ISRE 2410, Review of Interim Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing, ISA, and other generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden.

The procedures performed in a review do not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Therefore, the conclusion expressed on the basis of a review does not provide the same level of assurance as a conclusion expressed on the basis of an audit.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim report is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Group, and with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Parent Company.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change 2024 Net sales 20,717 19,013 9.0% 6,842 6,282 8.9% 26,137 Cost of goods sold -11,668 -10,601 10.1% -3,849 -3,536 8.8% -14,548 Gross profit 9,050 8,411 7.6% 2,993 2,746 9.0% 11,589 Selling expenses -2,326 -2,105 10.5% -779 -703 10.8% -3,014 Administrative expenses -2,821 -2,624 7.5% -929 -854 8.8% -3,468 Development costs -185 -172 7.6% -60 -51 18.2% -254 Other income and expenses 37 37 -0.1% 8 2 256% 44 Operating profit 3,754 3,547 5.9% 1,234 1,142 8.1% 4,896 Net financial items -317 -352 -10.0% -111 -122 -9.4% -442 Profit before tax 3,437 3,194 7.6% 1,124 1,020 10.2% 4,454 Tax -813 -823 -1.1% -224 -263 -14.9% -1,105 Net profit for the period 2,624 2,372 10.6% 900 757 18.9% 3,349 Profit attributable to:













Parent Company shareholders 2,595 2,332 11.3% 892 743 20.0% 3,301 Non-controlling interests 28 39 -28.7% 8 14 -39.5% 49 Earnings per share before and after dilution for the period, attributable to Parent Company shareholders 5.71 5.14 11.1% 1.96 1.64 19.5% 7.27 EBITA 4,600 4,284 7.4% 1,543 1,398 10.4% 5,917 Depreciation of tangible assets 529 518 2.0% 181 192 -5.6% 676 Amortisation of intangible assets 19 18 4.7% 6 6 2.1% 25 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 809 716 12.9% 286 246 16.2% 983

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER FULL YEAR

2024 SEK million 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change Net profit for the period 2,624 2,372 10.6% 900 757 18.9% 3,349 Other comprehensive income













Items which can later be reclassified to profit or loss:













Hedge of net investment 138 -63 -320% 56 12 365% -83 Translation differences -1,192 372 -420% -287 -150 92% 767 Tax related to other comprehensive income -31 15 -303% -12 -2 628% 20 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,538 2,697 -43.0% 657 618 6.3% 4,053















Comprehensive income attributable to:













Parent Company shareholders 1,517 2,658 -42.9% 649 607 6.9% 4,002 Non-controlling interests 21 39 -45.3% 8 11 -28.3% 50

1,538 2,697 -43.0% 657 618 6.3% 4,053



SEGMENT OVERVIEW

Lifco's operations are monitored and evaluated by the CEO and resources are allocated based on information from the three operating segments Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. Within Systems Solutions, there are the divisions Infrastructure Products, Contract Manufacturing, Environmental Technology, Transport Products, and Special Products. The divisions are similar in that they operate in the same geographical markets, have comparable production processes and distribution methods, sell exclusively to B2B customers, and largely operate under the same regulatory framework.

NET SALES TO EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS

No sales are made between the segments.



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Dental 4,737 4,670

4,770

9,572

19,013 1.4% 1,493 1,463 2.0% 6,373 1.1% 6,306 Demolition & Tools 5,081 4,770 6.5% 1,667 1,534 8.6% 6,755 4.8% 6,444 Systems Solutions 10,900 9,572 13.9% 3,682 3,285 12.1% 14,714 9.9% 13,387 Group 20,717 19,013 9.0% 6,842 6,282 8.9% 27,842 6.5% 26,137

Net sales by significant type of income:



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Dental Products 4,737 4,670 1.4% 1,493 1,463 2.0% 6,373 1.1% 6,306 Machinery and Tools 5,081 4,770 6.5% 1,667 1,534 8.6% 6,755 4.8% 6,444 Infrastructure Products 1,520 1,316 15.5% 540 412 31.1% 1,981 11.5% 1,777 Contract Manufacturing 2,560 1,928 32.8% 809 754 7.3% 3,511 22.0% 2,878 Environmental Technology 2,514 2,458 2.3% 873 805 8.5% 3,470 1.7% 3,414 Transportation Products 2,687 2,492 7.8% 915 840 8.9% 3,569 5.8% 3,374 Special Products 1,619 1,379 17.4% 546 475 15.1% 2,183 12.4% 1,943 Group 20,717 19,013 9.0% 6,842 6,282 8.9% 27,842 6.5% 26,137

EBITA

A breakdown of results by segment is made up to and including EBITA. EBITA is reconciled to profit before tax in accordance with the following table:



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Dental 1,013 992 2.1% 329 301 9.4% 1,328 1.6% 1,307 Demolition & Tools 1,283 1,130 13.5% 422 373 13.1% 1,694 9.9% 1,542 Systems Solutions 2,437 2,275 7.1% 833 749 11.2% 3,392 5.0% 3,230 Central Group functions -132 -113 16.2% -41 -25 63.7% -181 11.3% -162 EBITA before acquisition

costs 4,600 4,284 7.4% 1,543 1,398 10.4% 6,233 5.3% 5,917 Acquisition costs -37 -21 74.7% -23 -11 117% -54 42.1% -38



4 2634 %

1,388 %

% 5,612 EBITA 4,563 4,263 7.0% 1,520 1,388 9.6% 6,179 5.1% 5,879 Amortisation of intangible

assets arising from acquisitions -809 -716 12.9% -286 -246 16.2% -1,075 9.4% -983 Net financial items -317 -352 -10.0% -111 -122 -9.4% -407 -7.9% -442 Profit before tax 3,437 3,194 7.6% 1,124 1,020 10.2% 4,697 5.4% 4,454

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

SEK million 30 Sep 2025 30 Sep 2024 31 Dec 2024 ASSETS





Intangible assets 27,109 23,654 25,400 Tangible assets 3,082 3,137 3,035 Financial assets 476 413 454 Inventories 4,640 4,291 4,256 Accounts receivable - trade 3,783 3,299 3,334 Current receivables 1,231 1,194 894 Cash and cash equivalents 1,467 1,615 1,517 TOTAL ASSETS 41,789 37,603 38,889







EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Equity 18,779 16,989 18,409 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities incl. pension provisions 5,356 3,204 3,657 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 5,566 5,158 5,403 Current interest-bearing liabilities 6,492 7,463 6,817 Accounts payable - trade 1,932 1,631 1,671 Other current liabilities 3,663 3,158 2,932 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 41,789 37,603 38,889

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to Parent Company shareholders







SEK million 30 Sep 2025 30 Sep 2024 31 Dec 2024 Opening equity 18,257 15,212 15,212 Comprehensive income for the period 1,517 2,658 4,002 Change in value of putt/call options related to non-controlling interests -40 -55 -3 Dividend -1,090 -954 -954 Closing equity 18,644 16,861 18,257







Equity attributable to:





Parent Company shareholders 18,644 16,861 18,257 Non-controlling interests 135 129 152

18,779 16,989 18,409



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Operating activities









Operating profit 3,754 3,547 1,234 1,142 4,896 Reversal of depreciation and amortisation 1,357 1,253 474 444 1,684 Other non-cash items 89 87 36 8 -31 Interest and financial items, net -317 -352 -111 -122 -442 Tax paid -1,239 -1,225 -344 -432 -1,571 Cash flow before changes in working capital 3,644 3,309 1,290 1,040 4,535 Changes in working capital









Inventories -360 -194 28 41 53 Current receivables -450 -55 94 223 165 Current liabilities 305 -47 -17 -107 -124 Cash flow from operating activities 3,138 3,013 1,394 1,197 4,630 Business acquisitions and sales, net -2,910 -1,465 -1,499 -490 -2,891 Net investment in tangible assets -309 -348 -104 -115 -409 Net investment in intangible assets -24 -27 -11 -4 -38 Cash flow from investing activities -3,243 -1,839 -1,614 -609 -3,338























Change interest-bearing liabilities 1,653 287 580 -467 137 Repayments of lease liabilities -246 -244 -84 -94 -310 Change in non-current receivables/liabilities 5 -2 4 -1 -3 Dividends paid -1,090 -954 - - -954 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -168 -238 - -91 -275 Cash flow from financing activities 154 -1,151 500 -653 -1,404











Cash flow for the period 49 -22 280 -65 -112 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,517 1,591 1,210 1,707 1,591 Translation differences -98 2 -23 -27 39 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,467 1,615 1,467 1,615 1,517

RESTATED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW 2024

At the start of 2024, reporting procedures concerning consolidated cash flow were changed and certain unrealised exchange rate differences were entered on the incorrect row in cash flow in the 2024 Annual Report and in the interim reports. This has been corrected in the table below with these unrealised exchange rate differences now being transferred from the line item "Other non-cash items" to the line item "Translation differences item". Items with the footnote 1 have been adjusted. Adjustments have been made retroactively for all reporting periods.

Restated cash flow













SEK million



2024 Q4

2024 Q3

2024 Q2

2024 Q1 2024 Operating profit 4,896 1,350 1,142 1,361 1,044 Reversal of depreciation and amortisation 1,684 431 444 411 397 Other non-cash items1 -31 -118 8 32 46 Interest and financial items, net -442 -90 -122 -127 -104 Tax paid -1,571 -346 -432 -367 -426 Cash flow before changes in working capital1 4,535 1,226 1,040 1,310 958











Cash flow from operating activities1 4,630 1,617 1,197 1,061 754











Cash flow from investing activities -3,338 -1,499 -609 -1,045 -186











Cash flow from financing activities -1,404 -253 -653 143 -641











Cash flow for the period1 -112 -135 -65 159 -72 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,591 1,615 1,707 1,560 1,591 Translation differences1 39 36 -27 -13 42 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,517 1,517 1,615 1,707 1,560

1Corrected items.

ACQUISITIONS IN 2025

In the first nine months of the year 13 new businesses were consolidated. The companies consolidated were the Swiss company Arnold Deppeler, the German company Fraga Dental, the Swedish company Gestenco International, the UK companies Heavy Duty Parts and MaxiMover, the Sanmarinese company Italgears, the Danish company R&T Stainless, the Austrian company Stöffl, the Italian companies Toppy and UR FOG and the Dutch companies Citodent Imaging, Klemko Group and HedoN Electronic Developments.

The purchase price allocation includes all acquisitions consolidated during the first nine months of the year.

Acquisition-related expenses of SEK 37 million are included in administrative expenses in the consolidated income statement for the first nine months of the year. Since the respective consolidation dates, the acquired companies have added SEK 433 million to consolidated net sales and SEK 132 million to EBITA. If the businesses had been consolidated as of 1 January 2025, consolidated net sales for the year would have increased by a further SEK 908 million and EBITA would have increased by a further SEK 256 million.





Acquired net assets







Net assets, SEK million Carrying amount Value adjustment Fair value Trademarks, customer relationships, licences 4 2,067 2,071 Tangible assets 79 - 79 Inventories, accounts receivable and other receivables 554 -9 546 Accounts payable and other liabilities1 -392 -542 -934 Cash and cash equivalents 253 - 253 Net assets 499 1,516 2,015 Goodwill - 1,608 1,608 Total net assets 499 3,124 3,623







Effect on cash flow, SEK million Consideration



3,623 Considerations not paid (put/call options) -472 Cash and cash equivalents in acquired companies -253 Consideration paid relating to acquisitions from previous years 12 Total cash flow effect

2,910 1 Of which SEK 68 million refers to external interest-bearing liabilities.













FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

SEK million 30 Sep 2025 30 Sep 2024 31 Dec 2024 Financial assets at amortised cost





Accounts receivable - trade 3,783 3,299 3,334 Other non-current financial receivables 27 23 25 Cash and cash equivalents 1,467 1,615 1,517 Total 5,277 4,937 4,876 Liabilities at fair value





Other liabilities1 2,883 2,613 2,636 Financial liabilities at amortised cost





Interest-bearing borrowings 11,813 10,558 10,357 Accounts payable - trade 1,932 1,631 1,671 Total 16,628 14,802 14,663

1 Other liabilities classified as financial instruments refer to put/call options related to non-controlling interests.

The carrying amount is the same as the fair value. Financial instruments at fair value are classified into different levels depending on how fair value is determined. All financial instruments at fair value in the Lifco Group have been classified as level 3, i.e. non-observable inputs. The fair value of short-term borrowings is equal to the carrying amount, as the discount effect is insignificant.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

ROLLING TWELVE MONTHS TO 30 Sep 2025 31 Dec 2024 30 Sep 2024 Net sales, SEK million 27,842 26,137 25,452 Change in net sales, % 6.5 6.9 4.1 EBITA, SEK million 6,233 5,917 5,776 EBITA margin, % 22.4 22.6 22.7 EBITDA, SEK million 6,945 6,618 6,488 EBITDA margin, % 24.9 25.3 25.5 Capital employed, SEK million 30,411 28,372 27,368 Capital employed excl. goodwill and other intangible assets, SEK million 4,772 4,632 4,496 Return on capital employed, % 20.5 20.9 21.1 Return on capital employed excl. goodwill, % 131 128 128 Return on equity, % 19.6 19.5 20.0 Net debt, SEK million 13,263 11,594 11,665 Net debt/equity ratio 0.7 0.6 0.7 Net debt/EBITDA 1.9 1.8 1.8 Interest-bearing net debt, SEK million 9,149 7,750 7,682 Interest-bearing net debt/EBITDA 1.3 1.2 1.2 Equity/assets ratio, % 44.9 47.3 45.2 Number of shares, thousands 454,216 454,216 454,216 Average number of employees 7,560 7,115 6,910



CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Administrative expenses -111 -102 -29 -32 -128 Other operating items1 -2 1 -1 1 77 Operating profit -113 -101 -30 -31 -51 Net financial items2 2,306 1,981 129 74 2,050 Profit after financial items 2,193 1,880 100 43 1,999 Appropriations - - - - 207 Tax 17 37 -9 -9 5 Net profit for the period 2,211 1,917 90 34 2,210

1 Other operating items includes invoicing of Group-wide services.

2 Net financial items include SEK 2,068 (1,891) million in dividends received during the nine-month period.

CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET

SEK million 30 Sep 2025 30 Sep 2024 31 Dec 2024 ASSETS





Financial assets 9,181 9,481 9,520 Current receivables 14,572 11,151 12,525 Cash and cash equivalents 454 422 539 TOTAL ASSETS 24,207 21,054 22,584







EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Equity 7,135 5,722 6,015 Untaxed reserves 4 - 4 Provisions 11 12 6 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities 4,364 1,978 2,585 Current interest-bearing liabilities 6,163 7,126 6,487 Current non-interest-bearing liabilities 6,529 6,216 7,487 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 24,207 21,054 22,584

DEFINITIONS

Return on equity Net profit for the period divided by average equity.

Return on capital employed EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed.

Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets

EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets.

EBITA EBITA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated after investments in tangible and intangible assets requiring reinvestment but before investments in intangible assets attributable to acquisitions. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) as operating profit before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets arising from acquisitions excluding acquisition costs.

EBITA margin EBITA divided by net sales.

EBITDA EBITDA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated before investments in non-current assets. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) as operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of tangible and intangible assets excluding acquisition costs.

EBITDA margin EBITDA divided by net sales.

Net debt/equity ratio Net debt divided by equity.

Net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial statements to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds, interest-bearing pension provisions, liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions as well as lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents.



Earnings per share Profit after tax attributable to Parent Company shareholders, divided by the average number of shares outstanding.



Interest-bearing net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI interest-bearing net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial statements to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds as well as interest-bearing pension provisions less cash and cash equivalents.



Equity/assets ratio Equity divided by total assets (balance sheet total).

Capital employed Capital employed is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed is useful in helping users of the financial statements to understand how the Group finances itself. Lifco defines capital employed as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions and non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.



Capital employed excluding

goodwill and other intangible assets























Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is useful in helping users of the financial statements to understand the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets on that capital which requires a return. Lifco defines capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions, non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, goodwill and other intangible assets, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.



RECONCILIATION OF ALTERNATIVE KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The interim report presents alternative key performance indicators for assessing the Group's performance, which are considered essential for the analysis and understanding of the Group's results and financial position.The primary alternative KPIs presented in this interim report are EBITA, EBITDA, net debt and capital employed. Definitions of the alternative KPIs are presented on pages 22-23.

EBITA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million NINE MONTHS

2025 NINE MONTHS

2024 FULL YEAR

2024

3,754



Operating profit 3,547 4,896 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 809 716



983 EBITA 4,563 4,263 5,879 Acquisition costs 37 21 38 EBITA before acquisition costs 4,600 4,284 5,917

EBITDA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million NINE MONTHS

2025 NINE MONTHS

2024 FULL YEAR

2024

3,754



Operating profit 3,547 4,896 Depreciation of tangible assets 529 518 676 Amortisation of intangible assets 19 18 25 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 809 716 983 EBITDA 5,111 4,799 6,580 Acquisition costs 37 21 38 EBITDA before acquisition costs 5,148 4,821 6,618

Net debt compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million 30 Sep 2025 30 Sep 2024 31 Dec 2024 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities including pension provisions 4,435 2,162



2,762 Current interest-bearing liabilities 6,181 7,135 6,505 Cash and cash equivalents -1,467 -1,615 -1,517 Interest-bearing net debt 9,149 7,682 7,750 Put/call options 2,883 2,613 2,636 Lease liability 1,232 1,370 1,207 Net debt 13,263 11,665 11,594



Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million 30 Sep 2025 30 Jun 2025 31 Mar 2025 31 Dec 2024 Total assets 41,789 40,039 37,751 38,889 Cash and cash equivalents -1,467 -1,210 -1,208 -1,517 Interest-bearing pension provisions -35 -34 -115 -118 Non-interest-bearing liabilities -8,278 -7,941 -7,528 -7,369 Capital employed 32,007 30,853 28,900 29,885 Goodwill and other intangible assets -27,109 -25,843 -24,204 -25,400 Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 4,898 5,010 4,696 4,485

Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets calculated as the average of the last four quarters compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS





SEK million



Average Q3

2025 Q2

2025 Q1

2025 Q4

2024

Capital employed 30,411 32,007 30,853 28,900 29,885

Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 4,772 4,898 5,010 4,696 4,485



Total









EBITA 6,233 1,543 1,562 1,495 1,633





Return on capital employed



20.5%









Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets



131%











