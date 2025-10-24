

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Lifco AB (1L3.F) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK892 million, or SEK1.96 per share. This compares with SEK743 million, or SEK1.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to SEK6.842 billion from SEK6.282 billion last year.



Lifco AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK892 Mln. vs. SEK743 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.96 vs. SEK1.64 last year. -Revenue: SEK6.842 Bln vs. SEK6.282 Bln last year.



